Open letter by Mangalureans demanding action against saffron outfits for threatening St Aloysius College

Various media have reported that Hindutva fascist groups including ABVP, VHP and Bajrang Dal have opposed the decision of the St Aloysius College, Mangaluru a private autonomous college to name one of its parks after Human Rights and Adivasi Rights Activist Late Father Stan Swamy. They have threatened to stage a protest if the college goes ahead with the plan. Threats have been made by them stating that “the college will be responsible if any untoward incident takes place”.
We call upon the district administration and the police to take immediate action against these organizations for engaging in criminal intimidation and issuing such threats. They have absolutely no right to interfere in the goings on of the private institution. These organization have a stated purpose and history for violence, communal divisiveness and subscribe to an idea of our country, with scant regard to the Constitution and the Rule of Law.
This blatantly illegal behaviour is a consequence of the free run that is being given to these fascist organizations in coastal Karnataka. These organizations are imposing social apartheid, interfering in the private affairs of citizens and acting against the Constitutional principle of fraternity by engaging in daily acts of violence and intimidation with impunity. Members of these organizations have engaged in lynching of minorities across the country, conducting riots and engaging in violence to push minorities into second-class citizenship
Fr. Stan Swamy was a person who was falsely implicated in the cases pending against him and subject to the most inhuman treatment leading to his untimely death. Imprisoned at the age of 84 years while suffering from Parkinson’s disease, he was denied the most basic of rights, being deprived of even a sipper. He dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of the oppressed sections of society and was targeted precisely for this reason. We stand with Fr. Stan Swamy.
We demand that immediate action be taken against these fascist organization for their actions of criminal intimidation and the district administration and police provide adequate protection to the college to ensure that there is no interference in its private affairs.
1. Campaign to Defend Democracy (Karnataka)
2. All India Peoples Forum
3. People’s Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL)
4. A. John Vincent, Advocate, High Court Bench, Madurai
5. Abha Rao
6. Akhil Mythri, NIAS
7. Alice, AEO
8. Alwin, Jesuit
9. Alwyn, Alumni
10. Amar Jesani, Independent Consultant, Bioethics & Public Health
11. Amod Shah, PhD Researcher
12. Amulya D’Souza
13. Anil Sadgopal, Former Professor & Dean, Faculty of Education, Delhi University
14. Archana Kaul, Srijanatmakanushi Sanstha
15. Arindam Roy, CPI ML
16. Ashiqa
17. Ashish Kajla, Delhi Solidarity Group
18. Avani Chokshi, All India Lawyers Association for Justice
19. Basavalinga, Alumni
20. Brian D
21. Brinda Adige, Ananya Mahila Okkutta
22. Cedric Prakash
23. Chayanika Shah, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Mumbai
24. Cheriyan Alexander
25. Clifton D' Rozario, All India Lawyers Association for Justice
26. Cynthia D
27. Cynthia Stephen, Independent researcher
28. Cyril, Alumni
29. Deepak D'Souza Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
30. Dr.Mohan Rao, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan
31. Dr.Sudhir Vombatkere, NAPM
32. Dunu Roy, Hazards Centre
33. Dwiji Guru, NAPM Karnataka
34. Emmanuel David, HRDA
35. Esmeralda D’mello, Justice Task force
36. Francis
37. Francis Balaraj, Indian Social Institute
38. Frazer Mascarenhas, St. Peter's Parish
39. G. Mary
40. H (Laltu) Singh, AIFRTE
41. Harsh Mander, Human rights and peace worker and writer
42. Harshita, St. Claret College
43. Hartman de Souza, Writer
44. Jagdish Patel, Peoples Training and Research centre
45. Jolly Chacko, Retd Govt Servant
46. Joseph Xavier, Indian Social Institute Bangalore
47. Karuna, Journalist
48. Kavita Srivastava, PUCL
49. Kavya
50. Lekha, All India Students' Association
51. Madhu Bhushan, Women's rights activist/researcher
52. Maimoona Mollah, AIDWA Delhi
53. Manshi Asher, Nagrik Adhikar Manch, Kangra
54. Manu
55. Marian Furtado
56. Mary Ann B
57. Meera Sanghamitra, National Alliance of People's Movements (NAPM)
58. Michael Rajamathi, St. Joseph's College, Bengaluru
59. Milagrin, Alumni
60. N Manu Chakravarthy, Individual
61. N Thamizhseran
62. N. Jayaram, PUCL
63. Nandini Sundar, Sociologist
64. Nisha Biswas
65. P A Devaiah, All India Students' Association
66. P. Sainath, Journalist
67. Philo Thomas, Women's Welfare Centre
68. Pieter Friedrich,Centre for Liberty and Peace in South Asia
69. Prabhat Sharan, Journalist
70. Prayer KC, Independent Doctor
71. Ram Puniyani, All India Secular Forum
72. Ramnarayan, Independent Ecologist, Educator
73. Raphael Dsouza, The Bombay Catholic Sabha and All India Catholic Union
74. Rohit Prajapati, Activist, Gujarat
75. Rohit, AISA
76. S Subramanian, Independent Researcher
77. S.Krishnaswamy, Madurai District President, PUCL
78. Sawani Shiraz
79. Sejal Dand, Anna Suraksha Adhikar Abhiyan
80. Selvaraj Arulnathan, Loyola College, Vettavalam
81. Shashank SR, Research For Equity
82. Shiva Shankar,IIT
83. Shujayathulla, PUCL Bangalore
84. Siraj Dutta, Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha
85. Sridhar Venkatesh, University of Michigan
86. Sudha N, Independent Researcher-Activist
87. Sultan Mahmud, All India Students Association
88. Suraj Samrat
89. Synthia
90. T.Dlee
91. Thomas Kailath
92. Uma Shankari, Human rights organisation
93. Usha, NMSWorks Software Pvt Ltd
94. Vidya Dinker, Citizens Forum for Mangalore Development
95. Vijayashree CS, National Institute of Advanced Studies
96. Vinay Sreenivasa, Advocate
97. Walter Fernandes, NESRC
98. Xavier Jeyaraj SJ, Society of Jesus
99. Vasant Kumar
