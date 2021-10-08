Open letter by Mangalureans demanding action against saffron outfits for threatening St Aloysius College

Various media have reported that Hindutva fascist groups including ABVP, VHP and Bajrang Dal have opposed the decision of the St Aloysius College, Mangaluru a private autonomous college to name one of its parks after Human Rights and Adivasi Rights Activist Late Father Stan Swamy. They have threatened to stage a protest if the college goes ahead with the plan. Threats have been made by them stating that “the college will be responsible if any untoward incident takes place”.

We call upon the district administration and the police to take immediate action against these organizations for engaging in criminal intimidation and issuing such threats. They have absolutely no right to interfere in the goings on of the private institution. These organization have a stated purpose and history for violence, communal divisiveness and subscribe to an idea of our country, with scant regard to the Constitution and the Rule of Law.

This blatantly illegal behaviour is a consequence of the free run that is being given to these fascist organizations in coastal Karnataka. These organizations are imposing social apartheid, interfering in the private affairs of citizens and acting against the Constitutional principle of fraternity by engaging in daily acts of violence and intimidation with impunity. Members of these organizations have engaged in lynching of minorities across the country, conducting riots and engaging in violence to push minorities into second-class citizenship

Fr. Stan Swamy was a person who was falsely implicated in the cases pending against him and subject to the most inhuman treatment leading to his untimely death. Imprisoned at the age of 84 years while suffering from Parkinson’s disease, he was denied the most basic of rights, being deprived of even a sipper. He dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of the oppressed sections of society and was targeted precisely for this reason. We stand with Fr. Stan Swamy.



We demand that immediate action be taken against these fascist organization for their actions of criminal intimidation and the district administration and police provide adequate protection to the college to ensure that there is no interference in its private affairs.

1. Campaign to Defend Democracy (Karnataka)

2. All India Peoples Forum

3. People’s Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL)

4. A. John Vincent, Advocate, High Court Bench, Madurai

5. Abha Rao

6. Akhil Mythri, NIAS

7. Alice, AEO

8. Alwin, Jesuit

9. Alwyn, Alumni

10. Amar Jesani, Independent Consultant, Bioethics & Public Health

11. Amod Shah, PhD Researcher

12. Amulya D’Souza

13. Anil Sadgopal, Former Professor & Dean, Faculty of Education, Delhi University

14. Archana Kaul, Srijanatmakanushi Sanstha

15. Arindam Roy, CPI ML

16. Ashiqa

17. Ashish Kajla, Delhi Solidarity Group

18. Avani Chokshi, All India Lawyers Association for Justice

19. Basavalinga, Alumni

20. Brian D

21. Brinda Adige, Ananya Mahila Okkutta

22. Cedric Prakash

23. Chayanika Shah, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Mumbai

24. Cheriyan Alexander

25. Clifton D' Rozario, All India Lawyers Association for Justice

26. Cynthia D

27. Cynthia Stephen, Independent researcher

28. Cyril, Alumni

29. Deepak D'Souza Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

30. Dr.Mohan Rao, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan

31. Dr.Sudhir Vombatkere, NAPM

32. Dunu Roy, Hazards Centre

33. Dwiji Guru, NAPM Karnataka

34. Emmanuel David, HRDA

35. Esmeralda D’mello, Justice Task force

36. Francis

37. Francis Balaraj, Indian Social Institute

38. Frazer Mascarenhas, St. Peter's Parish

39. G. Mary

40. H (Laltu) Singh, AIFRTE

41. Harsh Mander, Human rights and peace worker and writer

42. Harshita, St. Claret College

43. Hartman de Souza, Writer

44. Jagdish Patel, Peoples Training and Research centre

45. Jolly Chacko, Retd Govt Servant

46. Joseph Xavier, Indian Social Institute Bangalore

47. Karuna, Journalist

48. Kavita Srivastava, PUCL

49. Kavya

50. Lekha, All India Students' Association

51. Madhu Bhushan, Women's rights activist/researcher

52. Maimoona Mollah, AIDWA Delhi

53. Manshi Asher, Nagrik Adhikar Manch, Kangra

54. Manu

55. Marian Furtado

56. Mary Ann B

57. Meera Sanghamitra, National Alliance of People's Movements (NAPM)

58. Michael Rajamathi, St. Joseph's College, Bengaluru

59. Milagrin, Alumni

60. N Manu Chakravarthy, Individual

61. N Thamizhseran

62. N. Jayaram, PUCL

63. Nandini Sundar, Sociologist

64. Nisha Biswas

65. P A Devaiah, All India Students' Association

66. P. Sainath, Journalist

67. Philo Thomas, Women's Welfare Centre

68. Pieter Friedrich,Centre for Liberty and Peace in South Asia

69. Prabhat Sharan, Journalist

70. Prayer KC, Independent Doctor

71. Ram Puniyani, All India Secular Forum

72. Ramnarayan, Independent Ecologist, Educator

73. Raphael Dsouza, The Bombay Catholic Sabha and All India Catholic Union

74. Rohit Prajapati, Activist, Gujarat

75. Rohit, AISA

76. S Subramanian, Independent Researcher

77. S.Krishnaswamy, Madurai District President, PUCL

78. Sawani Shiraz

79. Sejal Dand, Anna Suraksha Adhikar Abhiyan

80. Selvaraj Arulnathan, Loyola College, Vettavalam

81. Shashank SR, Research For Equity

82. Shiva Shankar,IIT

83. Shujayathulla, PUCL Bangalore

84. Siraj Dutta, Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha

85. Sridhar Venkatesh, University of Michigan

86. Sudha N, Independent Researcher-Activist

87. Sultan Mahmud, All India Students Association

88. Suraj Samrat

89. Synthia

90. T.Dlee

91. Thomas Kailath

92. Uma Shankari, Human rights organisation

93. Usha, NMSWorks Software Pvt Ltd

94. Vidya Dinker, Citizens Forum for Mangalore Development

95. Vijayashree CS, National Institute of Advanced Studies

96. Vinay Sreenivasa, Advocate

97. Walter Fernandes, NESRC

98. Xavier Jeyaraj SJ, Society of Jesus

99. Vasant Kumar