  All you need to know about Head and Neck Cancer

All you need to know about Head and Neck Cancer

Dr Sashikanth Jonnalagadda 
April 14, 2021

The Head and Neck is a very complex region of the body and consists of several subsites like the Oral Cavity, Oropharynx (Throat), Larynx (voice box), Thyroid, Paranasal Sinuses, and Neck Lymph Nodes. Cancer that occurs in the Oral Cavity (mouth), throat, nose, paranasal sinuses, salivary glands, and other areas of the head and neck are considered Head and Neck cancer.  
  
Squamous cell carcinomas arise in the lining of the mouth, nose, and throat, account for the majority of these cancers.  
  
Because of the widespread use of Tobacco (gutka, pan masala, and betelnut), oral cancers are the most common form of cancer in India and it accounts for roughly 30 percent of all cancers in the body. Oral Cancers and other Head and Neck Cancers are also increased by smoking and alcohol consumption. 
  
Approximately 20 people out of 1,00,000 population are diagnosed with Head and Neck Cancer.  
  
It is very important to pay attention to symptoms such as non-healing ulcers in the mouth or throat, bleeding from mouth or nose, persisting sore throat, breathing or swallowing difficulty, change in voice, and swellings in the neck and face region. 
  
Head and neck tumors affect the patient's ability to chew, swallow, speak and breathe. As a result, early detection of the tumor is critical in order to increase the patient's chances of survival as well as his or her ability to speak and swallow normally during treatment. 
  
Treatment Options 

These symptoms need to be evaluated with a concerned Head and Neck Onco Surgeons who helps patients to make an informed decision about their treatment options.  The first step is to obtain a tissue sample from the affected area, which is done by a biopsy. The type of cancer will be confirmed by Histopathology, which will decide further management. 
 
The next step is staging, which entails deciding how far cancer has spread. It will be obtained by Radiological Imaging such as CT, MRI, and, on rare occasions PET scan. 
 
Cancers can be classified into four stages based on the extent of their spread. Usually, head and neck cancers are treated with surgery followed by adjuvant treatment such as radiation and chemotherapy, if necessary. The tumor and neck nodes are removed during surgery. Plastic surgery procedures are used to reconstruct the shape and function of the removed organ, allowing the patient to appear and function as normally as possible. 
  
After the treatment, the patient is kept on close surveillance for 3 to 5 years with a follow-up with his or her Head and Neck Surgeon. 

 

By Dr. Sashikanth Jonnalagadda is the Consultant - ENT, Head and Neck Oncology at American Oncology Institute

News Network
April 8,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 8: A 26-year-old IAS aspirant allegedly killed himself in Karnataka’s capital after he was blackmailed by online fraudsters who took his nude video with a stranger.

Narendra (name changed), an MBA graduate from Bhaktarahalli near KR Puram, reportedly ended his life on March 23. Though the reason for his extreme step was not known initially as he did not leave a suicide note, his sister later learnt that he was blackmailed by fraudsters who befriended him on Facebook. 

The victim had become friends with a stranger who identified herself as Neha Sharma on Facebook. On seeing her picture, he accepted her friend request and began chatting with her. The woman made a video call and convinced him to undress. Some miscreants associated with the woman recorded him in the nude and blackmailed him. Narendra paid the miscreants Rs 36,000 by borrowing from his friends on March 22. 

Two days after his death, Narendra’s friend reported that he borrowed money and appeared tensed. Narendra’s sister took his bank statement and found six transactions on the same day. She also found a message from Sharma. 

On contacting the profile, Sharma asked her to send Mahendra’s mobile number. She gave her nephew’s number and introduced him as Mahendra. The miscreants tried to extort money once again, promising to delete the video if he pays Rs 21,000. 

The stranger who chatted introduced himself as Tejas Ramesh Bhai, Sharma’s manager. He also named three managers: Moin Khan, Javed and Robin. Police have registered an abetment case against all five individuals and are proceeding with the investigations.

Agencies
April 1,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 1: Terming the allegations made by senior Minister K S Eshwarappa against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as "serious" and evidence for collapse of administration in the state, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged the Governor to intervene and recommend President's rule.

The senior Congress leader also demanded that the Chief Minister be sacked.

Eshwarappa, who is Rural Development Minister in Yediyurappa's cabinet, on Wednesday had complained to the Governor against the Chief Minister alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department.

He had met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a five-page letter on "serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration" by the Chief Minister.

"Eshwarappa has provided evidence for the allegations of corruption, nepotism and illegalities against the BJP that I have been making as the leader of opposition. He should not bow down to any pressure and stick to his statement," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

Stating that Eshwarappa for the first time in his political career has done a good job, he said, "I congratulate him for considering the interest of the state as important over his personal interest."

Corruption, nepotism and illegalities were not restricted to only Rural Development Department, he said, it was there in every department of this government.

"The BJP leadership should not attempt to shut Eshwarappa's mouth and provide opportunity to other Ministers to share their opinion freely."

Eshwarappa, in his letter, has listed out instances like the Chief Minister sanctioning huge funds on the request of MLAs to the tune of Rs 774 crore under RDPR Department ignoring him, works worth Rs 460 crore sanctioned by bypassing him.

He has also alleged Rs 65 crore was directly sanctioned on the basis of a letter by the Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat president, who according to him is a "close relative" of Yediyurappa's family, while pointing out that annual allocation for the Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat is just Rs 1.17 crore.

Noting that Ehwarappa has not only complained against the Chief Minister to the Governor, but also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President, Siddaramaiah demanded that they should react to the allegations immediately and uphold internal democracy.

"Eshwarappa through his research has made it public that it is the corruption virus which has infected this government and not coronavirus that is responsible for the state treasury getting empty," he said.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2018 assembly polls campaign had alleged his administration as "10 per cent commission government", the former Chief Minister asked him to give a corruption rating to the state government after examining its "horoscope" sent to him by his own party minister.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, change your world famous slogan 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga' (neither will I indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone else to indulge in it), to 'Main bhi Khaunga, Tum bhi Kaho' (I will also indulge in corruption, you too indulge)," he chided.

Referring to Karnataka High Court vacating the stay on investigation against Yediyurappa and others for allegedly offering bribe to JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur's son Sharanagouda in 2019, Siddarmaiaah said, "this proves our allegation that the BJP government in the state is an illicit child from an immoral act called 'Operation Kamala."

He demanded for an detailed investigation into the crores of rupees that were allegedly used for 'Operation Kamala' which was the main reason for the BJP government's existence.

News Network
April 12,2021

Bengaluru: Depressed over being unemployed since the pandemic lockdown, a 41-year-old former athlete, who brought laurels to the country in diving, allegedly ended her life at her residence in Bengaluru's Jayanagar.

Shilpa Balaraj was found hanging in her room on Saturday morning. An Ekalavya award winner, Shilpa had won several medals at the national and international levels. Her husband was out of station and on Friday night, she reportedly told him that she was doing fine.

Her younger brother Sharath Balaraj said her suicide note stated she was depressed as she did not have a job for more than a year.

She recently approached organisers of a summer camp and was expecting to resume work. But the spike in Covid cases changed things as the government imposed severa restrictions related to functioning of swimming pools.

Sharath said: “We lost our mother two months ago and it affected all of us mentally. Shilpa had never shared her financial problems despite she and her husband not having a job for months.”
Her father Balaraj was a swimming and diving coach.

