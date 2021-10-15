  1. Home
  2. Duped former colleague arrested for murdering Dubai-based businessman during India visit

Duped former colleague arrested for murdering Dubai-based businessman during India visit

News Network
October 16, 2021

Police have arrested four brothers for allegedly killing an NRI businessman during his visit to Hyderabad.

According to Gajarao Bhupal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Zone (Hyderabad), the arrested accused are identified as - Rayees Jabri, Adil Jabri, Syeed Saleh Jabri and Saad Bin Saleh Jabri. All residents of the Chandrayangutta area of the city.

“The victim and accused Rayees Jabri had used to work together in Dubai. In 2019, while the accused Rayees Jabri was returning to India, the victim had given him a bag of gold without his knowledge, to deliver it in India from Dubai. At the airport, he was arrested with one kilogram of gold,” said Bhupal.

The DCP said that during interrogation, the accused Raees said the victim had promised him financial aid and a job but didn’t do so.

“When the businessman came to India from Dubai, the brothers confronted him on Wednesday and when he refused to fulfil the promises, they decided to kill him,” he added.

Police had registered an FIR into the matter after the victim to stabbed to death on Wednesday. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
October 3,2021

A bomb targeted the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said.

The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

“I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing,” Abdullah, a nearby shopkeeper, told a western news agency, adding that the Taliban blocked the road shortly before the blast struck.

There was no immediately claim of responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL fighters against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

ISIL maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. It has claimed several attacks against them, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare.

On Friday, Taliban fighters raided an ISIL hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after an ISIL roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 5,2021

Chandigarh, Oct 5: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening and will raise with him the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Channi, who along with some ministers and Congress legislators held a silent protest at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan here, said the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri reminds him of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

Eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year.

Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others were BJP workers and their driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched. Two cars were set on fire.

Channi alleged that the “killing” of the farmers was “intentional”.

He said he will be meeting the Union home minister at 6.30 pm and will raise the issue of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident with him.

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre, he said it should not force the country's youth to look at martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Shahid Udham Singh for again “restoring” democracy in the country.

Channi said the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was “painful” and demanded that the three controversial farm laws should be repealed immediately.

“The way an SUV mows down peaceful farmers from behind and kills them and all this which happened was intentional,” Channi alleged, apparently referring to a video clip purportedly showing an SUV mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

He alleged that a BJP leader had earlier told farmers that they would not be spared. “And then they (farmers) were killed intentionally. It was brutal.”

He said the incident reminded of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy wherein General Dyer had ordered his troops to fire at peaceful civilians.

“Today, the same has been done with the farmers,” he added.

“It is necessary to recognise the voice of people. The governments in democracy should work according to the will of the people,” Channi said.

“Today farmers are upset and they are dying. Considering this, these (farm) laws should be repealed immediately,” he said.

He said incidents like in Lakhimpur Kheri should be stopped.

“(Narendra) Modi ji should stop his BJP people and the RSS. It will not work in the country,” he said.

On the issue of detention of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh, Channi said, “This is too much. It is unacceptable.”

“Today, the blood of all the countrymen is boiling,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 8,2021

Lakhimpur, Oct 8: Union Minister of State for Home Kumar Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was asked to appear before the police at 10 am on Friday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, did not reach the police lines till 10.30 am, sources said.

Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal who is heading the probe team arrived at the office on time, they said.

"Ashish Mishra has not turned up till now," an official source said around 10:30 am.

After two men were arrested on Thursday, the police pasted a notice outside his house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers said that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.