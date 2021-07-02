Haridwar BJP MLA booked for "repeatedly raping and threatening party worker"

Haridwar, July 3: A prominent BJP leader MLA from Haridwar has been booked for allegedly raping a party worker “several times” and then “threatening her”. The FIR was registered after a court order because, the woman said, police “didn’t file” the case.

The accused, Suresh Rathore, 59, represents the Jwalapur constituency in the assembly.

“I wanted help for public works in my area, for which I had gone to see the MLA. I was waiting inside. He cast indecent glances at me. He raped me 2-3 times. When I tried to stop him, he threatened me … I want justice,” the woman said in a video.

Over a month ago, Rathore had complained that the woman, her husband and three other men had been blackmailing him with an “obscene” video. “She was arrested on May 25,” Rathore told.

After getting bail a week later, the woman tried to file a complaint against Rathore. The police, she said, did not. She approached the local court, seeking an order to file a case. The order came through.

“An FIR has been registered against MLA Suresh Rathore after a court order under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC,” Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S said.

Rathore dismissed it all as political warfare. “It is a conspiracy hatched by an opposition leader with help from a woman,” he said. “I respected the court order and was ready to face inquiry in the case.”