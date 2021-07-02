  1. Home
Haridwar BJP MLA booked for "repeatedly raping and threatening party worker"

News Network
July 3, 2021

Haridwar, July 3: A prominent BJP leader MLA from Haridwar has been booked for allegedly raping a party worker “several times” and then “threatening her”. The FIR was registered after a court order because, the woman said, police “didn’t file” the case.

The accused, Suresh Rathore, 59, represents the Jwalapur constituency in the assembly. 

“I wanted help for public works in my area, for which I had gone to see the MLA. I was waiting inside. He cast indecent glances at me. He raped me 2-3 times. When I tried to stop him, he threatened me … I want justice,” the woman said in a video.

Over a month ago, Rathore had complained that the woman, her husband and three other men had been blackmailing him with an “obscene” video. “She was arrested on May 25,” Rathore told. 

After getting bail a week later, the woman tried to file a complaint against Rathore. The police, she said, did not. She approached the local court, seeking an order to file a case. The order came through.

“An FIR has been registered against MLA Suresh Rathore after a court order under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC,” Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S said.

Rathore dismissed it all as political warfare. “It is a conspiracy hatched by an opposition leader with help from a woman,” he said. “I respected the court order and was ready to face inquiry in the case.”

News Network
June 19,2021

If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday, June 19.

Until a sizeable number of the population are vaccinated, Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively, he said and stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.

Guleria reiterated that till now, there is no evidence to suggest that children will be affected more in the next wave of the infection.

Earlier, India's epidemiologists had indicated that a third wave of Covid-19 is inevitable and is likely to start from September-October.

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. From a daily case count of over 4 lakh, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been hovering around 60,000 in the last couple of days.

"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," Guleria told PTI.

There needs to be aggressive surveillance strategy in Covid hotspots and lockdowns in case of any significant surge. The moment a significant surge in cases in noted in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be implemented, he said.

"However, a national-level lockdown cannot be a solution (to rein in the pandemic) keeping economic activity in mind."

With 60,753 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 3,85,137 with 1,647 fresh fatalities and active cases comprise 2.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

News Network
June 24,2021

Mumbai, June 24: In a bizarre incident, a young man, who was bitten by a rat, in the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar in Mumbai died on Wednesday night.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under sharp criticism after the incident.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has ordered a probe into the incident and has called for a detailed report from the hospital.

The patient Shrinivas Nagesh Yallapa (24) was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with a very low haemoglobin count.

The patient was suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and was in critical condition from the time he was admitted in an unconscious state.

According to Hospital Superintendent, Dr Vidya Thakur, the patient died at 9 pm on Wednesday.

The hospital management had confirmed the rat bit near the patient's eyes, but said injuries were "superficial".

The hospital administration has taken rodent repellent measures in the wake of the incident.

In the wake of the incident, the Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak raised the issue.

“In Sion Hospital dead bodies were kept next to patients undergoing treatment. A year later, BMC administration has not improved. Doctors in the ICU are outsourced. Mumbai model is praised for Covid management but if incidents like this come forward what’s the use of these praises,” said Darekar.

"The BMC is said to be Asia's largest civic corporation, but it does not have enough measures to protect patients from mice,” said Kotak. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Friday, 25 Jun 2021

This young man's death a " HUMAN TRAGEDY" in New India. The CM of Maharastra is accountable for the death in the Hospital. This death provides a barbaric image of the Indian government. The leaders are lacking the leadership and moral to rule.
Ramesh Mishra
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 25,2021

ayisha.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram, June 25: The Kerala High Court has on Friday granted Anticipatory Bail to Aisha Sultana in the bizarre Sedition Case.

Justice Ashok Menon passed the order on bail application filed by the Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana seeking anticipatory bail after an FIR was registered against her under Section 124A and 153B of IPC.

The filmmaker was booked for her remarks on a media channel that the Centre had deployed Covid 19 as a 'bio weapon' against the people of Lakshadweep. Accordingly, she was asked to appear before the Kavaratti Police Station on 20th June 2021, which prompted the bail application.

The Single Bench had on 17th June granted her an interim anticipatory bail for a week, while also granting her the right to invoke Section 41D CrPC, implying that if an arrest is recorded after her interrogation, she is entitled to demand the presence of her counsel.

She was also directed to comply with the notice and appear for the interrogation before the concerned authorities by the said interim order. As a result, it is reported that she appeared before the Kavaratti Police Station on the said date.

