  2. Kasaragod: Class 10 girl ends life on father’s death anniversary

Kasaragod: Class 10 girl ends life on father’s death anniversary

September 16, 2025
September 16, 2025

Kasargod, Sep 16: Bandadka was shaken by grief on Tuesday as a young life came to a heartbreaking end. Devika (15), a bright Class 10 student and beloved daughter of Satish and Savitha from Unnatadka, Bandadka, was found hanging in her home.

The day bore a cruel coincidence—it was the death anniversary of her father, Satish. While her mother Savitha was at work, managing a small hotel near Bandadka Grameen Bank, Devika was at home with her grandmother and younger brother. When she went missing in the morning, her brother searched frantically, only to make the devastating discovery—Devika had taken her own life using a saree.

A student of Kundanguli Higher Secondary School, Devika was known for her cheerful spirit and active participation in the local children’s club. Her untimely death has left her family, friends, and the community in deep sorrow.

Bandadka police conducted the inquest, while forensic experts examined the scene.

This tragedy is a painful reminder that silent struggles often go unnoticed. Suicide is never the answer. If you or someone you know is battling emotional distress, please reach out for help. Support is available. Call the toll-free mental health helpline at 9497900200.

September 9,2025
September 9,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 9: A group of alumni of Mangaluru’s historic Badria Educational Institutions (BEI) have taken the initiative to revive and strengthen their alma mater, aiming to take it to new heights.

The Muslim Educational Association (MEA), which runs BEI has officially approved the launch of a registered Badria Alumni Association and has extended its full support to this endeavor.

Over the past century, the institution has produced thousands of successful professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders—while maintaining its commitment to accessible, non-commercialized education.

Now, a group of philanthropic alumni, along with the MEA, have come forward with a renewed vision. At a recent meeting, an ad hoc committee was formed, comprising Sajid AK, Syed, Mustafa, Khaleel, and Fahad, to spearhead the initiative.

The First General Body Meeting of the Alumni Association is scheduled for September 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the Badria Campus, Mangaluru. During this meeting, details of the association’s structure will be finalized, and development plans for the institution will be discussed.

Established in 1928 with just grades 1 to 5, BEI has since grown into a comprehensive network of institutions, offering education from nursery to degree level. Today, it encompasses:
•    Badria Nursery School
•    Badria Balawadi School
•    Badria Higher Primary School (Kannada Medium)
•    Badria Primary School (English Medium)
•    Badria High School (Kannada & English Mediums)
•    Badria Pre-University College (Women’s Department)
•    Badria First Grade College (including Women’s Section)
•    Badria Computer Center

As BEI prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2028, alumni and management hope that this new initiative will restore the institution’s reputation as one of the most prestigious centers of learning in coastal Karnataka.

September 13,2025
September 13,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Mangaluru International Airport Limited has added a striking cultural landmark to its premises — a towering granite statue celebrating the folk art of Yakshagana. Installed at the departure area, the artwork gives travellers a grand send-off steeped in local tradition.

The 10.25-foot statue, set on a 3-foot pedestal and weighing nearly four tonnes, captures a youthful Yakshagana character in a calm, dignified pose. It offers visitors a glimpse into the region’s vibrant artistic heritage of mythological storytelling, expressive dance, and elaborate costumes.

The masterpiece was sculpted by Himanshu Kumar (38), a Bihar-born artist who has embraced Karnataka as his home, proudly calling himself a naturalised Tuluva. Leading his studio Akrathi Shilpa Kala, Himanshu and his team completed the statue in just 64 days — a feat that reflects both their craftsmanship and devotion to Indian art.

The airport has been steadily transforming into a cultural gallery. Passengers can already admire a lenticular wall showcasing Mangaluru’s fishing harbour past and present, a figurine of a fisherman at work, the energetic pili vesha, Yakshagana miniatures, and even a dynamic sculpture of Kambala, the iconic buffalo race.

With the Yakshagana statue now joining this artistic ensemble, the airport isn’t just a transit hub — it’s becoming a showcase of coastal Karnataka’s rich traditions.

September 3,2025
September 3,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 3: Karnataka’s picturesque 320-km coastline is set to undergo a sweeping transformation with the launch of a ₹840-crore initiative backed by the World Bank. The Karnataka Strengthening of Coastal Resilience Economy (K-Shore) project promises not just cleaner beaches free from plastic waste, but also stronger defenses against sea erosion, improved marine conservation, and fresh livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Under K-Shore, multiple departments — including Forest, Fisheries, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj — will roll out a host of eco-restoration and anti-pollution measures. From mangrove plantations and bamboo cultivation at estuaries to constructing check dams, culverts, and causeways along 16 Western Ghats rivers, the project aims to strengthen natural barriers and reduce the flow of waste into the Arabian Sea.

A major component will be the installation of trash barriers at estuaries, systematic beach-cleaning drives, and active participation of fishermen and coastal residents. In addition, awareness campaigns and alternatives to single-use plastics will be promoted, especially around major pilgrim centres such as Kukke Subramanya, Dharmasthala, Udupi Sri Krishna temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, and Kollur Mookambika.

Plastic-free trekking routes and forests are also part of the plan. Visitors will see bins at entry and exit points, while collected waste will be directed to newly set up Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) for recycling. According to Dr K Karikalan, Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru Circle, these initiatives will double up as employment generators for local communities.

Marine conservation will receive a special boost with measures to protect Olive Ridley turtles and dolphins along the Karnataka coast. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been drawn up for the next five years and will be taken up for discussion in New Delhi on September 20. Following this, tenders for various works are expected to be floated.

