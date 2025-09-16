Kasaragod: Class 10 girl ends life on father’s death anniversary

Kasargod, Sep 16: Bandadka was shaken by grief on Tuesday as a young life came to a heartbreaking end. Devika (15), a bright Class 10 student and beloved daughter of Satish and Savitha from Unnatadka, Bandadka, was found hanging in her home.

The day bore a cruel coincidence—it was the death anniversary of her father, Satish. While her mother Savitha was at work, managing a small hotel near Bandadka Grameen Bank, Devika was at home with her grandmother and younger brother. When she went missing in the morning, her brother searched frantically, only to make the devastating discovery—Devika had taken her own life using a saree.

A student of Kundanguli Higher Secondary School, Devika was known for her cheerful spirit and active participation in the local children’s club. Her untimely death has left her family, friends, and the community in deep sorrow.

Bandadka police conducted the inquest, while forensic experts examined the scene.

This tragedy is a painful reminder that silent struggles often go unnoticed. Suicide is never the answer. If you or someone you know is battling emotional distress, please reach out for help. Support is available. Call the toll-free mental health helpline at 9497900200.