  2. Kasaragod: Rising DYFI Leader and Lawyer Ranjitha, 30, Found Dead in Office Chamber

News Network
October 1, 2025

Kasaragod, Oct 1: C. Ranjitha (30), a practising lawyer and president of the DYFI Kumbla area committee, was found dead in her office chamber at Kumbla on Tuesday evening in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Ranjitha, a member of the DYFI block committee, was actively involved in the organisation until around 5 p.m., according to CPM Kumbla area secretary Zubair C. A. When her family was unable to contact her later, they went to her office and found the door locked. Police were alerted and, after breaking open the door, discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was the daughter of Chandran, a temple worker, and Varijakshi of Kumbla Bathery. She is survived by her husband, Krithesh, their eight-year-old son, and her brother Sujith. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary of the District Cooperative Hospital, Kumbla.

Police said they had recovered a suicide note but have not disclosed its contents. The Station House Officer at Kumbla confirmed that an investigation is underway but declined to share further details.

Ranjitha’s family has faced tragedy before: her brother Ajith, also a DYFI leader, died last year in Karnataka while attempting to rescue children from drowning.

Agencies
September 22,2025

A growing number of countries are officially recognizing Palestine as an independent state, amid mounting international outrage over Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

France and other countries prepared to recognize a Palestinian state as the UN's centerpiece diplomatic week gets underway Monday, following a rash of Western governments in symbolicly endorsing statehood and sparking Israel's wrath.

President Emmanuel Macron has indicated France will follow suit Monday as he prepares to host a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman on the moribund two-state solution -- Palestinian and Israeli coexistence.

"They want a nation, they want a state, and we should not push them towards Hamas," Macron told CBS News's "Face the Nation" Sunday, adding that the move would help isolate the armed group.

He also said that he would make the release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023, a precondition of opening an embassy to the Palestinian state.

Israel's foreign ministry said the recognition moves do not "promote peace, but on the contrary further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future."

On Sunday, Portugal officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining the UK, Canada, and Australia in this landmark decision made ahead of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

The announcement was made by Portugal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, in New York, reaffirming support for a two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace.

"The recognition of the state of Palestine is the realization of a fundamental, constant, and fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy," Rangel told reporters at the headquarters of Portugal's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York.

He said that "Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace...a ceasefire is urgent." 

This wave of recognition reflects a broader international trend, with over 150 nations currently acknowledging Palestinian statehood. 

In light of the upcoming UN summit, an additional ten countries, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Andorra, and Malta, are expected to announce their recognition of Palestine in the coming days.

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that France would make its formal declaration during the UN session, while UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy emphasized that

Britain's recognition must be part of a comprehensive peace process. 

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on a call with President Mahmoud Abbas that Ottawa aims to recognize Palestine officially this September. 

Similarly, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed support for this move to advance a two-state solution.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and San Marino's Foreign Minister Luca Beccari have also indicated their countries' plans to recognize Palestine together. 

This emerging consensus comes as part of an international conference co-led by Saudi Arabia and France.

The Israeli regime, however, condemned these developments , with the head of the Israeli regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, reacting angrily and vowing to oppose it at the UN talks.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that calls for a Palestinian state “would endanger our existence and serve as an absurd reward for terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian foreign minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin thanked countries that have already recognized or are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state.

She said the move will send “a very clear message to the Israelis on their illusions of continuing their occupation forever.”

Announcements from major Western powers and longtime Israeli allies signal the regime’s increasing international isolation amid its genocidal war on Gaza. 

While recognition of Palestine is largely symbolic, it highlights growing global support for Palestine and its statehood. 

Critics, however, argue that such moves from countries that are financially and militarily backing Israel are a tactic to maintain their support for Tel Aviv while appearing to side with international public opinion.

Mariyamath Shaniba B.S., Mangalore University
September 29,2025

Sir,

I wish to draw your attention to the deplorable condition of the road between Nanthoor, Baikampady and Kulur on NH-66. The stretch is full of large potholes and craters. During the rains, water accumulates due to lack of proper drainage, making the road even more damaged and dangerous.

Every day, thousands of commuters—including students and workers—are forced to travel on this route. Two-wheeler riders are the worst affected. Recently, a rider lost his life at Panambur while trying to avoid a pothole.

I urge the authorities to take immediate action. The flyover work must be completed at the earliest, and the entire road should be repaired properly, not through temporary patchwork. Safe roads are vital for the public.

News Network
September 17,2025

massacre.jpg

It was dusk on September 16, 1982. In the narrow alleys of Beirut’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps, the bodies of men, women, and children lay scattered. For 43 relentless hours, the Phalange militia—backed by Israeli occupying forces—turned the camps into a slaughterhouse.

Israeli troops lit the night sky with flares, guiding the militias as they hunted down civilians. From September 16 to 18, nearly 3,500 Palestinians—mostly women, children, and the elderly—were massacred. The killings began at 6 p.m. on Thursday and did not end until 1 p.m. Saturday.

“The stench lingered for more than six months. It was unbearable,” recalled Najib al-Khatib, a refugee who lost his father and ten relatives. Rescuers were unable to recover countless decomposing corpses; bulldozers dug mass graves instead.

One survivor, Umm Abbas, described the horror: “A pregnant woman—her baby was torn from her womb. They sliced her in half.”

Eyewitnesses told of rape, mutilation, and children butchered in front of their families. The United Nations condemned it as an “act of genocide.” A UN commission later concluded that Israeli forces were “involved, directly or indirectly.”

Even Israel’s own Kahan Commission found Ariel Sharon, then defense minister, “personally responsible” for allowing the massacre. Yet Sharon went on to become Prime Minister in 2001.

How the Massacre Was Set in Motion

Between 1947 and 1949, Israel destroyed more than 500 Palestinian villages, displacing 750,000 people. Many ended up in Lebanon’s refugee camps.

In June 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon under Sharon’s command to crush the PLO. By September 1, the PLO withdrew after the US promised that refugees left behind would be protected. A multinational force was deployed but withdrew early on September 10, leaving the camps defenseless.

When Lebanese president-elect Bachir Gemayel was assassinated on September 14, the Phalangists sought revenge. Israeli forces swiftly surrounded Sabra and Shatila, sealing them off. The militias entered with Israeli coordination, and the massacre began.

Reports later revealed Israeli and Phalangist leaders had pre-planned the killings. Afterward, officials even met to strategize how to hide Israel’s role.

America’s Complicity

The Kahan Commission records reveal that the US was fully aware the PLO had left Beirut. Yet Washington ignored Sharon’s lie that “2,000 terrorists” remained and greenlit Israel’s entry into West Beirut.

The US not only supplied Israel with the weapons used but also broke its written guarantee to protect Palestinian civilians. Secret annexes later exposed that Washington knew the camps were defenseless and that massacres would follow if the Phalangists were allowed in.

The Legacy of Ethnic Cleansing

Four decades later, the echoes of Sabra and Shatila remain. Survivors still live with unhealed trauma.

Today, the pattern continues. Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza—armed and shielded diplomatically by the US—has killed more than 41,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

As with Sabra and Shatila, the world watches. The names change, but the brutality endures.

