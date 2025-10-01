Kasaragod: Rising DYFI Leader and Lawyer Ranjitha, 30, Found Dead in Office Chamber

A growing number of countries are officially recognizing Palestine as an independent state, amid mounting international outrage over Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

France and other countries prepared to recognize a Palestinian state as the UN's centerpiece diplomatic week gets underway Monday, following a rash of Western governments in symbolicly endorsing statehood and sparking Israel's wrath.

President Emmanuel Macron has indicated France will follow suit Monday as he prepares to host a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman on the moribund two-state solution -- Palestinian and Israeli coexistence.

"They want a nation, they want a state, and we should not push them towards Hamas," Macron told CBS News's "Face the Nation" Sunday, adding that the move would help isolate the armed group.

He also said that he would make the release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023, a precondition of opening an embassy to the Palestinian state.

Israel's foreign ministry said the recognition moves do not "promote peace, but on the contrary further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future."

On Sunday, Portugal officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining the UK, Canada, and Australia in this landmark decision made ahead of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

The announcement was made by Portugal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, in New York, reaffirming support for a two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace.

"The recognition of the state of Palestine is the realization of a fundamental, constant, and fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy," Rangel told reporters at the headquarters of Portugal's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York.

He said that "Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace...a ceasefire is urgent."

This wave of recognition reflects a broader international trend, with over 150 nations currently acknowledging Palestinian statehood.

In light of the upcoming UN summit, an additional ten countries, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Andorra, and Malta, are expected to announce their recognition of Palestine in the coming days.

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that France would make its formal declaration during the UN session, while UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy emphasized that

Britain's recognition must be part of a comprehensive peace process.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on a call with President Mahmoud Abbas that Ottawa aims to recognize Palestine officially this September.

Similarly, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed support for this move to advance a two-state solution.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and San Marino's Foreign Minister Luca Beccari have also indicated their countries' plans to recognize Palestine together.

This emerging consensus comes as part of an international conference co-led by Saudi Arabia and France.

The Israeli regime, however, condemned these developments , with the head of the Israeli regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, reacting angrily and vowing to oppose it at the UN talks.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that calls for a Palestinian state “would endanger our existence and serve as an absurd reward for terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian foreign minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin thanked countries that have already recognized or are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state.

She said the move will send “a very clear message to the Israelis on their illusions of continuing their occupation forever.”

Announcements from major Western powers and longtime Israeli allies signal the regime’s increasing international isolation amid its genocidal war on Gaza.

While recognition of Palestine is largely symbolic, it highlights growing global support for Palestine and its statehood.

Critics, however, argue that such moves from countries that are financially and militarily backing Israel are a tactic to maintain their support for Tel Aviv while appearing to side with international public opinion.