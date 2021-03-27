  1. Home
  2. Man beaten to death in UP just because taking sugarcane from the field

Man beaten to death in UP just because taking sugarcane from the field

News Network
March 27, 2021

Pratapgarh, Mar 27: A 52-year-old man was beaten to death by a few unidentified men after he allegedly took sugarcane from their field, police said on Saturday.

Additional superintendent of police Surendra Dwivedi said Dhirendra Bahadur Singh's body was found on a road outside Peethapur village.

"Singh had gone to an agriculture field to take sugarcane around 9 when some persons beat him up with sticks, resulting in his death," he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 16,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 16: Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed officials to crack the whip against schools which run regular offline classes for standard one to five ignoring government's directive in view of Covid-19.

The warning to the primary schools was issued on Monday after Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted a few days ago asking Kumar to look into the complaints about reopening of schools for standard one to five.

Further media too reported that some private schools were running offline classes.

Taking note of it, Kumar directed the officials to take strict action against such schools.

He also instructed the education department officials and superintendents of the department to immediately issue a circular to set up Taluk level inspection teams and prosecute schools and institutes violating the norms.

At present regular classes are allowed for standard six and above. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 15,2021

India on Monday recorded 26,294 Covid-19 infections, the highest daily rise since December 20, 2020, taking the case tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll increased to 1,58,725 with 118 new fatalities, the data updated at 9 am showed.

The country's active caseload increased to 2,19,262 and constitutes 1.85 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75 per cent from 96.82 per cent on Saturday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 26: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that an aspirant had paid a huge amount to the BJP high command for a ticket in the bypoll to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency

Speaking at a press meet here, Kumaraswamy said that this was the reason behind the brewing disgruntlement among the local BJP workers. As it was a money matter, the BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the Basavakalyan segment, he charged.

Clarifying that the regional party will not be fielding its candidate in the Maski assembly by-poll, Kumaraswamy said the party will go all out to ensure the victory of the JD(S) candidate in Basavakalyan.

"A person from the minority community has been fielded to give a befitting answer to the Congress and Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah who is publically questioning the secular credentials of the party. They are spreading canards to make people belonging to the Muslim community oppose the regional party," he charged.

Expressing his displeasure over problems of the common people being dodged and not discussed in the recently concluded Legislative session, the JD(S) leader said that both the national parties wasted time discussing the "worthless" sex scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. 

Kumaraswamy also advised the girl embroiled in the scandal to meet the Speaker and appeal to him to give her protection.

The Union government is destroying democracy by wresting the powers given to the states. The state government has no money even for committed expenditure, Kumaraswamy said.

Those who came to power from the back door failed to bring the state's share from the Centre, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.