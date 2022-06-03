  1. Home
36 arrested after BJP spokesperson’s hate-speech against Prophet sparks violence in UP

News Network
June 4, 2022

Kanpur, June 4: Thirty-six people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday over insulting remarks on Prophet Muhammad by a BJP spokesperson, police said today.

The arrests were made after police scoured video clips to identify the people involved in violence, officials said, adding that three First Information Reports or FIRs have been registered in the case against unknown persons.

"More people are being identified on the basis of the videos," said Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena.

He said action will be taken against the conspirators under the Gangster Act, and their property will be seized.

Heavy security has been deployed in the city to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incidents.

Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two groups clashed and threw stones at each other over a call to shut down markets in protest against Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments against Prophet Mohammed during a recent news debate on the Gyanvapi issue. 

Thirteen police personnel and thirty other people from both sides were injured in the clashes, officials said.

"Some young men number 50-100 suddenly stepped out on the streets and started sloganeering. Another group opposed it and it escalated to stone-throwing. Around eight to ten cops were present at the spot then who tried to intervene and controlled the situation to some extent. The control room was informed immediately and senior officials including me reached the spot within 10 minutes," Mr Meena had said yesterday.

News Network
June 2,2022

Mangaluru, June 2: Authorities today suspended 6 students for wearing hijab in spite of a series of warnings in Dakshina Kannada district. In another instance, 16 students were sent back for wearing hijab while attending classes.

Six students of the Uppinangadi Government Pre University College have been suspended for refusing to remove hijab. The principal of the college took the decision to suspend the students after holding a meeting with college lecturers.

The 6 girl students were informed about the government order and the decision of the High Court prohibiting the wearing of hijab in classrooms.

Incident repeats in University College

Meanwhile, though the authorities of Mangaluru University College near Hampanakatte have been sending back students wearing hijab, 16 girl students who came wearing hijab on Thursday demanded that they should be allowed to attend classes.

The college principal denied their entry into classrooms and sent them back. The decision was taken in the Syndicate meeting. The students had also gone to the District Commissioner's office and had complained about not being allowed to attend classes while wearing hijab.

The DC had counselled them to follow the rules of the government and the court order. However, the students did not budge and came to the college on Thursday wearing hijabs.

The hijab row, started by 6 students of Udupi Pre-University Government Girl's College, backed by Campus Front of India became a raging controversy in the state making international headlines. 

The Special Bench of the High Court, which was constituted to hear the matter, ruled against wearing any religious symbols including hijab in classrooms. The court had also dismissed the petition filed by students seeking permission to wear hijab in schools.

News Network
May 27,2022

Mangaluru, May 27: In the wake of ‘Tambula Prashne’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad earlier this week as part its campaign to portray Malali Juma Masjid near Ganjimutt on the city’s outskirts as a temple, the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) has thrown open a fresh challenge for astrologers, who claimed that there was a shiva temple in the place of mosque centuries ago.

After the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual, Gopalakrishna Panicker, an astrologer from Payyanur in Kerala, claimed that the place belonged to a mutt once upon a time.

Prof Narendra Nayak, president, Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), said that since the so-called accurate predictive astrology, which can make predictions, has hit the headlines again, FIRA was reiterating its challenge to those who can predict the future. 

“The predictions made in connection with the Malali controversy could be a wild guess or a fixed result. So, to test the powers of this individual, or any others of this type, we are herein devising a foolproof method for testing the powers. We are challenging astrologers to predict what is placed in six envelopes, and the 100% accurate prediction to at least five out of six questions, will win prize money of Rs 1 lakh,’’ he stated.

Nayak said that the envelopes were sealed at 11.33 am on Wednesday, in the city, and will be opened at 10.30 am on June 1, at the Mangaluru Press Club, and the prizes will be announced there. 

“I hope that this data is enough to make predictions. The challenge is open to all, regardless of religious beliefs, caste, creed, or nationality. The entries can be sent by email to [email protected] or on WhatsApp at 9448216343. All entries received up to midnight of May 31, will be considered. Postal entries are not acceptable,” he said.

He said the outer sealed envelope will contain six smaller ones, with questions on them on the outside. The answers to the questions are to be typed, as envelope 1 contents and details, and so on. 

“Vague answers like containing a currency note or a paper are not acceptable. If more than one entry has all correct answers, according to the conditions mentioned, all those who have got the answer correct, will receive Rs 1 lakh each. However, due to the limits of finance, if the number of correct entries exceeds 50, the challenger will declare bankruptcy,” he said.

News Network
May 27,2022

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener and former Congress working president Hardik Patel will be joining BJP either on May 30 or May 31 in Gandhinagar. He gave the hint on Friday in Ahmedabad and even hinted at contesting elections.

Patel in a programme on a TV channel has hinted that he is joining the BJP, and the party will decide from which constituency he will contest the assembly elections. He also said that he is going to lead an Ekta Yatra from Somnath temple to the Statue of Unity.

It will be a grand show of Hardik Patel joining the BJP, party sources said.

He was given two options on how would he like to join BJP, in presence of the National President in New Delhi, or in presence of Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav or B.L. Santhosh in Gandhinagar. He has selected the second option. Hardik and the BJP are planning to address a large gathering on the day, sources said.

Hardik resigned from Congress as working president as well as a primary member of the party on May 18. Since then speculations were rife that he will join the BJP. A day later, at the press conference, he had told the media that he will announce his decision on Friday.

Since the day Hardik resigned from Congress, he has been attacking the party, saying the party is anti-Patidar and anti-Gujarat. He said that even the party national leaders' action is anti-Gujarat.

Hardik Patel has been particularly targeting Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma and former GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki. He said these leaders are not respecting people's sentiments.

