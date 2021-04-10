  1. Home
  2. 4 persons shot dead by Central Forces outside polling booth in West Bengal

4 persons shot dead by Central Forces outside polling booth in West Bengal

News Network
April 10, 2021

Kolkata, Apr 10: Four persons were allegedly shot dead by the Central Industrial Security Force outside a polling booth at the Sitalkuchi constituency in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections. 

Police sources said that the incident took place when the central forces were gheraoed by locals. They further claimed that there was a scuffle between central forces and locals.

According to sources, the incident took place at the polling booth in Sitalkuchi at around 10:00 am when a Quick Response Team (QRT) were allegedly attacked by unidentified persons.

One of the family members of the deceased said that the central forces suddenly opened fire. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the deceased were their supporters.  

“Eight people were injured when the Central Forces opened fire. Four of them died and the rest sustained injuries,” he said. The incident took place near a polling booth in Sitalkuchi.

Election Commission sources said that an action taken report has been sought in this regard.

"When you can’t beat us fair ‘n square, you shoot & kill. MO-SHA, you killers. At your command, EC recently changed DG, ADG of  Bengal police and the SP of the area where killings took place today. 5 dead. You both have blood on your hands. But then you are used to the feeling," TMC MP and spokesperson Derek O'Brien tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old was allegedly shot dead while he was standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Sitalkuchi. His family members alleged that he was shot dead by TMC cadres. The deceased has been identified as Ananda Barman. Sources in the Election Commission said that two persons have been detained in relation to the case.

A total of five persons have been allegedly shot dead in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

While the TMC alleged that the BJP was behind the killing, the saffron party claimed that the deceased was its polling agent at the booth and pointed the accusing finger at the ruling party in the state.

In a statement released by Trinamool Congre, the Mamata Banerjee-led party blamed "BJP miscreants" for the incident.

"Since morning BJP miscreants were blocking people's right to vote while CRPF was influencing voters to vote in favour of BJP. When TMC workers went to enquire why people were not being allowed to vote, BJP miscreants launched an attack creating an atmosphere of chaos, following which CRPF open fired leading to 5 TMC workers losing their lives," the TMC said in the statement.

"It is also sad that the Election Commission has still not come out with response on this dastardly attack. We strongly register our protest against this police-ordered killing. Shameful that the forces are acting like goons in uniform."

Meanwhile, Sitalkuchi's BJP candidate Baren Chandra Barman said that a deceased person was the party's polling agent at the booth and TMC activists were behind the murder.

"He was our polling agent and was going to the booth when TMC goons shot him dead. Rabindra Nath Ghosh's claim is a total lie. We have informed the SP and the ECI about the incident, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits," Barman said.

He also claimed that police or central forces were not present near the booth when the killing took place.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 29,2021

Madikeri, Mar 29: A mild tension has prevailed in parts of Kodagu and Mysuru districts following the coldblooded murder of the president of a mosque committee.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Haaris, 60, president of prominent Mosque Committee at Kottamudi near Napoklu in Kodagu district. 

He was found murdered last night at chowdenahalli village near Piriyapatna in Mysuru district. 

The deceased was an areca-nut dealer. Police are of the suspicion that the murder might have occurred over a business or financial spat. 

News Network
March 29,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 29: The Karnataka government on Monday banned all protests and rallies for the next 15 days as the state is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"The number of cases in apartments is increasing, so no parties or celebration allowed from today. There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear a mask," the government said. 

It further added that close schools and colleges will not be shut. "We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days," it said. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

Kasarsgod, Apr 8: BJP Kerala Unit President K Surendran has alleged that there has been widespread irregularities in the collection of postal votes of the recently held Assembly election in the state.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Mr Surendran said many postal votes were collected in open cover without sealing them. This is in contravention of norms and opens up possibilities for manipulations.

He said neither the candidates nor their agents were informed the count of postal ballots under each constituency nor there is a total and clear count of postal votes.

It is the duty and responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure safety and transparency of postal votes, Mr Surendran said.

There are more chances for manipulation of special postal votes introduced for the 80-plus and others this time. Most of the officials who collected this belonged to the Left unions and had resorted to malpractice, he alleged.

The lose method of collecting such votes had helped the officials to manipulate the system, he added.

