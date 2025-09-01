  1. Home
55-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Udaipur gives birth to 17th child

Agencies
September 1, 2025

Jaipur, Sept 1: At an age when most women are busy doting over their grandchildren, a 55-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Udaipur district found herself cradling her 17th newborn.

The delivery at the Community Health Centre in Jhadol block has set the otherwise quiet Lilavas village abuzz. Relatives, neighbours and curious villagers thronged the hospital to catch a glimpse of Rekha, many amused at the sight of grandchildren welcoming the newborn girl.

Rekha, married to a scrap dealer, Kavara Ram Kalbelia, has given birth 17 times over the past decades. Of these, five children -- four boys and a girl -- died shortly after birth. The couple is left with 12 surviving children: seven sons and five daughters.

Life in the Kalbelia household straddles three generations under one roof. "Two of my sons and three of my daughters are married. Each of them has two or three children," Kavara said, his voice carrying both pride and weariness.

This means that while Rekha tends to her newborn, she is already a grandmother to several toddlers.

But beneath the novelty lies a tale of hardship. With limited means, Kavara ekes out a living by selling scrap. He admits he had to take loans at high interest to arrange weddings for his children.

"No member of the family has ever gone to school," he said candidly, underscoring the cycle of poverty that continues to shadow the large family.

Doctors at the Jhadol centre say the delivery was nothing short of a medical challenge. Rekha had initially told them she was having her fourth childbirth.

Block CMHO Dr Dharmendra from Jhadol Government Hospital said the case reflects the challenges in a tribal-dominated area where a lack of education and awareness often leads to such situations.

"This is a nomadic family that does not stay in one place for long. Eleven surviving children have been found with them. If such cases come to light, we will ensure that they get the benefits of government schemes, and collective efforts will be made to support them," he said.

Gynaecologist Dr Roshan Darangi, who oversaw the delivery, said that during admission, the family initially claimed it was the woman's fourth childbirth.

"Later, it emerged that this was in fact her 17th. Now, she will be motivated for sterilisation," Darangi said.

Another doctor at the hospital, Dr Mukesh Garasiya, said the woman had been admitted on August 24.

He said that the woman came without any sonography reports or pre-delivery tests. "She could have died due to excessive bleeding during childbirth. With so many previous deliveries, the uterus becomes weak, and the risk of haemorrhage is very high. Fortunately, this time everything went well," he said.

The safe birth has been greeted with relief, but also sparked conversations in the region. For some villagers, Rekha's story is one of resilience; for others, it is a stark reminder of poverty, illiteracy and lack of awareness about family planning in rural Rajasthan.

August 19,2025

teamindia.jpg

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing as captain. Surprisingly, Shubman Gill was elevated as the team's vice-captain in the shortest format, replacing Axar Patel. 

The selection meeting was held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, though a long delay was witnessed due to the late arrival of a few members because of extreme weather conditions in the city. There was no place for Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team despite their top performances in the shortest format. Mohammed Siraj also missed the cut. 

Shubman Gill's promotion as the team's vice-captain poses a unique challenge for head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav as the batter will be expected to be a certain pick in the playing XI. In such a case, there arrives a big question mark over Sanju Samson's batting position. 

After the T20 World Cup 2024, Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India in T20Is and did very well. But now, Gill could be seen opening alongside Abhishek at the top, pushing Sanju to the No. 3 position, which was occupied by Tilak Varma earlier.

Along with the 15-member team, a total of 5 reserve players were also picked for the Asia Cup, keeping the bench ready in case of injuries or other issues.

Quite surprisingly, Shreyas Iyer wasn't picked even among the 5-member reserve team that the BCCI selection committee cheif Ajit Agarkar named during the press conference. Iyer was backed by many former India stars, including Ravichandran Ashwin, to feature in the playing XI at the Asia Cup. But, he doesn't even feature in the top 20 for the selection committee.

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel

August 19,2025

gazajourno.jpg

Local Gaza authorities say the Israeli military has killed another Palestinian journalist in the strip, bringing the death toll to 239 since the occupying Tel Aviv regime launched its all-out onslaught on the blockaded territory in early October 2023.

A medical source stated that at least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City on Monday.

Local Palestinian outlets reported that journalist Islam al-Koumi was among the victims.

This comes as the remains of a journalist from Gaza were uncovered weeks after an Israeli strike claimed her life.

Marwa Musallam was buried under the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in July. Her cries for help went unanswered amid pleas to pressure Israel to allow rescuers to reach her.

Musallam’s remains were discovered 45 days later.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) has requested suggestions from reporters, editors, and rights specialists to investigate innovative methods for safeguarding Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

In a recently introduced feature, the CRJ has advocated for a courageous, innovative strategy aimed at protecting reporters on the ground, who are confronted with assassinations and smear campaigns due to the deterioration of legal and institutional safeguards.

The proposals included sanctions against Israeli officials, media strikes, coordinated blackouts, and charges of war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

“Journalists in Western newsrooms could strike. They could refuse to work until some sort of substantive demand for a policy change at these institutions is fulfilled,” Drop Site News’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous said.

“What could this policy change be? Perhaps a disclaimer at the bottom, or within, every article that quotes Israeli authorities that Israel has killed far more journalists in Gaza than anywhere in the world since the Committee to Protect Journalists started keeping records, and therefore the veracity of any statement is dubious.”

As Israel persists in prohibiting foreign journalists from accessing the coastal territory, Palestinian reporters continue to be the exclusive source of firsthand reporting from within the conflict zone.

The Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its deep concern over the continued assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli forces while carrying out their duties.

The federation emphasized that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a clear violation of international laws and norms, and comes in the context of Israeli violations of freedom of the press and media, and its policy of confiscating the truth, gagging, covering up its daily violations, and preventing them from reaching global public opinion.

The Israeli military has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, dismissing international appeals for a ceasefire. The war has killed at least 62,004 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

The unrelenting airstrikes have also ravaged the region and caused significant food shortages.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

August 23,2025

mangalurucity.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Dakshina Kannada has stunned observers by emerging among the top 10 richest districts in India, overtaking financial powerhouses like Mumbai and Ahmedabad. According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, released by the Union Ministry of Finance, the coastal Karnataka district recorded a per capita GDP of ₹6.69 lakh during the fiscal year 2024–25, placing it eighth on the national list.

Dakshina Kannada’s Formula for Prosperity

The district’s rise is rooted in a unique mix of trade, education, finance, and services:

•    Port-led trade: Mangaluru’s New Mangalore Port serves as a vital gateway for petroleum, iron ore, fertilizers, and container cargo, fuelling large-scale commerce.

•    Education hub: Home to reputed medical, engineering, and management institutions, the district attracts students nationwide and internationally, building a knowledge-driven economy.

•    Banking legacy: Known as the birthplace of major banks like Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, and Syndicate Bank, Dakshina Kannada has a long-standing financial culture.

•    Agriculture & fisheries: Marine exports, cashew processing, and plantation crops like coffee and areca nut continue to drive rural prosperity.

•    Emerging IT & services: With IT parks in Mangaluru and a young talent pool, the district is steadily expanding its digital economy.
This balanced model has made Dakshina Kannada one of the few non-metro regions to compete with India’s most industrialized and financial districts.

India’s Top 10 Richest Districts (2024–25)

The survey highlights how services, IT, industry, and tourism are shaping regional prosperity. The top performers include both mega metros and smaller but highly specialized economies:

1.    Rangareddy, Telangana – ₹11.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Hyderabad’s IT corridor, pharma hub, and expansive tech parks make Rangareddy the undisputed leader.

2.    Gurgaon, Haryana – ₹9.05 lakh (per capita GDP)
A corporate magnet with MNCs, startups, and real estate fueling its rapid rise.

3.    Bengaluru Urban, Karnataka – ₹8.93 lakh (per capita GDP)
India’s Silicon Valley, driven by IT exports, R&D, and a deep talent base.

4.    Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh – ₹8.48 lakh (per capita GDP)
A growth dynamo blending IT, manufacturing, and real estate.

5.    Solan, Himachal Pradesh – ₹8.10 lakh (per capita GDP)
A surprise industrial powerhouse, thanks to food processing and pharmaceuticals.

6.    North & South Goa – ₹7.63 lakh (per capita GDP)
Beaches, tourism, hospitality, and lifestyle economy keep Goa among the richest.

7.    Gangtok, Namchi, Mangan & Gyalshing, Sikkim – ₹7.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Sustainable tourism and eco-friendly growth drive Sikkim’s prosperity.

8.    Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka – ₹6.69 lakh (per capita GDP)
A coastal powerhouse balancing port trade, education, banking, and IT.

9.    Mumbai, Maharashtra – ₹6.57 lakh (per capita GDP)
The nation’s financial capital, home to stock markets, corporate HQs, and services.

10.    Ahmedabad, Gujarat – ₹6.54 lakh (per capita GDP)
An industrial giant blending textiles, manufacturing, and modern services.

The Bigger Picture

The Economic Survey 2024–25 underlines that India’s richest districts are not limited to metros. While cities like Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Noida thrive on IT and corporate services, districts like Solan, Goa, Sikkim, and Dakshina Kannada prove that specialized industries, tourism, and knowledge-based economies can rival traditional giants.

For Dakshina Kannada, the ranking is more than just a number—it is a recognition of how a coastal district with strong institutions and trade networks can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with India’s biggest metros in driving national growth.

