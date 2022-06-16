  1. Home
  2. ‘Agnipath’ violence intensifies in UP, Bihar as more trains set afire; DyCM’s house attacked; hostility spreads to MP, Haryana

‘Agnipath’ violence intensifies in UP, Bihar as more trains set afire; DyCM’s house attacked; hostility spreads to MP, Haryana

News Network
June 17, 2022

agneepath.jpg

New Delhi, June 17: Mob set trains on fire in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar this morning as the protests over the new military recruitment policy, Agnipath, entered the third consecutive day today. The government has defended the scheme, calling it "transformative".

The house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi was attacked in Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district amid protests against the new recruitment scheme that has set off a firestorm. Ms Devi is currently in Patna.

Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for the third consecutive day today amid protests against the new recruitment scheme that has set off a firestorm.

In Uttar Pradesh, a mob entered a railway station in Ballia this morning and set a train coach on fire, and also damaged railway station property before the police used force to disperse them. 

Another group of protesters carrying sticks argued with the police on the streets outside the railway station in the eastern UP district. Videos of the protest show young men with lathis breaking shops and benches at the railway station. "The police managed to stop the mob from large-scale damage. We will act against the men," Ballia District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal told reporters.

Two coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station in Bihar, officials told NDTV, adding no one was hurt in the incident.

Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed protests over the new military recruitment policy. The protest had spread to BJP-ruled Haryana and Madhya Pradesh too. Phone internet and SMS have been snapped for 24 hours in Haryana's Palwal district following stone-throwing and violence by protesters.

Bihar bore the brunt of the violence with trains set ablaze, window panes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, attacked with stones on Thursday, the second day of the protest against the scheme which proposes a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement. The new plan aims to cut down the government's massive salary and pension bills and free up funds to buy arms.

The government unveiled Agnipath on Tuesday -- calling it a "transformative" scheme-- for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

Protesters are unhappy with the changes, particularly the length of service, no pension provisions for those released early, and the 17.5 to 21-year age restriction that now makes many of them ineligible.

The Opposition has also stepped up its attack on the government over the new recruitment scheme with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi not take 'agnipareeksha (trial by fire)' of their patience by making them walk on Agnipath. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, called the move "negligent" and potentially "fatal" for the country's future.

The age limit for Agnipath recruitment has now been raised to 23 from 21 as a "one-time waiver" following the protests. The government has also put out a 10-point defence of the scheme and assured recruits they will not find themselves in the lurch after completing their four years in the military.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2022

Bengaluru, June 12: The JD(S) has issued show-cause notices to two MLAs from the party - Srinivas Gowda and Gubbi Srinivas - for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections held recently.

While Srinivas Gowda had admitted to voting for the Congress candidate, Gubbi MLA Srinivas has denied allegations that he had violated the party's instruction, saying, “If I had to (cross-vote), I would have voted for the Congress.”

JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said that the party would expel the two.

“Not only that, we will ensure that the duo cannot contest elections for the next six years,” he said, referring to the provisions of the anti-defection law.

The party will also file a complaint with the Legislative Assembly Speaker against the MLAs for defying the party directions.

The JD(S) will stage a silent protest at Freedom Park on Sunday, condemning the Congress for not backing their candidate Kupendra Reddy in the polls held on Friday.

“We didn’t want your first preference votes. But you didn't give us at least your second preference votes,” he said, accusing the Congress of allying with the BJP for the elections.

“The Congress and BJP have proved that they are two faces of the same coin,” he said, adding that the 'deal' between the two parties now stood exposed.

BJP won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, with Congress winning one seat.

Following the results, the Congress and JD(S) have accused each other of being the 'B team' of the BJP.

The party was ready for the upcoming BBMP elections, he said, adding that they would announce candidates as soon as the polls are notified. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2022

thrash.jpg

Lucknow, June 12: In a shocking development, a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh termed the brutal thrashing of some Muslims by cops in a police station, who had allegedly taken part in Friday's protests over the Prophet remarks row, a "return gift to the rioters".

"Balwaiyon ko return gift" (return gift to the rioters), said BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who was also former media advisor of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, as he posted a video of the alleged thrashing inside what appeared to be a police lock-up.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed two cops brutally hitting nine protestors with sticks as the latter begged them to stop and tried to fend off the blows with their hands.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his Twitter account and strongly condemned the incident saying that "questions must be raised on such lock-ups else justice will lose its relevance".

There was no official comment from the UP police in this regard but sources said that the police station was in the Saharanpur district, which had witnessed large-scale protests after Friday prayers over remarks on the Prophet.

Saffron outfits on Sunday took out a procession at Jangiganj town in UP's Bhadohi district, about 250 kilometres from here, in support of Nupur Sharma. BJP MP Sakhsi Maharaj also defended Sharma and said that the situation was brought under control quickly as Narendra Modi was the prime minister and Adityanath was the CM of UP.

More than 300 people were arrested across the state in connection with the protests which turned violent in some places prompting the police to use force.

Protests had taken place in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras, Moradabad and some other places. The protests had started soon after the Friday prayers at mosques as sloganeering Muslims tried to burn effigies of Nupur Sharma and demanded her immediate arrest.

As Adityanath directed cops to take stern action against protestors, the police slapped the Gangsters' Act on them and also bulldozed houses of many of them, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 10,2022

musharraf.jpg

Dubai, June 10: Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is hospitalised in the UAE after his condition deteriorated as he is going through a "difficult stage where recovery is not possible", his family said on Friday amidst speculation about his well-being.

Gen. Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

Earlier this evening, social media was flooded with rumours of Musharraf's passing.

However, the former President's family has dismissed the reports, confirming that he is ill, but not on a ventilator.

"(He) Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," Musharraf's family said.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with the normal function.

Earlier, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that General Musharraf is critical and on a ventilator support in a UAE hospital.

He said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness.

"Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator," Chaudhry told PTI.

Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf.

"I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator," Chaudhry said.

Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert.

"General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don’t listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

The former president, living in Dubai since March 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

Musharraf came to power in a bloodless coup in 1999, deposing the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Facing impeachment following elections in 2008, Musharraf was forced to resign as president and went into self-imposed exile in Dubai.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.