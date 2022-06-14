  1. Home
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passengers and then not paying compensation

News Network
June 14, 2022

New Delhi, June 14: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets and thereafter not providing mandatory compensation to them.

"After that a series of checks were carried out by DGCA and during our surveillance at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, there were specific instances, in the case of Air India - where the regulation (regarding compensation to passengers) is not being followed and therefore, a show cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

According to the regulator, Air India may not have a policy in this regard and does not pay compensation to the passengers.

"To say the least, it is a matter of serious concern and unacceptable. In the specific cases detailed in the show cause notice, after going through AI submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of Rs. 10 lakh," it noted.

"In addition, the Airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue - failing which further action shall be taken by DGCA," it added.

News Network
June 12,2022

thrash.jpg

Lucknow, June 12: In a shocking development, a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh termed the brutal thrashing of some Muslims by cops in a police station, who had allegedly taken part in Friday's protests over the Prophet remarks row, a "return gift to the rioters".

"Balwaiyon ko return gift" (return gift to the rioters), said BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who was also former media advisor of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, as he posted a video of the alleged thrashing inside what appeared to be a police lock-up.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed two cops brutally hitting nine protestors with sticks as the latter begged them to stop and tried to fend off the blows with their hands.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his Twitter account and strongly condemned the incident saying that "questions must be raised on such lock-ups else justice will lose its relevance".

There was no official comment from the UP police in this regard but sources said that the police station was in the Saharanpur district, which had witnessed large-scale protests after Friday prayers over remarks on the Prophet.

Saffron outfits on Sunday took out a procession at Jangiganj town in UP's Bhadohi district, about 250 kilometres from here, in support of Nupur Sharma. BJP MP Sakhsi Maharaj also defended Sharma and said that the situation was brought under control quickly as Narendra Modi was the prime minister and Adityanath was the CM of UP.

More than 300 people were arrested across the state in connection with the protests which turned violent in some places prompting the police to use force.

Protests had taken place in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras, Moradabad and some other places. The protests had started soon after the Friday prayers at mosques as sloganeering Muslims tried to burn effigies of Nupur Sharma and demanded her immediate arrest.

As Adityanath directed cops to take stern action against protestors, the police slapped the Gangsters' Act on them and also bulldozed houses of many of them, sources said.

News Network
June 5,2022

carTN.jpg

Chennai, June 5: Two boys and a girl died of suspected suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car while playing at Lebbai Kudiyiruppu near Panagudi in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu late on Saturday. 

According to police sources, Nithisha (7) and Nithish (5), children of Nagaraj, a daily-wage labourer of Keelatheru at Lebbai Kudiyiruppu, and Kabishanth (4), son of labourer Sudhan, were neighbours.  

Police said the three kids went out of their homes to play after lunch on Saturday. Nagaraj's brother Manikandan had parked the car near the house a few days back. Because of some mechanical issue, the doors of the car could be opened only from the outside, police said. The three children who got into the car got trapped.

Around evening, finding the children missing, the parents started searching for them. A passerby who had seen the children playing near the car told the parents about this.

To their utter shock, the parents found all the three kids lying unconscious inside the car. With the help of passersby, they broke open the car door and took the children to Panagudi government hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. 

Tirunelveli (Rural) SP P Saravanan said the car has been parked there for three days and the children could have got suffocated due to lack of oxygen and heat, leading to their death. "A case of unnatural death will be registered and Panagudi police will probe the case," the SP said. Speaker M Appavu visited the grieving parents at the hospital and extended his condolences.

News Network
June 10,2022

musharraf.jpg

Dubai, June 10: Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is hospitalised in the UAE after his condition deteriorated as he is going through a "difficult stage where recovery is not possible", his family said on Friday amidst speculation about his well-being.

Gen. Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

Earlier this evening, social media was flooded with rumours of Musharraf's passing.

However, the former President's family has dismissed the reports, confirming that he is ill, but not on a ventilator.

"(He) Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," Musharraf's family said.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with the normal function.

Earlier, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that General Musharraf is critical and on a ventilator support in a UAE hospital.

He said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness.

"Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator," Chaudhry told PTI.

Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf.

"I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator," Chaudhry said.

Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert.

"General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don’t listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

The former president, living in Dubai since March 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

Musharraf came to power in a bloodless coup in 1999, deposing the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Facing impeachment following elections in 2008, Musharraf was forced to resign as president and went into self-imposed exile in Dubai.

