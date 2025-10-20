As Air Turned Toxic, Supreme Court Chose Right to Burn Crackers Over Right to Live: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi: Amitabh Kant, Sherpa of the 2023 G20 Summit in India and former CEO of Centre's think tank NITI Aayog, has said Delhi's air quality "lies in shambles" and only "ruthless and sustained execution" of pollution control can save Delhi from "health and environmental catastrophe". He also said the Supreme Court prioritised the "right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe".

The strong remarks come as the national capital woke up to a thick layer of toxic air after a night of incessant bursting of firecrackers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was at 357, in the 'very poor' category, at 1 pm.

The Supreme Court earlier this month lifted the ban on bursting crackers and said Delhi residents can use green crackers to celebrate Diwali. The court said it was adopting a "balanced approach, taking into account the conflicting interests and permit in moderation, while not compromising the environmental concerns arising".

While the court permitted bursting of crackers between 6 am-7am and 8 pm-10 pm on two days, several areas in Delhi-NCR saw crackers going off past midnight.

"Delhi's air quality lies in shambles: 36/38 monitoring stations have hit the 'red zone,' AQI is above 400 in key areas. The Hon. Supreme Court in its wisdom has prioritised the right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe. Delhi remains among the world's most polluted capital. If Los Angles, Beijing, and London can do it, why can't Delhi? Only ruthless and sustained execution can save Delhi from this health and environmental catastrophe," Kant said in a post on X, sharing a news report about the air emergency in Delhi.

"A unified action plan is vital - to end crop and biomass burning, shut or modernise thermal power plants and brick kilns with cleaner tech, shift all transport to electric by 2030, enforce strict construction dust control, ensure full waste segregation and processing, and redesign Delhi around green, walkable, transit-focused living. Only such decisive & relentless execution can restore the city's blue skies and breathable air," he added.

This morning, visuals from across the national capital captured a thick layer of smog as many on social media pointed out how crackers had contributed to the situation. Others, however, said stubble burning in neighbouring states was the real culprit and questioned why Diwali crackers were being singled out as the cause of pollution.