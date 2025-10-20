  1. Home
  As Air Turned Toxic, Supreme Court Chose Right to Burn Crackers Over Right to Live: Amitabh Kant

October 21, 2025
October 21, 2025

airquality.jpg

New Delhi: Amitabh Kant, Sherpa of the 2023 G20 Summit in India and former CEO of Centre's think tank NITI Aayog, has said Delhi's air quality "lies in shambles" and only "ruthless and sustained execution" of pollution control can save Delhi from "health and environmental catastrophe". He also said the Supreme Court prioritised the "right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe".

The strong remarks come as the national capital woke up to a thick layer of toxic air after a night of incessant bursting of firecrackers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was at 357, in the 'very poor' category, at 1 pm.

The Supreme Court earlier this month lifted the ban on bursting crackers and said Delhi residents can use green crackers to celebrate Diwali. The court said it was adopting a "balanced approach, taking into account the conflicting interests and permit in moderation, while not compromising the environmental concerns arising".

While the court permitted bursting of crackers between 6 am-7am and 8 pm-10 pm on two days, several areas in Delhi-NCR saw crackers going off past midnight.

"Delhi's air quality lies in shambles: 36/38 monitoring stations have hit the 'red zone,' AQI is above 400 in key areas. The Hon. Supreme Court in its wisdom has prioritised the right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe. Delhi remains among the world's most polluted capital. If Los Angles, Beijing, and London can do it, why can't Delhi? Only ruthless and sustained execution can save Delhi from this health and environmental catastrophe," Kant said in a post on X, sharing a news report about the air emergency in Delhi.

"A unified action plan is vital - to end crop and biomass burning, shut or modernise thermal power plants and brick kilns with cleaner tech, shift all transport to electric by 2030, enforce strict construction dust control, ensure full waste segregation and processing, and redesign Delhi around green, walkable, transit-focused living. Only such decisive & relentless execution can restore the city's blue skies and breathable air," he added.

This morning, visuals from across the national capital captured a thick layer of smog as many on social media pointed out how crackers had contributed to the situation. Others, however, said stubble burning in neighbouring states was the real culprit and questioned why Diwali crackers were being singled out as the cause of pollution.

October 9,2025

taliban.jpg

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reached New Delhi on Thursday, marking the first high-level visit from Kabul since the Taliban came to power in August 2021 after the fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government.
 
What’s on Muttaqi’s agenda in India

During his six-day visit, Muttaqi is set to hold extensive discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. 

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the Afghan minister. In a post on X, he said, “Warm welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival in New Delhi. We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues.”

Muttaqi’s itinerary includes visits to the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary and the Taj Mahal. He is also expected to meet business groups and members of the Afghan community in India. 

Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, told Tolo News that the discussions in India will cover “expanding relations between Kabul and New Delhi”.

Muttaqi arrived in India after participating in the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan on October 7. Delegates from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan attended.
 
UN travel ban lifted temporarily

The Afghan foreign minister was initially scheduled to visit New Delhi last month, but his trip was postponed due to a UN Security Council (UNSC) travel ban.

The UNSC approved a temporary exemption on September 30, allowing Muttaqi to visit India from October 9 to 16. The exemption lifted restrictions from sanctions originally imposed in 2001, which included a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.  
 
India-Taliban contacts

India has not formally recognised the Taliban government. Jaishankar had a phone conversation with Muttaqi on May 15, the highest-level contact since the Taliban’s takeover. In January, the Taliban described India as an “important” regional and economic power following talks between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Muttaqi.

While a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not confirmed, Indian officials will accord full protocol to the visiting foreign minister. The focus of the visit remains on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties, engaging with business groups and discussing regional stability. 

Muttaqi’s visit marks a rare high-level engagement with India since the Taliban assumed power and coincides with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Mumbai for trade talks with PM Modi.

October 21,2025

gazabomb.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the regime’s military showered the besieged Gaza Strip with 153 tons of bombs on Sunday, in a brazen admission to violating a ceasefire agreement between the occupying entity and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Netanyahu made the acknowledgment at the opening of the Israeli parliament (Knesset)’s winter session on Monday as he faced repeated interruptions from opposition lawmakers protesting his cabinet’s policies and its deliberate prolonging of the war in Gaza.

Claiming that the fierce bombardment was due to the killing of Israeli occupation forces following the US-sponsored truce deal, Netanyahu said, “During the ceasefire, two soldiers fell… We struck them with 153 tons of bombs and attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip.”

Confirming the heavy bombardment campaign, the Gaza government media office reported 80 Israeli ceasefire violations since the agreement came into effect on October 10, which resulted in 97 Palestinians killed, including 44 on Sunday alone, and 230 others injured.

The Tel Aviv regime earlier claimed that the strikes served as retaliation for a Hamas attack that killed two Israeli soldiers in an explosion in the southern city of Rafah. This is while the Palestinian resistance group refuted any involvement and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

US officials later revealed the blast was caused by an Israeli settler bulldozer that hit unexploded ordnance.

The first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which kicked off on October 10, was aimed at bringing an end to Israel’s assault, a partial withdrawal of its troops to a so-called yellow line along Gaza’s borders, and a modest increase in humanitarian aid.

The deal also saw Hamas releasing last Monday all living captives, as well as the remains of 12 of the 28 dead Israeli captives.

In return, Israel freed 2,000 Palestinian detainees and returned 15 Palestinian bodies for every one dead Israeli captive returned.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war in October 2023, the occupying regime has claimed the lives of at least 68,216 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and injured 170,361 others, and reduced Gaza to ruins, drawing global outrage as well as calls for accountability.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the coastal strip.

October 21,2025

Mangaluru: As Diwali celebrations light up the skies, doctors in the city are raising alarm over a sharp rise in respiratory infections. Hospitals are reporting a 20–30% increase in cases of persistent cough, cold, and breathing difficulty among both children and adults.

Doctors attribute the surge to a combination of weather fluctuations, dry air, pollen, and firecracker smoke. The problem began toward the end of last month and has intensified with the onset of the festive season.

“The sudden temperature changes in October, along with lower humidity, make the air drier,” said Dr. Udaya Sureshkumar, consultant pulmonologist and sleep specialist at KMC Hospital. “Exposure to pollutants and firecracker smoke damages the nasal lining — our body’s first line of defence — making us more vulnerable to viral infections like RSV in children and influenza in adults.”

She explained that the rapid swings between humid, hot, and cool weather encourage viral mutations, exposing people to new strains.

“Viral infections often pave the way for secondary bacterial infections such as sinusitis or pneumonia,” Dr. Udaya said. “We’ve seen a rise in staphylococcus aureus infections following influenza cases in recent months.”

Smog Worsens the Risk

The smog that lingers after firecracker use traps pollutants and viruses, increasing exposure for everyone — especially asthma patients, diabetics, those with kidney issues, and individuals with chronic lung diseases. “Even middle-aged adults with allergies are suffering more this year,” Dr. Udaya observed.

Festive Cleaning Adds to the Problem

Pre-Diwali cleaning has also become a trigger. “Dust exposure during cleaning can worsen allergies. If the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 150, it’s best to use air purifiers,” Dr. Udaya advised. “Indoor plants like areca palm, spider plant, snake plant, and money plant help absorb toxins like nitrous oxide.”

Rising Cases Across the Region

The trend isn’t limited to the city. Patients from nearby areas are reporting persistent dry coughs that don’t respond to standard medicines. “Many of them have normal chest X-rays but continue coughing for weeks — a condition called cough hypersensitivity,” she said.

A spokesperson from AJ Hospital and Research Centre also confirmed a steady rise in respiratory-related admissions since late September, with seven new cases last week alone.

Doctors’ Advice

Health experts urge residents to:
•    Avoid firecrackers and smoky areas
•    Wear masks in crowded or polluted places
•    Keep homes dust-free during festive cleaning
•    Stay hydrated and ventilate rooms well

