  2. Amidst massive protests, Indian Army issues notification for 'Agniveer' recruitment rally

News Network
June 20, 2022

New Delhi, June 20: The Indian Army on Monday issued a notification for the Agniveer recruitment rally and registrations for the recruitment will open from July onwards.

The Army on Sunday released terms and conditions and related details for prospective applicants wanting to join the force under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme despite massive protests across the country to roll back the scheme.

The Centre and security forces have firmly defended Agnipath as a means to reinvigorate the army. The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.
The Army said 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army that will be different from any other existing ranks and they can be posted to any regiment and unit.

It said 'Agniveers' will be barred from disclosing classified information gained during the four-year service period to any unauthorised person or source under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

"With the introduction of this scheme, the enrolment of soldiers in the regular cadre of the Indian Army, except technical cadres of medical branch, will be available only to those personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveer," the Army said.

It said the release of an Agniveer at own request prior to completion of terms of engagement is not permitted.

"However, in most exceptional cases, personnel enrolled under this scheme may be released, if sanctioned by the competent authority," it said.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

June 10,2022

jamamasjid.jpg

New Delhi, June 10: Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with thousands of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, police said.

A large crowd of people could be seen gathering at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.

A senior police officer said that while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.

The protest that was carried out peacefully lasted for 10-15 minutes.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi have also been named in the FIR. 

June 8,2022

New Delhi, June 8: Lending support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi–led union government's pitch for states to reduce sales tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said a cut in VAT on fuel will help soften inflationary pressures as well as expectations.

The central government had on May 21 cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 to after repeated hikes. At that time, it asked states to lower VAT to further provide relief. Almost no state reduced VAT.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, Das said a quick survey of urban households undertaken after the excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel on May 21 showed a significant moderation in their inflation expectations.

"In such a scenario, further reduction of State VATs on petrol and diesel across the country can certainly contribute to softening of the inflationary pressures as well as expectations," Das said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at the time of announcing a reduction in excise duty, had urged states to reduce VAT. Her other cabinet colleagues including Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made similar pleas.

But hardly any state reduced VAT after the May 21 excise duty cut announcement.

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had asked the states to lower their taxes to enable users to get the full benefit of the previous excise duty cuts of November 2021. Non-NDA party ruled states had not reduced VAT.

Post-November 2021 reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre, 25 states and UTs had cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

However, states ruled by non-NDA parties like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu had not reduced VAT.

"Many states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jharkhand did not agree to our request for some reason or the other, and the burden on the people of these states continued," Modi had said on April 27.

"I am urging you that in the interest of the nation, please undertake what should have been done six months back in November. Give consumers in your state the benefit by lowering the VAT."

For a nation 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, the surge in international crude oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, together with food and commodities, has contributed to pushing the inflation rate to 7.8 per cent in April.

To control the spiralling prices, the Union Government reduced excise duty.

The two reductions - first in November 2021 and then in May 2022, roll back the Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices.

The excise duty hikes of 2020 had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of Rs 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.8 a litre.

After the latest excise cut, the incidence of central tax on petrol came down to Rs 19.9 a litre and that on diesel to Rs 15.8 per litre.

Central excise duty makes up for 20 per cent of the price of petrol, down from 26 per cent earlier. It now makes up 17.6 per cent of diesel price. After considering local sales tax or VAT, the total tax incidence on the price of petrol is 37 per cent and that on diesel is 32 per cent, down from 40-42 per cent earlier.

The excise tax on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre when the Modi government took office in 2014 and that on diesel was Rs 3.56 a litre.

The government had, between November 2014 and January 2016, raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting global oil prices.

In all, duty on petrol rate was hiked by Rs 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months that helped government's excise mop up more than double to Rs 2,42,000 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 99,000 crore in 2014-15.

It cut excise duty by Rs 2 in October 2017 and by Rs 1.50 a year later. But it raised excise duty by Rs 2 per litre in July 2019.

It again raised excise duty on March 14, 2020, by Rs 3 per litre each. The government on May 6, 2020, again raised excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel.

June 12,2022

ranchiprotest.jpg

Ranchi, June 12: The family members of two Muslim men who succumbed to gunshot wounds during Friday's protests here against controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed, have revealed they were not a part of the procession that was taken out to condemn the comments.

Two people identified as Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi and Mohammad Sahil died and over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday over the remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

Shakib Ansari, the brother of Sahil, however, said he did not participate in Friday’s protest march.

"My brother Md Sahil had gone to Ranchi Main Road for some work after the Friday Namaz. He was not part of the procession, but he received bullet injuries and died,” Ansari told reporters. Mohammad Parvez, the father of Kaifi, also said he had no idea how his “minor” son received bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession.

State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) PRO D K Sinha said as per hospital records, Kaifi was 22 and Sahil 24. They died during the course of treatment at the medical facility.
Thirteen of the critically injured people are also undergoing treatment at RIMS.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, of Ranchi district, besides Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flareups, the officials said.

Around 2,500 security personnel have also been deployed in these areas to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their remarks against Prophet Muhammed. 

