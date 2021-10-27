Aryan Khan case: Elusive NCB witness Kiran Gosavi detained in Pune

Bengaluru, Oct 16: In a veiled attack, JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday blamed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for the "political genocide" of Muslim leaders in Karnataka Congress.

In a series of tweets in Kannada, Kumaraswamy, without naming Siddaramaiah, said, he has long list of Muslim leaders who fell prey to the politics of the conspiratorial ideologue (Siddaramaiah), who can do anything for power.

"People should know who is responsible for the political genocide of minority leaders in Congress," he said.

The series of tweets has come in the wake of Siddaramaiah's remarks that the JDS was helping the ruling BJP to win both Sindagi and Hanagal by-elections by fielding Muslim candidates to split Muslim votes.

Kumaraswamy alleged Siddaramaiah was responsible for the defeat of Congress official candidate Iqbal Ahmed Saradagi, a protege of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in the legislative council polls in 2012.

Saradgi's opponent Byrathi Suresh, who contested election as an independent and a buddy of Siddaramaiah, had won the election, he said.

In another tweet, Kumaraswamy blamed Siddaramaiah for clandestinely working for Byrathi and defeating CK Abdul Rehman, the official candidate of the Congress and grandson of late CK Jaffer Sharief, in the by-election for Hebbal assembly constituency in 2016.

He also held Siddaramaiah responsible for the ouster of Roshan Baig from the party.

"The only reason for doing this was that he had questioned the state leadership's poor performance in the last Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Baig, himself, had blamed Siddaramaiah for his suspension from Karnataka Congress.

Kumaraswamy also rapped Siddaramaiah for insulting Tanvir Sait, who was making efforts to empower the secular forces in the polity.

The supporters of Sait had protested against Siddaramaiah for serving their leader notice for attempting to forge an alliance with JDS for the Mysuru mayoral election in February this year.

Kumaraswamy blamed Siddaramaiah for the six years suspension of MA Salim who had linked KPCC President DK Shivakumar to an irrigation scam as a minister and defended VS Ugrappa who entertained his conversation.

"Muslims have come to know about this infamous monarch (Siddaramaiah) who gently swings the cradle, strangles the baby and chops off the baby's neck if possible," Kumaraswamy tweeted.