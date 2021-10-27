  1. Home
Aryan Khan case: Elusive NCB witness Kiran Gosavi detained in Pune

News Network
October 28, 2021

Mumbai, Oct 28: Kiran Gosavi, the elusive NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter, has been detained in Pune, city commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

Gosavi, said to be a "private investigator" whose photos and videos with Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, has been called an "independent witness" by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs case in which nearly 20 people, including Aryan Khan have been arrested so far.

"Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is his CDR report must be released. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail and his brother's CDR reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear," Gosavi said before being detained, according to an ANI report.

News Network
October 16,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 16: In a veiled attack, JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday blamed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for the "political genocide" of Muslim leaders in Karnataka Congress.

In a series of tweets in Kannada, Kumaraswamy, without naming Siddaramaiah, said, he has long list of Muslim leaders who fell prey to the politics of the conspiratorial ideologue (Siddaramaiah), who can do anything for power.

"People should know who is responsible for the political genocide of minority leaders in Congress," he said.

The series of tweets has come in the wake of Siddaramaiah's remarks that the JDS was helping the ruling BJP to win both Sindagi and Hanagal by-elections by fielding Muslim candidates to split Muslim votes.

Kumaraswamy alleged Siddaramaiah was responsible for the defeat of Congress official candidate Iqbal Ahmed Saradagi, a protege of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in the legislative council polls in 2012.

Saradgi's opponent Byrathi Suresh, who contested election as an independent and a buddy of Siddaramaiah, had won the election, he said.

In another tweet, Kumaraswamy blamed Siddaramaiah for clandestinely working for Byrathi and defeating CK Abdul Rehman, the official candidate of the Congress and grandson of late CK Jaffer Sharief, in the by-election for Hebbal assembly constituency in 2016.

He also held Siddaramaiah responsible for the ouster of Roshan Baig from the party.

"The only reason for doing this was that he had questioned the state leadership's poor performance in the last Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Baig, himself, had blamed Siddaramaiah for his suspension from Karnataka Congress.

Kumaraswamy also rapped Siddaramaiah for insulting Tanvir Sait, who was making efforts to empower the secular forces in the polity.

The supporters of Sait had protested against Siddaramaiah for serving their leader notice for attempting to forge an alliance with JDS for the Mysuru mayoral election in February this year.

Kumaraswamy blamed Siddaramaiah for the six years suspension of MA Salim who had linked KPCC President DK Shivakumar to an irrigation scam as a minister and defended VS Ugrappa who entertained his conversation.

"Muslims have come to know about this infamous monarch (Siddaramaiah) who gently swings the cradle, strangles the baby and chops off the baby's neck if possible," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

News Network
October 22,2021

New Delhi, Oct 22: As India breached the landmark of administering one billion Covid vaccine doses, the experts around the globe are positive about the country’s economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

“Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India’s economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth...Positive activities are accelerating in every field with increasing coverage of the vaccine,” Modi said during his address to the nation.

Modi noted that the agriculture sector kept India’s economy “firmly in place” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today, food grains are being procured at a record level. The money is going directly into the bank account of the farmers,” he said.

Talking about other sectors of the economy, the Modi said that today, Indian companies aren’t just getting record investments, but employment generation is also taking place.

“Along with record investment in start-ups, record start-up unicorns are also being developed,” he said.

He reiterated his clarion call of 'Vocal For Local' and appealed to people to buy ‘Made in India’ products during the festival season.

“Emphasis should be given to buying made in India products. This will be possible only with the efforts of everyone. We have to put buying things made by Indians, being Vocal For Local, into practice,” he stated.

Modi also urged people to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution.

“I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine yet should be given utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others,” he said.

Urging people to keep following Covid protocols, Modi added: “No matter how good the armour is, no matter how modern the armour is, even if armour guarantees complete protection, weapons are not thrown while the battle is on. I request that we have to celebrate our festivals with the utmost care.”

Meanwhile, more than one billion vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

News Network
October 15,2021

Dhaka/New Delhi, Oct 15: The Bangladesh government has promised swift action against those behind attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja celebrations amid criticism that the Muslim-majority country hasn't done enough to protect minorities.

Four people were killed in violence after some Hindu temples were vandalised during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts on Thursday.

"The incidents in Comilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," she said while exchanging greetings with the Hindus during an event at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, news agency PTI reported.

"We are getting a large amount of information. This is an era of technology and those involved in the incident will definitely be tracked down with the use of the technology," Ms Hasina said.

India has sought action against the people behind the violence unleashed during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Videos on social media show large mobs breaking Durga Puja installations, throwing stones and vandalising Hindu temples. Some show idols of Goddess Durga broken by mobs.

India has called the reports of violence "disturbing". "We have seen disturbing reports of untoward incidents, involving attacks on a religious gathering in Bangladesh. We note the government of Bangladesh has reacted promptly to ensure the control of the situation including deployment of law enforcement machinery," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, news agency ANI reported.

The authorities in Bangladesh enforced a ban on rallies in Haziganj where officials confirmed the deaths of four people with gunshot wounds, adding that two others were critically injured in the clashes, PTI reported.

According to officials in Bangladesh, the police were alerted about an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion in Cumilla, about 100 km from Dhaka, after which an investigation was launched. However, violence erupted after a mob attacked temples in parts of Cumilla, neighbouring Haziganj, northwestern coastal sub-districts of Hatia and Banskhali. Social media was used largely to instigate the communal tensions.

