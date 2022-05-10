  1. Home
  2. Babri Masjid in 1992, Gyanvapi Mosque will be demolished in 2022: Riot accused BJP leader

News Network
May 10, 2022

Firebrand BJP leader Sangeet Som stoked a huge controversy after he said that the Gyanvapi Mosque, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, would be demolished like the Babri Masjid.

"Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, now it is the turn of Gyanvapi Mosque...we will demolish it in 2022," Som said while speaking at a function at Meerut, about 450 kilometres from here, on Monday.

"Muslim invaders had constructed the mosque after demolishing the temple....the time has come to take it back," Som, who was also an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots case, said.

"They (Muslims) should have known this (demolition of Gyanvapi Mosque) the day the Babri Masjid was demolished.....they should have known which way is the country moving...we will not leave any such mosque and demolish all of them," he added.

He said that Ramlala (idol of Rama) had to remain in tarpaulin for several years but now a grand Ram Temple was being constructed. "Not a brick of Babri Masjid can be found today....the same will happen to Gyanvapi Mosque also,"  Som said.

He claimed that the Muslim side was 'deliberately' creating obstacles in the way of survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Complex as it knew that there were proofs of a temple inside the Gyanvapi Moasque.

Sangeet Som had contested the recently concluded UP assembly polls from Sardhana seat but lost to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Atul Pradhan.

Earlier also the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had called for ‘liberating' Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Shri Krsihna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. The All India Akhara Parishad (AIAP), an apex body of the seers in the country, had also said that the fight for the Ram Temple had ended and now it was the turn of Kashi and Mathura. "Kashi and Mathura are also blots for the Hindus...they must also be freed," a prominent seer associated with the AIAP had said. 

News Network
May 4,2022

Puttur, May 4: A teenage boy lost his life and another suffered critical injuries after a speeding tipper truck rammed into a scooter today at Urlandy near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Sinaan (18), son of Adam Kunhi from Ariyadka village in Puttur.His friend Asif, son of Kunhiccha from Kallarpe village is the injured. He was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. 

Puttur DySP Gana P Kumar visited the spot. A case has been registered at Puttur Traffic police station.

News Network
May 4,2022

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker near a mosque in Charkop area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a day after their party chief Raj Thackeray gave a call to recite the religious hymn to protest against loudspeakers blaring 'azaan'. In a video, an MNS worker, holding the party flag, was seen playing the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker from a high-rise here. In the background, the 'azaan' could be heard from a loudspeaker of a nearby mosque.

In neighbouring Thane city, some MNS activists played the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker at a spot in Indira Nagar area. No mosque was located in the vicinity.

Undeterred by the registration of a case against him, MNS president Raj Thackeray had on Tuesday urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)".

In an open letter, Thackeray had asked people to lodge complaints with police by dialling 100 if they are disturbed by the sound of 'azaan'.

"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers," the MNS leader had said.

Police have already beefed up security in Mumbai and several other parts of the state, especially where the MNS has a sizeable presence.

Bal Thackeray's video 

Raj Thackeray who has appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques today tweeted an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray talking about loudspeakers. In the old video, Hindutva leader Bal Thackeray could be seen speaking on namaz on roads and loudspeakers in masjids. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Bal Thackeray and Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country and Shiv Sena's school of Hindutva is original.

Sharing the video of uncle Bal Thackeray, Raj Thackeray seems to be claiming a fresh stake as the original flagbearer of the Sena legacy amid claims that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has changed from what it was - presumably because of their alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in the state.

Maharashtra is amid a political turmoil over the Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row with independent politicians Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana still behind the bars for their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

Security has been tightened in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra as, in an open appeal on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on Wednesday, since his ultimatum of May 3 is over.

News Network
May 5,2022

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds claimed uprooted several trees across in parts of Karnataka including Hubballi on Wednesday.

The short spell of rain also claimed a life in Hubballi. Robin Marosh (33), who was travelling in an autorickshaw, died after a huge tree fell on the moving vehicle near Desai Circle. The driver of the auto sustained minor injuries.

Two passengers in a car behind the auto had a miraculous escape after a tree branch fell on their vehicle. Power supply was disrupted as electricity poles were uprooted in several areas.

Meanwhile, a woman and her son were struck dead by lightning in Megalahatti village of Molakalmuru taluk, Chitradurga district. The deceased have been identified as Marakka and Venkatesh.

They were returning home with their flock of sheep when it started raining. The two took shelter beneath a tree when they were struck by lightning.

