Beleaguered Adani Group suspends work on Rs 34,900 cr project in Gujarat

News Network
March 19, 2023

New Delhi, Mar 19: Adani Group has suspended work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by a US-based short seller, sources said.

The group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) had in 2021 incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem Ltd for setting up a greenfield coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) land in Kutch district of Gujarat.

But after Hindenburg Research's January 24 report alleging accounting fraud, stock manipulations and other corporate governance lapses chopped off about $140 billion from the market value of Gautam Adani's empire, the apples-to-airport group is hoping to claw back and calm jittery investors and lenders through a comeback strategy.

The comeback strategy is based on addressing investor concerns around debt by repaying some loans, consolidating operations, and fighting off allegations.

The group has denied all allegations levelled by Hindenburg. As part of this, projects are being re-evaluated based on cashflow and finance available.

And of the projects the group has decided not to pursue for the time being is the 1 million tonne per annum Green PVC project, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The group has shot off mails to vendors and suppliers to "suspend all activities" on immediate basis.

In the mails, seen by PTI, the group has asked them to "suspend all activities of the scope of work and performance of all obligations" for Mundra Petrochem Ltd's Green PVC project "till further notice."

This is the following "unforeseen scenario". The management, it said, was "re-evaluating various project/s being implemented at group level in different  business verticals. Based on future cashflow and finance, some of the project/s are being re-evaluated for its continuation and revision in timeline."

Reached for comments, a group spokesperson said AEL will be evaluating the status of growth projects in primary industry vertical over the coming months.

"The balance sheet of each of our independent portfolio companies is very strong. We have industry-leading project development and execution capabilities, strong corporate governance, secure assets, strong cashflows, and our business plan is fully funded. We remain focused on executing our previously outlined strategy to create value for our stakeholders," the spokesperson said.

"AEL will be evaluating the status of growth projects in the primary industry vertical over the coming months".

The unit was to have a poly-vinyl-chloride (PVC) production capacity of 2,000 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum) requiring 3.1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of coal that was to be imported from Australia, Russia and other countries.

PVC is the world's third-most widely produced synthetic polymer of plastic. It finds wide applications - from flooring, to making sewage pipes and other pipe applications, in insulation on electrical wires, packaging and manufacture of aprons etc.

Adani Group had planned the project as PVC demand in India at around 3.5 MTPA was growing at the rate of 7 per cent year-on-year. With near stagnant domestic production of PVC at 1.4 million tonne, India is dependent on imports to keep pace with the demand.

The Hindenburg report had alleged "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" and use of offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices. The group has denied all Hindenburg allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India".

As part of the comeback strategy, the group has cancelled a Rs 7,000 crore coal plant purchase as well as shelved plans to bid for stake in power trader PTC to conserve expenses. It has repaid some debt and pre-paid some of the finances raised by pledging promoter stake in group companies.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 11,2023

There is a need for increased monitoring and precautionary measures to ward off H3N2 but no cause for panic yet, say experts as India confirms its first two deaths due to the influenza virus.

In Karnataka, 78-year-old Hiregowda. a diabetic who suffered from hypertension died due to the H3N2 seasonal influenza subtype on March 1. Another death, that of a 56-year-old lung cancer patient, was reported from Haryana.

From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of the H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to data shared by the ministry on Friday. It also said it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end.

H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs and has infected humans, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms are similar to those of seasonal flu viruses and can include fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose, and possibly other symptoms, including body ache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

As concerns mounted and some people wondered whether this could possibly turn out to be another Covid, pulmonologist Anurag Agrawal said he doesn’t expect to see a massive wave.

"Admission to hospital has not been very common and only about 5 per cent cases have been reported to be hospitalised," added Tarun Sahani, senior consultant, internal medicine, Apollo Hospitals.

While there is no need to panic yet, Sahani said it is advisable to take precautions similar to those taken during Covid times.

"... if most of the infected people recover albeit slow, it should be fine," virologist Upasana Ray, an alumni member of the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS) and member of Global Young Academy (GYA), told PTI.

She noted that lockdowns and extensive use of masks for extended periods of time helped control transmission of more virulent versions of the virus, but also prevented good exposure of regular seasonal respiratory viruses.

"Due to at least two years of elaborate, expansive use of masks, we might have lost part of our immunity against the versions of these other respiratory viruses that are now getting transmitted," Ray argued.

According to Agrawal, H3N2 outbreaks can "indeed cause death" and are more severe than regular flu.

"Since there is general immunity to flu and vaccines exist, I wouldn’t expect to see a massive wave but yes, all outbreaks and deaths are of some concern," Agrawal, the dean of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University, told PTI.

Sahani noted that India is witnessing a huge spike in H3N2 cases since the start of 2023.

"The incidence is two to three times higher than usually seen at this time of the year. This virus is known to be a subtype of Influenza A virus which is common at this time of the year," Sahani told PTI.

Though the Covid pandemic seems to be ending, the spate of respiratory illnesses continues among adults with a significant number being infected with influenza viruses such as H3N2, adenovirus and H1N1.

According to the latest data available on IDSP-IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform), a total of 3,038 laboratory-confirmed cases of various subtypes of Influenza including H3N2 have been reported till March 9 by the states.

This includes 1,245 cases in January, 1,307 in February and 486 cases in March till 9th, it said.

The Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the seasonal influenza situation in various states/UTs through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis.

Agrawal said flu surveillance is an important part of public health.

"In coming times we will have better combined respiratory virus surveillance," Agrawal, the former director of the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology noted.

Ray agreed, saying disease monitoring is urgently needed to address the situation. 

News Network
March 15,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Police have arrested the boyfriend of an air hostess who died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in southeastern Bengaluru last week.

It was neither an accident nor a suicide, but a murder, police say.

Archana Dhiman (28) fell from the fourth-floor corridor of the apartment building in Mallappa Layout, Koramangala 8th Block, between 12.15 am and 12.45 am on March 11.

Her boyfriend Adesh, 26, a software engineer, claimed that Archana slipped and fell while pacing the corridor outside his flat. But the police found this unbelievable. Archana's father Dev Raj confirmed their suspicions by filing a murder complaint against Adesh on March 12.

Police grilled Adesh, and he eventually opened up about what had happened between him and Archana.

She had been insisting that he marry her but he had been trying to buy time. The two quarrelled over the issue on the night of March 10. Archana reiterated her stand, making Adesh blind with rage. He pushed her down the fourth floor.

Archana hailed from Himachal Pradesh and worked for a Dubai-based airline. She met Adesh through a dating app and the two dated for eight months. She occasionally visited Bengaluru and stayed with him. 

News Network
March 9,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 9: Dr. Preethi Lolaksha Nagaveni, a Legal Scholar from Mangaluru, has once again delivered a joint oral statement before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on 7th March 2023 along with Dr. Amit Anand. 

The Oral statement was delivered under the topic, “Impacts and Challenges faced by persons with disabilities in situations of risk and the role of State and Non-State actors in addressing them”.

Dr. Preethi has earlier presented three joint oral statements before various UN committees.

Dr Preethi in WHO Database

Recently World Health Organization [WHO] has included her Book Chapter in its official “WHO COVID-19 Research Database”. The book titled ‘COVID-19 IN ASIA -LAW AND POLICY CONTEXTS, published by Oxford University Press, New York in which Dr. Preethi along with Prof Susan Breau, Dean of faculty of Law, University Victoria, Canada has written a chapter on “International Health Regulations and Compliance in Asia”.

The authors have critically examined the limitations of the International Health Regulations due to which the WHO was in crisis in managing the COVID -19 pandemic and recommended appropriate amendments to the said Regulations. 

Work cited by the UN Committee

Dr Preethi, along with Dr. Amit Anand, had submitted inputs to the United Nations Committee on Child Rights as part of Day of General Discussion on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care” which was held on 16th and 17th September 2021, during the 88th Session of the Committee at the United Nations Office in Geneva. In their report, the young scholars have suggested ‘The Measures to Prevent Sexual Abuse of Children in Residential Care Homes in India’. Taking cognizance of the importance of the report submitted by the young scholars, the United Nations Committee on Child Rights has not only published it in the official website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) but also cited their report in its Background Document on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care – September2021”.

