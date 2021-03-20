  1. Home
  BJP is biggest extortionist in the world; never allowed it to rule Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

March 20, 2021

Kolkata, Mar 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the "biggest extortionist" in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.

Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapore district, also accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

"BJP is the biggest 'tolabaz' (extortionist) in the world... Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option," she asserted.

The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections will get underway on March 27. West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2016

March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Azim Premji University said on Thursday a study conducted by it has revealed the presence of many sub-standard, dysfunctional teacher education institutions (TEIs) functioning as 'commercial shops'.

Of the 17,503 TEIs in the country, more than 90 per cent are privately-owned, stand-alone institutions, offering single programmes localised in certain geographies, it found.

The University released its first 'Issues in Education' volume on 'Teachers and Teacher Education'.

It said 26 out of 29 private TEIs studied do not have the required number of teacher educators and adopt deliberate corrupt practices to hide this issue.

Most private TEIs in the study deliberately neglect basic curricular requirements that are committed by them to get the approval to run the programmes, it revealed.

Almost all allowed students with shortage of attendance to appear for examinations, the study found.

Most TEIs do not have basic instructional facilities: curriculum laboratories were not available in more than 50 per cent; more than 30 per cent did not have libraries, computer labs or seminar halls, it was stated.

"The dysfunctional Teacher Education system is at the core of India's problems in school education."

"Till we address this comprehensively, all efforts at improving the quality of our schooling is like treating the skin, while an aggressive cancer corrodes the body everywhere inside," Anurag Behar, Vice-Chancellor, Azim Premji University, said.

March 16,2021

More than 400 people from Myanmar, many of them policemen, have crossed into neighbouring India since late February illegally, an Indian police officer said on Monday, as Myanmar security forces seek to crush pro-Aung San Suu Kyi demonstrators after last month's coup.

The policemen said that they had fled because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta's orders to shoot protesters.

"About 116 crossed on Friday," the police officer in the Indian state of Mizoram told Reuters, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. They included policemen and firemen, some of whom carried only clothes stuffed into white plastic sacks as they crossed the border.

India's federal government has ordered local authorities to stop the influx but the mountain terrain is porous and hard to patrol. There are also close ethnic and cultural ties between the people on the two sides of the remote border.

Around 140 people have died so far and thousands detained in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup. Protesters continue to take to the streets in defiance of the authorities, who have used rubber bullets, tear gas and live ammunition to stop them.

On Monday security forces shot dead six people taking part in pro-democracy demonstrations, media and witnesses said.

Myanmar's junta says it is exercising great restraint in handling what it describes as demonstrations by "riotous protesters" whom it accuses of attacking police and harming national security and stability.

'I SUPPORT THE CDM'

One of the largest groups of recent arrivals in India - numbering around 100 - are housed in a village in Mizoram's Champhai district, a short drive on rough mountain roads from the Tiau river that marks the border between the two countries.

A handful of them sat in a sunlit room on Monday, smoking hand-rolled cigarettes and hunched over their phones. One watched Facebook videos of protesters clashing with Myanmar security forces.

Among those sheltering in the village, which local community leaders asked not to name, was a fire department official from Myanmar's Chin state who gave his name only as Khaw.

The official said his superiors had asked him on Feb. 18 to hose down and disperse anti-coup demonstrators.

Khaw, 34, said he had refused the order and stopped going to work, along with 20 other firemen.

"I support the CDM," he said, referring to the civil disobedience movement against Myanmar's junta.

"I didn't want to be under the control of the military," he said, speaking through an interpreter, adding that 16 other Myanmar firemen had also sought shelter in the Indian village.

Reuters was not in a position to verify his account. A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment.

Last week, some Myanmar police who fled to India told Reuters they had been ordered to directly shoot at protesters.

But Khaw's account is among the first from emergency service officials fleeing Myanmar after disobeying orders.

Khaw said he did not carry any Myanmar ID in case he was caught by the country's security forces, but he showed Reuters recent photos of himself in a fireman's uniform.

After joining the civil disobedience movement, Khaw said he hid in a forested area of Chin state with around 30 others.

On March 3, Myanmar security forces discovered their hideout, forcing him to flee the country, leaving behind his wife and four children.

Asked about his family's safety, Khaw said: "That's my biggest fear."

March 9,2021

Chennai, Mar 9: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) of actor Kamal Haasan has stitched together an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), positioning it as the “First Front” for the April 6 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties late Monday night, MNM will contest in 154 seats, while AISMK and IJK will field candidates in 40 constituencies each. A day after the agreement was signed, Kamal Haasan held a press conference along with AISMK chief and his colleague from tinsel town, R Sarathkumar, and IJK president Ravi Pachamuthu on Tuesday evening and got himself announced as the Chief Ministerial face.

“We are the First Front. We have come together for the welfare of the state and people... this is the people's front. When Mahatma Gandhi launched the freedom struggle, the rich were not part of him. Likewise, people will support us. You will know that soon,” Kamal Haasan said.

He was responding to a question on why not many parties are “reluctant” to join the MNM alliance when it calls itself the “First Front". MNM, which scored 3.7 per cent of votes in its debut elections in 2019, projects itself as an “alternative” to the two Dravidian majors that have ruled Tamil Nadu alternatively since 1967.

Kamal Haasan said he was opposed to both the AIADMK and DMK, while he apparently kept the options open if actor Vijayakanth's DMDK expresses interest in joining his alliance. “We will welcome people when they come to us. We will find space for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, MNM Vice-President V Ponraj, who was Scientific Advisor to former president A P J Abdul Kalam, invited DMDK to join the alliance led by his party. DMDK quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance on Tuesday after talks failed.

