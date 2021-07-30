  1. Home
  2. Border row: Assam CM Himanta Sarma, 6 others booked by Mizoram Police

News Network
July 31, 2021

Aizawl, July 31: Criminal cases have been filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, four senior officers of the state police and two more officials over the violent clash that took place on the outskirts of Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district, police said on Friday.

They have been booked under various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarter) John Neihlaia told PTI.

The FIR was lodged by the state police at the Vairengte police station late Monday after a gun fight between the Mizoram and the Assam police forces near the border town, he said.

The four senior Assam Police officers named in the FIR are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and officer in-charge of Dholai police station, Sahab Uddin, Neihlaia said.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli and Cachar Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Chaudhary have also been booked under the same charges, he said.

Besides, cases were also registered against 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel, Neihlaia said.

The four police officers and the two administrative officials have been summoned for questioning on Sunday, he added.

News Network
July 21,2021

New Delhi, July 21: The Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra catapulted by a record 3,656 on Tuesday as the state revised the toll figures as part of the reconciliation process on the Covid portal. 

India's 3,998 daily deaths on Wednesday were largely attributed to this updard revision. The country also saw over 42,000 new Covid cases.

Maharashtra reported 147 single-day deaths on Tuesday and 3,509 old deaths were added to the day's toll, pushing the total number of deaths to 1,30,753. 

Similarly, during the day 6,910 fresh cases were reported and 2,479 cases were added, pushing the progressive total to 62,29,596. 

The total active cases in the state now stand at 94,593. 

According to the  Public Health Department, the reconciliation of the positive Covid cases and deaths has been completed up to July 10 and July 12, respectively. 

“Due to updation of previous cases and deaths by the concerned districts, the positive case tally of the state has increased by 2,479 while there is an increase of 3,509 deaths in the state's cumulative tally,” the Public Health Department said.

During updation of cases and deaths due to de-duplication and change as per residential address of cases, there is either addition or deletion of cases and deaths in some of the districts.

During the day, 7,510 patients were discharged taking the progressive total of recovered patients to 60,00,911. The recovery rate in the state is 96.33 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the state is 2.09 per cent.

Among the 4,58,46,165 laboratory samples collected so far, 62,29,596 have tested positive (13.59 per cent) for Covid-19 until date.

Currently, 5,60,354 people are in home quarantine and 3,977 people are in institutional quarantine.

News Network
July 22,2021

cat.jpg

A pet cat proved that it can be just as good a friend as a dog, when it prevented a cobra from entering the house in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

The incident took place on Tuesday, July 20, evening at the house of Sampad Kumar Parida. A cobra slithered towards his house but met with a formidable roadblock - their pet cat.

On seeing the snake, Parida and his family panicked and called the snake helpline phone number. While they waited, the cat stood guard outside the house and prevented the snake from entering.

"Our cat prevented the cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 minutes till a team from the Snake Helpline reached the spot. He is around one and a half years old and lives with us like a family member," Parida said. 

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: India logged 44,230 fresh Covid-19 cases taking its tally to 3,15,72,344, while 555 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,23,217, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The number of active cases stood at 4,05,155, constituting 1.28 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.38 per cent with 42,360 more recoveries, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.44 per cent on Friday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.43 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,43,972, it stated.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 45,60,33,754.

