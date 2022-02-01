  1. Home
Budget 2022: Govt allocates additional Rs 51,971 crore to settle Air India’s debt

News Network
February 1, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 1: Having closed the most high-profile disinvestment process of Air India, the government also decided to retire the airline’s debt that it transferred to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). In the Union Budget 2022-23, the government allocated an additional Rs 51,971 crore towards the settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments.

This amount has been accounted in the revised estimates of total expenditure in 2021-22.

“As against a total expenditure of Rs 34.83 lakh crore projected in the Budget Estimates 2021-22, the Revised Estimate is Rs 37.70 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of capital expenditure is Rs 6.03 lakh crore. This includes an amount of Rs 51,971 crore towards settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the Budget speech.

The Tata Group acquired 100 percent stake in the airline, in a deal that closed on January 27, for Rs 18,000 crore. Of this, Rs 15,300 crore was taken on as debt, and Rs 2,700 crore was paid to the Centre in cash. For servicing the high-cost debt that it has taken on with the airline, a consortium led by the State Bank of India has approved a plan to provide long-term debt to the Tata Group.

As per the revised estimates of 2021-22, the SPV — AI Asset Holding Ltd — has received Rs 62,057 crore, of which Rs 36,254 crore was infused as equity for repayment of past government-guaranteed borrowings of Air India; Rs 12,357 crore for repayment of borrowings for sale and leaseback rentals for aircraft; and Rs 13,446 crore for repayment of other dues and liabilities.

The huge amount of debt carried by Air India resulting from years of loss-making operations was one of the key hindrances in the past disinvestment attempts by the government. During the last disinvestment process, the government tweaked the bidding conditions to allow potential bidders to place a bid at the enterprise value — meaning they could decide the quantum of debt they would want to take on.

Also, upon finalising the decision to sell its stake in Air India, the government, over the last two years, had stopped infusing funds into the airline and was instead guaranteeing its loans.

News Network
January 28,2022

sistersidhu.jpg

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's elder sister Suman Tur has accused him of “deserting” her mother for the "sake of money" in her old age. Suman Tur, who lives in the United States, described Navjot Sidhu as “a cruel person”.

Suman Tur is currently in Chandigarh, where she addressed a press conference on Friday, alleging that Navjot Sidhu had thrown her out along with her mother in 1986 after their father died. Her mother died in 1989 at a railway station, Tur claimed.

"We have seen very tough times. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidences of whatever I am claiming," Suman Tur said.

Suman Tur alleged that Sidhu cut ties with them for property. "My father had left assets including a house [and] land besides pension," she said.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu deserted my mother for the sake of money. We do not want any money from Sidhu," she added.

Calling Navjot Singh Sidhu a "cruel person", Suman Tur claimed that he lied about the separation of her parents in an interview in 1987.

"Whatever Navjot Singh Sidhu is claiming about my parents is false," Tur said.

Suman Tur demanded evidence from her brother for claiming that her mother had separated from their father. "My mother had approached the court after Navjot Sidhu had claimed that there was a judicial separation between her and our father," Tur said.

Suman Tur claimed that she went to meet Navjot Sidhu on January 20 but he refused to meet her and didn't open the door.

"I was compelled to address a press conference after attempts to contact Navjot Singh Sidhu failed. He has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother," Suman Tur said.

"I am a 70-year-old and revealing these things about our family is really tough," she said.

Suman Tur's allegations against 58-year-old Navjot Sidhu have come at a time when the Congress leader is campaigning for the Punjab Assembly election as a chief ministerial hopeful. Punjab goes to the polls on February 20 for all 117 assembly seats.

News Network
February 1,2022

taxes.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 1: For every rupee in the government coffer, 58 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 35 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 5 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment and 2 paise from non-debt capital receipts, according to the Budget documents for 2022-23.

According to the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, goods and services tax will contribute 16 paise in every rupee revenue, while corporation tax will contribute 15 paise to each rupee earned.

The government is also looking to earn 7 paise for every rupee from Union excise duty and 5 paise from customs duty. Income tax will yield 15 paise to every rupee collection.

The collection from 'borrowings and other liabilities' will be 35 paise, according to the Budget 2022-23.

On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay component is interest payments at 20 paise for every rupee, followed by the states' share of taxes and duties at 17 paise.

Allocation for the defence stood at 8 paise.

Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 15 paise, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes will be 9 paise.

The expenditure on the 'Finance Commission and other transfers' is pegged at 10 paise. Subsidies and pension will account for 8 paise and 4 paise, respectively, in each rupee spending.

The government will spend 9 paise in every rupee on 'other expenditures'.  

