  Burqa-clad woman forced to chant 'jai mata di' at gunpoint by RPF constable

Burqa-clad woman forced to chant ‘jai mata di’ at gunpoint by RPF constable

August 16, 2023

Mumbai, Aug 16: The police probing the matter in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable named Chetan Singh killed four people, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from his department named Tikaram Meena has made new revelations. The police said that the accused RPF constable threatened a burqa-clad woman passenger and forced her to chant 'Jai Mata Di' at gunpoint onboard the moving train.

As per reports from Indian Express, RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary allegedly was going through coaches when he found a woman in a burqa. He pointed his gun towards the woman and asked her to say Jai Mata Di. The woman said in her statement that when she chanted Jai Mata Di, Chetan Singh then furiously told her to say loudly to which the adhered to and said it loudly.

As per reports, the incident came to light when the Police was investigating the matter. The Police also said that the whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras which were installed in the train coaches. The woman has been made a prime witness in the case. The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police also interrogated the accused RPF constable.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh is currently in judicial custody for the murder of four people. He is accused of killing an ASI and three other passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train. The three passengers were identified as Syed Saifuddin, Asgar Abbas Sheikh and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala.

The horrific incident was captured on camera. In the video RPF constable Chetan Singh can be seen holding a gun in his hand while a man was dying at his feet. He was also threatening the passengers onboard the Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express near Palghar station in Maharashtra to vote for PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The incident occurred on July 31.

August 15,2023

New Delhi, Aug 15: In his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for his 2024 election bid, expressing confidence that he would return to address the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort next year by defeating the Opposition.

In his speech to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Modi very much outlined the political theme of his campaign against the opposition parties which have joined hands to form I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Giving a call for a collective fight against corruption, appeasement, and nepotism which he called the “three evils” that harm the country; Modi said Indian democracy has been afflicted by the ills of nepotism by “those who work with the mantra of the party for the family, by the family and for the family.”

“It is Modi’s life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption. My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries, and the seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20-times,” Modi said in an apparent response to opposition parties which have accused his government of using investigating agencies for political purposes.

Modi used his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 General Elections to showcase his government’s achievements promising “unprecedented development” in the next 5 years while giving a call to collectively promote probity, transparency, and objectivity to make India a developed nation by 2047.

India is now feeling a sense of security, serial bomb blasts are a thing of the past while violence in Naxal-hit areas has gone down, Prime Minister said even as he announced a host of other social sector schemes for the elections year while presenting a report card of the ones being implemented.

“We have to take more steps to minimise the burden of price rise on our people,” Modi said announcing his government would take measures to curb inflation.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world order was at the cusp of a change similar to the one experienced after World War-2,” Modi said, giving India a unique advantage due to its “demography, diversity and democracy.”

During his 90-minute, the PM said the decisions taken in the next 25 years will have an impact over the next millennium. 

August 11,2023

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the last of the Monsoon Session introduced a new bill aimed at comprehensively revamping India's colonial-era criminal laws, including the sedition law and making mob lynching a capital punishment. 

Under this initiative, the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act will be substituted by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In this overhaul, the Code of Criminal Procedure will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, while the Indian Evidence Act will be substituted by the Bharatiya Sakshya. The primary focus of this bill is to establish updated legislation for addressing crimes against women and children.

"From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. The three laws will be replaced and there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country," the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister announced the repeal of the sedition law, clarifying that the term "sedition" is not present in the forthcoming legislation. Instead, it has been replaced by Section 150, which pertains to actions that jeopardize the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. Shah also announced that the Centre plans to introduce the provision of capital punishment in mob lynching cases.

"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial means, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine," it says.
 

August 15,2023

New Delhi, Aug 15: The Opposition on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions during his Independence Day address with the Congress calling it a "crass election speech filled with distortions, lies, exaggerations and vague promises" and said that he will unfurl the tricolour from his home next year.

The Congress said Modi "made it (speech) all about himself and his image" instead of "bringing the country together to celebrate our journey so far, acknowledge the pain and anguish of those suffering, and accept the challenges ahead".

As the Prime Minister insisted that he would return to the Red Fort to address Independence Day celebrations in 2024 after the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said such remarks showed "arrogance". He added, Modi will surely hoist the tricolour but "at his home".

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad too said Modi will not return to power and it is the Opposition that will unfurl the tricolour next Independence Day. AAP Minister Aatishi said, "one doesn't need to listen to the Prime Minister's speech to understand his 10 year report card, his work is enough to reflect that the PM has failed."

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "...Modi’s failures in the last nine years can be categorised under 'durniti' (bad policies), 'anyay' (injustice) and - perhaps most importantly - 'badniyat' (ill intention). Rhetoric and bluster can no longer cover up this truth which is now evident to the entire country."

He alleged that the only performance has been the "40% commission raj of BJP state governments, the function of BJP as a washing machine to clean those opposition leaders who are arm-twisted by ED/CBI/IT to comply with or ally with the BJP, and bringing down elected state governments".

The only transformation has been in the "concentration of economic power in select Modi-made Monopolies (3M) that is exacerbating price rise and ensuring record inequality". Ramesh also attacked "the Prime Minister’s direct role in directing deals and government revenues towards his most favoured business groups".

Ramesh said Modi casually compared the violence in Manipur with incidents in other parts of the country and he showed "no sorrow or acknowledgment of the abject failures" which have led to Manipur turning into a war zone.

Referring to Modi's claim that a new world order has been ushered in as the world saw India’s capability during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the Prime Minister "deliberately failed" to mention that as a direct result of inadequate oxygen supplies and "his failure" to order adequate vaccines in a timely manner, "India ended up with 40 lakh Covid deaths".

On China, he said it takes "particular audacity" to claim that our borders are safer than before when Chinese troops continue to block Indian access to 2,000 square km of Indian territory in Depsang and Demchok more than three years after they intruded.

"And the double-engine misfire in Manipur is only further playing into China’s hands. There is no bigger insult to our armed forces than lying about national security from the Red Fort," he said.

He also referred to a new Bill that replaces Chief Justice of India from the selection committee for choosing Election Commissioners, and said the India’s democratic institutions are being continuously eroded.

"The social fabric of the country has been torn apart through the control of media and the misuse of social media by the Modi government, the BJP and the hydra-headed Sangh Parivar. The PM’s talk of “women-led development” rings hollow when he supports sexual predators instead of our female athletes – our national champions who were dragged on the roads of the national capital – and stands by as women are stripped and raped in Manipur," he said.

