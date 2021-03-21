  1. Home
  2. CAA will be implemented in West Bengal; refugees staying for 70 years will get citizenship: Amit Shah

March 21, 2021

Kolkata, Mar 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday made a big announcement while releasing the West Bengal poll manifesto.

Shah said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the state in the first Cabinet.

He also said that refugees staying there for 70 years will be given citizenship, and also each refugee family will be provided Rs 10,000 per year for five years.

March 9,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 9: Scandal-hit BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday said that he knew about the sex tape four months ago, and said that the "conspiracy" against him was hatched in Bengaluru.

Claiming the tape to be fake, Jarkiholi further hinted that he knows the person who is behind the "conspiracy".

He resigned as the water resources minister last week after news channels aired a video allegedly showing him getting intimate with an unidentified woman, which became a sensational scandal. A police complaint was filed accusing him of sexually exploiting the woman. 

In a twist, however, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli, who had filed the complaint, later decided to withdraw it. 

"This (sex) CD is 100% fake. There’s no truth," a teary-eyed Jarkiholi said as he sought the support of mediapersons during a press conference.

"I got to know about the CD four months ago. I was asked about it then and I said I had no idea. I didn't act because it was not the truth," he said. "I got a call from a well-wisher 26 hours before the tape went public. I was warned. Still, I was undeterred because I have not done anything wrong," he said, adding that the scandal has hurt him a great deal.

He said "one great leader" was behind the conspiracy against him. "I'm not at liberty to say much. But I will say that this conspiracy was hatched in two places in Bengaluru - on the fourth floor of Yeshwanthpur police station and on the fifth floor of somewhere near Orion Mall," he said. 

The Belagavi strongman vowed to "put in jail" those responsible for the scandal. 

The unidentified woman seen in the video has been paid a huge sum, Ramesh claimed. "The information I have is that she got Rs 5 crore and two flats overseas. This isn't confirmed. All this should come (in the inquiry)," he said. 

Jarkiholi thanked his wife, children, brothers, well-wishers, relatives, constituents and the people of Karnataka for "standing" by him. He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and thanked JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. "It was Kumaraswamy and (his brother) HD Revanna who spoke with me first," he said. 

Jarkiholi, who represents Gokak, was among the chief architects in causing the downfall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, paving the way for the BJP to come to power. He was earlier with the Congress.

"I resigned on my own accord, not because someone asked me to. I didn't want to cause embarrassment to my party," he said. "I’m not interested in politics. My family is more important to me."
 

March 15,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The Dakshina Kannada district unit of Aam Aadmi Party has sought further clarification from MSCL and Mayor Premananda Shetty on PMC termination. AAP-DK maintains that the response released via the Deccan Herald article dated 5thMarch, 2021 was not satisfactory and is still concerned about the effective utilization of Rs 2,000 Crores of taxpayer’s money by Mangalore Smart City Limited (MSCL).

Commenting on the same, AAP - DK Convenor and RTI Activist Rajendra Kumar said, "We understand from the above-mentioned Deccan Herald article that the PMC termination has no bearing on the smart city projects and commend the action taken by MSCL. Our sole intent is to ensure that the tax payer’s money is not wasted, so insist, that the impact be assessed and details be shared across the public domain.

He further added that MSCL needs to maintain transparency in its operation and address the following:

1.    Execution strategy of its projects post termination of the contract with M/s Wadia Techno Engineering (WTE)
a.    Will an in-house team be hired or a new PMC consultant be appointed?
b.    As per the technical evaluation report (TER), MSCL requires a PMC to have -   
>>    Similar type of work in a single urban infrastructure project with consultation fee not less than 10 crores in last 7 years.
>>    Implementation of ICT project of project value not less than 5 Crores in last 7 years.
>>    Successfully structured and signed concession agreement PPP project in last 7 years
Does MSCL possess the above experience to execute projects, which is a prerequisite? If so, can MSCL specify who on its payroll will satisfy the above?

c.    The key personnel as per the TER of MSCL mentions the highly qualified/ experienced manpower. This includes team leader with urban management specialist, infrastructure/structural expert, PPP specialist, E-Governance/ ICT specialist, to name few. About 50 nos. of key professionals are being referred. Can MSCL guarantee the availability of such specialist personnel and in required numbers, either on MSCL payroll or in the payroll of the consultant to be hired?

2.    The benefits & disadvantages (including the cost and technical impact) of terminating the PMC contract with WTE.

3.    Detailed report on the impact on schedule of its projects (ongoing & proposed) as an effect of PMC termination. 

March 17,2021

New Delhi, Mar 17: BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead in his house in Delhi on Wednesday.  He was found hanging in his residence and the door was closed from inside, according to Delhi Police.

The circumstances of the death are in the initial stages of investigation, police added.

"It looks like a case of suicide, but we are continuing to probe. We'll know better once we have the autopsy report and have questioned people," said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP from the district. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

A parliamentary meeting of the BJP, scheduled for Wednesday, was cancelled following the death of the MP.

