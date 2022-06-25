  1. Home
  2. Dare you to get votes in your father’s name, not Balasaheb’s: Uddhav to rebel leader

News Network
June 25, 2022

Mumbai, June 25: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a national executive meeting in Mumbai on Saturday, as the drama in his party unveiled into a full-blown political crisis, threatening to bring the MVA leadership down in the state. 

During the meeting, Thackeray made a scathing attack on rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the crisis in the state. He said, "Himmat hai toh khud ke baap ke naam par vote maange, balasaheb ke nahi" - (If you dare to, ask votes on your father's name, not Balasaheb's). 

"Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," the CM had said.

The party's national executive is expected to authorise Thackeray to make decisions regarding the organisation in view of the rebellion by Shinde. Along with Shinde, another disgruntled party leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam are expected to face action. Both of them are members of the national executive. Kadam's son MLA Yogesh Kadam has joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

Earlier on Friday, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party". Targetting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 11,2022

Mangaluru, June 11: A non-resident Indian youth from Dakshina Kannada district, died of suspected cardiac arrest last night in Bahrain while he was reportedly speaking to his wife over phone. 

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Navur (34), a resident of Navur in Belthangady taluk. He is survived by his new born child and wife besides other family members. 

It is said that Ibrahim complained of chest pain while speaking to his wife over phone last night. He was rushed to a local hospital in Bahrain after he reportedly collapsed. He was declared brought dead.

News Network
June 12,2022

Dammam: K.S Sheikh Karnire, VP of Expertise Contracting Ltd, has become one of the very few Indians to receive permanent residency in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom recently permitted foreign nationals to own business and property without the need for a sponsor.

The Premium Residency, informally known as Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom.

Reacting to the news Mr. Sheik said, this was “My heartfelt thanks to the King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and entire Saudi Government. No doubt, this is a proud moment for me. I am delighted and happy. My sincere thanks to the people who have trust in Expertise and my brothers are the driving force behind the success of Expertise."

The Premium Residency, informally known as Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom without need for a sponsor.

The introduction of the Premium Residency comes as a part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform plan, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost the Saudi economy.

Expertise Contracting Company, founded in 1999 has been renowned Industrial service provider of K.S.A. With more than 10,000 employees and more than 5000 pieces of equipment, the company is supporting in a good number for the economy of K.S.A. Expertise services span major industrial divisions allowing to serve a variety of sectors including petrochemical, oil & gas, fertilizer, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation verticals. With headquarters in Jubail Industrial City, K.S.A, Expertise boasts an operating terminal of 300,000 sq. meters and has branch offices across the kingdom.

It can be remembered that, Mr.Sheik and his team has supported the stranded employees and families during COVID 19 period to safely bring them back from Saudi to India through more than 10 charted flights to the various cities of India. They are also running a NGO under the name of K.S.Sayeed Charitable trust supporting number of downtrodden families for food, shelter and education.

Hailing from a village Karnire, Near Mangaluru, Mr. Sheik has entered the kingdom as a Automobile Engineer and built the company along with his 5 other brothers.

News Network
June 14,2022

Several jurists, including former High Court and Supreme Court judges as well as advocates, on Tuesday wrote to the Supreme Court to take suo motu action against the recent incidents of 'violence and repression by the state government' in Uttar Pradesh wherein stern action was taken by the police and a 'protester's' house was razed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 337 people from eight districts in connection with the protests that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.

"The mettle of the judiciary is tested in such times," the letter by the jurists read, urging the apex court to look into the matter involving the "high-handedness of the police and state authorities, and the brutal clampdown on the fundamental rights of citizens".

Of the 337 people arrested, 92 are from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkar Nagar, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Firozabad, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun.

A total of 13 cases have been registered with three each being filed in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun.

A mob had pelted stones at the police during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. At least four other cities had witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out against the remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

