  Delhi shuts all primary schools as air pollution worsens

News Network
November 4, 2022

New Delhi: All primary schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow (November 5), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday as air pollution in the city worsened.

Delhi's Air Quality Index continued to remain in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day on Friday, as per data released by SAFAR or System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Addressing a press conference with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mr Kejriwal said primary schools will be closed from tomorrow and outdoor activities for classes V to VII will be restricted. 

"Primary classes to be closed from Saturday in Delhi; contemplating on having odd even scheme," Mr Kejriwal said. "We are closing outdoor sports activities above class V students in schools." 

News Network
October 25,2022

Popular messaging app WhatsApp faced a global outage from the UK to India, with users being not able to send and receive text and video messages for more than an hour.

The services were restored for some users after the unexplained disruption that lasted over an hour. The resumption of service was confirmed by several users.

WhatsApp's services across many parts of India and the world were disrupted on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.

After the snag hit, WhatsApp said it is working to restore services.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.

#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

Downdetector reported a significant rise in complaints around Whatsapp outage; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users.

On DownDetector, the WhatsApp service outage peaked at around 12:30 pm IST. As the per heatmap, people in cities including Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Delhi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai faced service outages.

News Network
October 22,2022

In a shocking incident reported from Hyderabad capital Telangana, a young doctor couple died allegedly due to suspected electrocution at their apartment. The couple, who was in their 20s, married few months ago.

It is suspected that electric shock, triggered possibly by a faulty wire connection to a bathroom geyser, may have caused their death. The house is in Khaderbagh locality of Hyderabad.

"When we went into the house, we put off the power supply, suspecting something may have gone wrong and then entered through a window and found the couple dead,'' said the father of Umme Mohimeen Saima, 22.

Dr Syed Nisaruddin, 26, and his wife Saima had only returned on Wednesday night from Suryapet.

"This may have happened Thursday (October 20) morning. But till late evening, no one checked. Only at 11:30 pm, after we were informed, when we went in, we found them dead. It appears that the husband went to save the wife but both succumbed," investigating officer sub-inspector S Shruthi said.

Police say Saima was in the final year of medical college, while her husband Syed Nisaruddin was working at a Government Medical College in Suryapet.

On Thursday morning, Saima spoke to her father and promised to call back later. The call never came.

The father presumed that both must have gone to work. Later in the evening when calls went unanswered, the family broke into the apartment to check.

"It appears that (Syed) Nisaruddin went in to save his wife who appears to have suffered an electric shock. He got a shock himself," said the father.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.
 

News Network
October 26,2022

New Delhi, Oct 26: Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as Congress president on Wednesday after Sonia Gandhi passed the baton to him at a function in New Delhi. 

Chairman of the central election authority of the Congress Madhusudan Mistry formally handed over the election certificate to Kharge at the function, which was attended by party leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot. 

Kharge defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.

Ahead of his taking over, Kharge called on former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence and spent some time with him.

On Wednesday morning Kharge paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and also visited memorials of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, besides former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

Kharge, 80, takes charge of the party at a time when it faces a tough challenge from a formidable BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has ousted the Congress from many states.

For Kharge, who has served as a leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and later leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, the current assignment comes at a time when the party is at a historic low, electorally.

With the Congress now remaining in power in only two states -- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- on its own and as a junior partner in Jharkhand, Kharge's first challenge is to bring the party to power in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, which go to polls in the next few weeks.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are on November 12. The dates for Gujarat polls are yet to be announced.

In 2023, Kharge will face the onerous task of leading the Congress in nine assembly elections, including in his home state of Karnataka where he was an MLA for nine terms.

Kharge's election also comes at a time the party is reeling under internal rumblings and high-profile exits after a series of electoral debacles and has been reduced to a shadow of its former formidable self.

Beginning his career as chief of the Gulbarga city council, Kharge has also served as a state minister and a Lok Sabha MP from Gulbarga (2009 and 2014).

The old warhorse is well-known for not losing an election barring the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Gulbarga.

It was after that loss that Sonia Gandhi brought Kharge to the Rajya Sabha and in February 2021 made him the leader of the opposition.

Kharge also faces the challenge of restoring the Congress' primacy in the opposition space, implementing radical reforms the party pledged at the mid-May Chintan Shivir in Udaipur and maintaining his independence in the face of insinuations that he is a candidate of the Gandhis and would seek their approval in all decisions.

The last non-Gandhi Congress president was Sitaram Kesri, who was unceremoniously removed in 1998 just after two years into his five-year term.

A leader with more than 50 years of experience in politics, Kharge is also the second All India Congress Committee (AICC) president from Karnataka after S Nijalingappa and also the second Dalit leader after Jagjivan Ram to hold the post.

