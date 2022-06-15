  1. Home
  2. Don't take 'agnipareeksha' of unemployed youth: Rahul targets PM over 'Agnipath'

June 16, 2022

New Delhi, June 16: Amid protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of unemployed youths and don't take 'agnipareeksha (trial by fire)' of their patience by making them walk on 'Agnipath'.

Protests against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for hiring jawans on a short-term contractual basis were reported from various parts of the country on Thursday.

"No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, attacking the Centre over the scheme.

"Listen to the voice of unemployed youths of the country, don't take 'agnipareeksha' of their patience by making them walk on 'Agnipath', Mr. prime minister," the former Congress chief said.

Attacking the government over the 'Agnipath' scheme, Gandhi had warned on Wednesday that it will reduce the operational effectiveness of the armed forces whose dignity and valour must not be compromised.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also hit out at the government and asked why it was making recruitment in the army its "laboratory".

The government unveiled "Agnipath" on Tuesday -- calling it a "transformative" scheme-- for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis, in a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to deal with future security challenges facing the nation.

Under the scheme, around 46,000 soldiers will be recruited this year between the ages of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years into the three services, the Defence ministry said.

The recruitment will be based on an "all India, all-class" basis that is set to change the composition of several regiments that recruit youths from specific regions as well as castes such as Rajputs, Jats and Sikhs.

After the completion of the four-year tenure of the recruits, the scheme provides for retaining 25 per cent of each specific batch for regular service, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time to time. 

June 11,2022

modishah.jpg

The BJP's strength in state assemblies suggested that the party could retain only 20 of the 24 Rajya Sabha seats it held in the biennial polls for 57 seats but as the electoral process got over on Saturday, it has won 22 and also ensured the victory of an independent, underlining its pull among unaffiliated legislators and disaffected lawmakers in the opposition camp.

The BJP's better-than-expected show is a boost to the ruling National Democratic Alliance ahead of the President's poll, and is a blow to its rivals, as the Rajya Sabha elections have again highlighted dissension and lack of cohesion in the opposition ranks from Maharashtra to Karnataka and Haryana.

The BJP's ambitious drive to force a contest in these states besides Rajasthan by backing independents or putting its own candidates to benefit from division in the ranks of its rivals has paid dividends as it bagged one extra seat each in all states barring Rajasthan.

Congress veteran Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot not only managed to keep the flock of its supporting MLAs together but also embarrassed the BJP by wooing over one of its MLAs to foil the saffron party's efforts to get an independent, outgoing MP and media entrepreneur Subhash Chandra, elected.

BJP sources said the party is pleased with the outcome, especially in Maharashtra where the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress suffered a setback despite being in power with the BJP bagging three of the six seats at stake.

It is also a boost to BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has had his share of setbacks since losing power in the state as he outmanoeuvred friend-turned-foe Shiv Sena.

The party also bagged three of the four seats in Karnataka as its rivals the Congress and the JD(S) could not come to an agreement and fought separately and lost.

Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda suffered a blow as the party's nominee Ajay Maken lost, with one of its MLAs, Kuldeep Bishnoi, voting for the BJP-backed independent Kartikeya Sharma, also a media entrepreneur, and the vote of another MLA turning out to be invalid.

Rajya Sabha polls for 57 seats were held across 15 states. While 41 members in 11 states were elected unopposed, elections were held for 16 seats in four states on Friday due to the presence of more contestants than the available vacancies in each of these states.

Ahead of the presidential poll, which is scheduled for July 18 if more than one person is in the fray, the Rajya Sabha results are a morale booster to the ruling combine.

In an electoral college of around 10.86 lakh votes, the BJP-led alliance is estimated to have more than 48 per cent of votes and is hopeful that non-aligned regional parties like the YSR Congress and the BJD will support it. 

June 10,2022

musharraf.jpg

Dubai, June 10: Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is hospitalised in the UAE after his condition deteriorated as he is going through a "difficult stage where recovery is not possible", his family said on Friday amidst speculation about his well-being.

Gen. Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

Earlier this evening, social media was flooded with rumours of Musharraf's passing.

However, the former President's family has dismissed the reports, confirming that he is ill, but not on a ventilator.

"(He) Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," Musharraf's family said.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with the normal function.

Earlier, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that General Musharraf is critical and on a ventilator support in a UAE hospital.

He said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness.

"Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator," Chaudhry told PTI.

Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf.

"I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator," Chaudhry said.

Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert.

"General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don’t listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

The former president, living in Dubai since March 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

Musharraf came to power in a bloodless coup in 1999, deposing the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Facing impeachment following elections in 2008, Musharraf was forced to resign as president and went into self-imposed exile in Dubai.

June 15,2022

Mangaluru, Jun 15: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 2.468 kg of gold worth Rs 1.36 crore from two passengers in separate incidents on Tuesday.

A customs release said here on Wednesday that the two separate smuggling attempt cases involved passengers who arrived here from Dubai.

In the first case, customs officers seized 1.684 kg of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 86.89 lakh. The rectangular shaped gold bar was concealed in undergarments and sanitary pad worn by a female passenger who arrived from Dubai.

In the second case, customs officers seized 964 gm of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 49.74 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

The gold was attempted to be smuggled through body concealment in four oval shaped objects concealed in powder form, the release said.

