  'Don't Want Your School; Can't Bear This Stress': Kerala Girl to Move to Another School After Hijab Row



News Network
October 17, 2025

Kochi: The parents of a student who was asked not to wear a hijab at a church-run school in Palluruthy here have decided to transfer their daughter to another institution.

The father of the eighth-class student at St Rita’s Public School told PTI on Friday that she would not be sent back to that school. "My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn’t want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes," he said.

He said that the family has approached other schools for admission. "We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options," he said.

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of St Rita’s School have contacted the family since the controversy began. "My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school," he said.

The dispute erupted after the school objected to the student wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy.

On October 10, the student’s parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management’s stance, following which the school declared a two-day holiday.

The Kerala High Court later directed that police protection be provided to the school.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who had initially criticised the school, later said the issue was resolved amicably.

He recently asked the management to refrain from any remarks against the government and the education department.

News Network
October 14,2025

Udupi, Oct 14: In a tragic incident, Sudeep Bhandary, son of late former Karkala MLA H. Gopal Bhandary, reportedly died by suicide near Barkur in Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district last night.

According to preliminary reports, Sudeep is believed to have ended his life by coming under a moving train. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, initial information suggests that financial distress may have been a contributing factor.

A resident of Hebri taluk, Sudeep was the only son of the late Gopal Bhandary, who had served as MLA of Karkala constituency twice. The senior Bhandary had passed away on July 4, 2019, following a heart attack while travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on a bus.

Police have registered a case at the Brahmavar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with emotional distress, please reach out for help. Mental health helpline: 9152987821 (toll-free)

News Network
October 10,2025

New Delhi: India on Friday announced the upgrading of its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy and pledged to renew its development works in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also appreciated the Taliban set-up for showing sensitivity towards New Delhi's security concerns.

Jaishankar made the twin announcements during his wide-ranging talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who landed in New Delhi on Thursday on a six-day visit.

India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital by deploying a "technical team".

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar listed cross-border terrorism as a shared threat for both the countries and said India and Afghanistan must coordinate efforts to combat the menace.

On his part, Muttaqi assured India that Afghanistan will not allow any element to use its territory against New Delhi's interests and identified the Daesh terror group (ISIS) as the main challenge for the region. He added that Kabul is at the frontlines of this struggle.

Since the Taliban came to power, New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

"Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan," Jaishankar told Muttaqi in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress," he said.

India's longstanding partnership that has seen so many Indian projects in Afghanistan stands renewed, the external affairs minister announced.

Jaishankar said both India and Afghanistan have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity.

"However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

"We appreciate your sensitivity towards India's security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy," the minister added.

Jaishankar said India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan.

"Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of embassy of India," he said.

The external affairs minister said India is now ready to commit to six new projects, the details of which can be announced soon.

"A gift of 20 ambulances is another gesture of goodwill and I would like to hand over five of them to you personally as a symbolic step," he said.

Jaishankar also appreciated Kabul inviting Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan and said the proposal can be discussed further.

"We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce. I am glad to note the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi," he said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar described as a matter of deep concern the plight of "forcibly repatriated" Afghan refugees and said their dignity and livelihood is important.

"India agrees to help construct residences for them and continue providing material aid to rebuild their lives," he said.

In his comments, Muttaqi described India as an important country of the region and one that has always stood by Afghan people and assisted them in many areas.

"We will not allow any (element) to threaten anyone else or use the territory of Afghanistan against others. Daesh is a challenge for the region and Afghanistan is at the frontlines of this struggle," he said.

"Luckily, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, its forces and its strong struggle against it has eradicated it from Afghanistan. The need of our region is that we combat this menace together and this is a need for the common prosperity of both nations," he said.

News Network
October 9,2025

Mysuru, Oct 9: A 10-year-old girl was found dead in the early hours of Thursday near the Dasara Exhibition ground in the Indiranagar (Ittigegud) area, under the limits of the Nazarbad police station.

The victim was one of four children of a couple from Kalaburagi who had traveled to Mysuru to sell balloons and dolls during the Dasara festival. The family was staying in a temporary shed on the roadside in Ittigegud.

According to the parents, they woke up around 4 a.m. due to rain and discovered the child, who had been sleeping with them, was missing. Her body was found approximately 50 meters from their shed.

DCP R. N. Bindumani and Nazarbad police officials visited the scene along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Police confirmed finding blood stains at the spot. The exact cause and manner of death are yet to be determined.

The body has been sent to the mortuary at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute for an autopsy. A case has been registered at the Nazarbad police station, and an investigation is underway.

The family was reportedly planning to return to Kalaburagi on Thursday, as the Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Teppotsava concluded on Wednesday.

This incident occurred just about 50 meters from the location where a 45-year-old man, Venkatesh alias Gilki, was murdered near the Exhibition ground on Tuesday.

