  2. Govt denies reports of Tata Sons winning Air India bid

Govt denies reports of Tata Sons winning Air India bid

News Network
October 1, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 1: Sources of union government have denied the reports that Tata Sons has won the bid for national carrier Air India

Bloomberg earlier reported that a panel of ministers accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons's bid for debt-laden state-run airline Air India ahead of an offer from Ajay Singh, promoter of India's airline operator Spicejet Ltd, the report said. 

The Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), however, has denied any such development. "Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken," the Secretary, DIPAM, said in a tweet. 

A spokesperson for Tata Sons declined to comment. A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters message seeking comment, while Air India declined to comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been pushing to sell its entire interest in the loss-making airline, kept aloft by a bailout since 2012.

The government loses nearly Rs 20 crore every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over Rs 70,000 crore ($9.53 billion), officials have said.

An effort to auction a majority stake almost three years ago drew no bids, forcing the government to ease the terms. It had also extended the deadline multiple times due to the pandemic.

News Network
October 1,2021

Petrol and diesel prices touched a record high on Friday following international oil prices surging to their highest since 2018.

In Delhi, petrol price has been increased by 25 paise from Rs 101.64 per litre to Rs 101.89 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 30 paise. Diesel now costs Rs 90.17 per litre in the national capital, according to Indian Oil Corporation. 

The price of petrol is still the highest in Mumbai among other metro cities and now stands at Rs 107.96 per litre while diesel costs Rs 97.84 per litre. 

This is the third price increase in petrol and sixth in the case of diesel since the end of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision.

News Network
October 1,2021

News Network
September 21,2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India has amended over a 50-year-old rule to allow IAS, IPS and IFoS officers to retain gifts received from foreign dignitaries while being members of the Indian delegation, according to an official order.

Existing rules allowed these officers to accept gifts from their near relatives or from personal friends having no official dealings with them, on occasions such as weddings, anniversaries, funerals and religious functions when the making of gifts is in conformity with the prevailing religious and social practice.

But they shall make a report to the government if the value of such gift exceeds Rs 25,000, the rules say.

Gifts include free transport, free boarding, free lodging or any other service or pecuniary advantage when provided by a person other than a near relative or personal friend having no official dealings with the officer but does not include a casual meal, casual lift or other social hospitality.

"No member of the service shall accept any gift without the sanction of the government if the value of a gift exceeds Rs 5,000," says the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, applicable to the officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

Member of the service shall avoid accepting lavish hospitality or frequent hospitality from persons having official dealings with them or from industrial or commercial firms or other organisations, these rules say.

The Personnel Ministry has now amended these rules and inserted a new sub-rule under Section 11 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

"…a member of the service, being a member of the Indian delegation or otherwise, may receive and retain gifts from foreign dignitaries in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Acceptance or Retention of Gifts or Presentations) Rules, 2012, as amended from time-to-time," read the recently amended rule.

The Personnel Ministry had in March last year sought comments from state governments on the proposed rules.

"…presently there are no provisions under the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, with regard to receipt/retention of gifts from foreign dignitaries by members of the AIS being a member of Indian delegation or otherwise. Therefore, it has been decided with the approval of a competent authority to insert a new sub-rule…," it had said in a communiqué dated March 3 last year.

They were asked to send responses by March 31, 2020, positively failing which would be "presumed that the state government has no objection to the proposed amendments".

Gifts received from foreign dignitaries, from known or unknown sources, are usually deposited with the 'toshakhana' -- a repository of such articles -- in the Ministry of External Affairs.

