  2. Gujarat: Maulvis among 9 held after Ram Navami turns violent in Khambat; Sec 144 imposed in Himmatnagar

April 11, 2022

Ahmedabad, Apr 11: Police have arrested nine people after a procession on Ram Navami at Khambat in Gujarat's Anand district took a violent turn, while CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha following a similar incident there, officials said on Monday.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi called a meeting of top police officials in Gandhinagar late Sunday night over these incidents and gave necessary orders, they said. One person was killed in the clashes in Khambhat town on Sunday.

Nine people allegedly involved in the violence and stone-pelting have been arrested so far, according to Anand's Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian. "The situation in Khambhat town is under control. We have already arrested nine suspects and started further investigation," he said. As per police sources, those arrested include some local maulvis (priests). 

In similar violence in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, stone pelting and clashes were reported between two communities on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday.

Sabarkantha Collector Hitesh Koya in an order issued on Sunday evening imposed Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits gathering of more than five people, in some sensitive areas of the town, including Chhaparia area where arson took place.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force till April 13. Personnel of the Rapid Action Force, local police and the State Reserve Police conducted a march in Chhaparia area. 

April 10,2022

Dalits continue to be a divided lot and the recent Uttar Pradesh election result has shown their "saffronisation with their identity being subsumed as Hindus", Congress' national coordinator for the SC, ST, OBC and Minorities Departments K Raju said, terming it as a cause of concern.

He also called upon various Dalit organisations to unite and emerge as a consolidated force to espouse the cause of the community and ensure their rightful and equitable claim in various fields.

"Dalits are not a consolidated force and have got fragmented. Dalits, who once had common energy to fight, are today holding fresh aspirations as they have become educated. Now, the divisive narrative has also come in and is fragmenting them as a block," he told PTI in an interview.

He noted that Dalits should realise that it is in their interest that they should be seen as one group for political parties to realise their worth.

"I strongly advocate that various Dalit groups should merge and come out as a strong political power," Raju said noting that Dalits comprise of 25 percent the population.

"If there is awareness among Dalits, they can tilt the verdict in any election. If they become united and one, they can realise their goals better," the Congress leader said, adding that they should learn from the upper castes and should take up their cause with equal force.

"There has been saffronisation of Dalits and this has been brought out in Uttar Pradesh elections. The identity of Dalits has subsumed as a Hindu today. But, Dalits will realise this one day and will have to answer. Today Dalits are under a spell of Hindutva, which is not good for society," he also said.

Asked what went wrong in Punjab, where the Congress projected Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as chief ministerial candidate but lost badly, the Congress leader said the four years before the Channi government had not met the aspirations of Dalits.

The Congress won 21 out of 34 SC constituencies and a lot of hopes were generated among the Dalits, but unfortunately that has not happened, he said.

"Just announcing a Dalit chief minister alone is not enough, the party's narrative for Dalits has to be demonstrated. Dalits are not to be taken for granted over such symbolic things. A sustained approach to meet their aspirations need to be in place," he noted.

The former bureaucrat said the battles for realising the vision of Dalits need to be understood by the community.

The clear message is that each of these things need to be fought through, then only Dalits will be able to realise their vision, whether it is what they are entitled to and what is written for them in the Constitution, he said.

"The battles need to be fought and when these battles are taken to the road, then political parties will come in their support," he said.

He also observed that reservation is only a small portion of the solution to Dalits' problems, but they continue to only fight for a small portion of the cake because vested interests have made Dalit societies fight amongst themselves.

Raju has edited a book entitled "The Dalit Truth: The Battles For Realizing Ambedkar's Vision", a collection of essays that reflects the multitude of Dalit truths and their battles against the lies perpetrated by the caste system.

The book by the former IAS officer and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi was launched by the former Congress president on Saturday.

Raju said when he looked at Dalit issues cutting across various fields, whether politics, employment, access to justice and development, despite the promise of equality or fair play, the community is suffering on account of "lies of the caste system" and this forms the main theme of this book.

"Unless we understand what are the lies of the caste system, we will not be able to understand the Dalit truth," he claimed.

Asked about the recent Uttar Pradesh elections, he said it was a binary, but the efforts of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will not go waste and things will be different in the coming days when parliamentary elections are held.

He claimed that the track record for the Congress towards Dalits is unparalleled and no party can claim the transformatory changes that the Congress has brought about.

The Congress leader said across the country, whenever there are atrocities against Dalits, non-Dalits should espouse their cause.

He also suggested that Dalits should understand very clearly what is the agenda of various political parties.

April 3,2022

Udupi, Apr 3: BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who is otherwise known for provocative statements, today confessed that people of Karnataka are suffering due to issues created over Halal and Jhatka. 

Speaking to media persons here, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said: “Let people perform the rituals and follow the tradition they want. Let Muslims follow the halal tradition and many Hindus eat Jatka meat. There is no need to create confusion on it.”

“Neither the Muslims are forcing me to follow their tradition nor can I force them to follow my tradition. When people are following their own tradition, why should there be any confusion? The confusion was a conspiracy to divide the society,” he said.

“We have enough space for politics during elections,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he sought to know who raked up the hijab controversy. "Let Congress answer. Only six out of 96 Muslim girls in Udupi raised objections over the hijab. If the girls were convinced to adhere to the guidelines, the state would have remained calm."

“From birth we have been following Hindutva. However, we do not oppose Muslims. We respect Muslim leaders who fought for the nation’s independence and all from the community who have respect for the country. However, we will oppose those who shout pro-Pakistan slogans,” Eshwarappa said. 

April 5,2022

Russia has criticised the US for making "another attempt of shameless interference” into the internal affairs of Pakistan and asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying the price for being “disobedient” to Washington and being punished for visiting Russia in February this year.

Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on February 24, the day the Russian leader had ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine.

In doing so, he had also become the first Pakistani premier to visit Russia in 23 years after former premier Nawaz Sharif travelled to Moscow in 1999.

On Monday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said despite pressure from the US to cancel his visit to Moscow, Khan went ahead with his trip.

“Immediately after the announcement of the working visit of Imran Khan to Moscow on February 23-24 this year, the Americans and their Western associates began to exert rude pressure on the Prime Minister, demanding an ultimatum to cancel the trip," Zakharova said in a commentary on the controversy over Khan's allegation that the US was trying to effect a regime change in Islamabad.

“This is another attempt of shameless interference by the US in the internal affairs of an independent state for its own selfish purposes. The above facts eloquently testify to this,” Zakharova said.

The US-led West has imposed a series of crippling sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine and has been pressing other nations to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and other products.

The senior Russian diplomat said that the sequence of events left no doubt that Washington had “decided to punish a disobedient Imran Khan,” which also explained why a number of members from Khan’s ruling coalition decided to switch sides and shift their allegiances ahead of the April 3 no-trust vote.

Khan, 69, stunned the Opposition on Sunday by recommending snap elections within three months, minutes after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Khan then got Pakistan President Arif Alvi to dissolve the 342-member National Assembly.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the deputy speaker’s decision to reject the no-confidence motion against the premier, who had lost majority in the lower house of Parliament.

Khan had named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the “foreign conspiracy” to oust his government through a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition.

Pakistan's Opposition leaders have ridiculed Khan's allegation, and the US has dismissed these claims.

Zakharova said Moscow was keenly watching the events unfolding in Islamabad over the last three days as well as the events preceding it.
In her commentary, she exuded hope that the Pakistani voters would be well-informed about these circumstances when they come to vote in the elections that are scheduled to be held 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly. 

