  2. Here’s how Annamalai defended BJP after party gen sec quits over sexual harassment video leak

Here’s how Annamalai defended BJP after party gen sec quits over sexual harassment video leak

News Network
August 25, 2021

KT RaghavanAnnamalai.jpg

Chennai, Aug 25: BJP state general secretary KT Raghavan on Tuesday resigned from his post following the release of a video levelling sexual harassment charges against him. The video was released by YouTuber Madan Ravichandran who joined the BJP last October.

In the video, Ravichandran alleged that he had released the video with the consent of BJP state president K Annamalai and that he has video and audio evidence regarding 15 office bearers of the BJP who had indulged in sexual harassment.

A few hours after the video went viral on social media, Raghavan tweeted: "I deny the allegations. This video has been released to malign me and my party. I met the party's state president K Annamalai and I resigned from the party post. I will face the allegations legally. Dharma will win."

Raghavan also said, "The people of Tamil Nadu and those associated with me knew well who I am. I have been working (for the party) for the past 30 years without expecting anything in return."

Exactly two months ago, a Tamil daily had carried a report titled "Kamalalayam may soon have a Vishaka Committee', which said that during a meeting of the state unit held on June 19 at Mahabalipuram, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi who is in charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu had allegedly received hundreds of sexual harassment complaints against one particular leader. Following this, the BJP's state unit had issued a legal notice to the daily.

What Annamalai said:

Accepting his resignation, BJP state president K Annamalai, who is a former IPS officer from Karnataka, said, "Raghavan has said that he has been falsely framed and that he is resigning from the party post keeping in mind the party's image."

Referring to the words of Madan Ravichandran that more videos would be released, Annamalai said, "This has raised suspicions whether Ravichandran has some ulterior motive in doing so. This is not acceptable."

Asserting that women were being treated with respect in the BJP, Annamalai announced that an enquiry committee headed by state secretary Malarkodi would inquire into the allegations against Raghavan and the veracity of the video released by Madan Ravichandran and based on that, further action would be taken.

Annamalai said Ravichandran, during his two meetings with him, claimed that he had many videos relating to many office bearers and that the party should take action against them.

"I told him that if the videos are screened to me, based on their veracity, I will take further action. However, Ravichandran refused to hand over the videos. Later, he also sent a message saying if no action was taken, he would be releasing the video. I was firm that action cannot be taken until the exact charge is known and ended the matter by saying do whatever you wish to,” Annamalai added.

News Network
August 18,2021

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday (August 18, 2021) that it is hosting Afghan's US-backed president Ashraf Ghani "on humanitarian grounds", after he fled his country amid a Taliban takeover.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said in a brief statement.

Mr Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban entered the capital Kabul, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ghani had said he left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul.

At that time he did not say where he was and it was not clear where he was headed or how exactly power would be transferred following the Taliban's lightning sweep across Afghanistan. 

Maniraj
 - 
Thursday, 19 Aug 2021

Dear ica team, i applied so many times to get ica approval but its still not.please kindly give an idea thanks

Agencies
August 17,2021

russiataliban.jpg

Moscow, Aug 16: Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the Taliban's conduct on Monday and said the group, still officially designated a terrorist organisation in Russia, had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the US-backed government.

The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect an undisguised effort by Russia to deepen its well-established ties with the Taliban while stopping short, for now, of recognising the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of a country Moscow itself tried and failed to control before the Soviet Union withdrew its last forces in 1989.

Russia wants to ensure that the instability in Afghanistan does not spill over into Central Asia, part of the former Soviet Union it regards as its own backyard, and that it does not become a launchpad for other extreme Islamist groups.

Russia has said it was surprised, like many other nations, by the lighting speed with which the Taliban seized control of the country even as U.S. forces were still trying to evacuate American citizens.

Speaking to Moscow's Ekho Moskvy radio station, Zhirnov said he had been impressed by the Taliban's conduct so far, describing their approach as "good, positive and business-like."
"The situation is peaceful and good and everything has calmed down in the city. The situation in Kabul now under the Taliban is better than it was under (President) Ashraf Ghani," said Zhirnov.

Ghani, whose location is unknown, fled on Sunday, claiming he wanted to prevent bloodshed.

"Yesterday the regime fell like a house of cards," said Zhirnov. "There was a feeling of disorder, a power vacuum, and looters came out on the streets."

He said initially unarmed Taliban units had entered the capital and asked government and U.S. forces to surrender their weapons. The main armed Taliban units entered later once Ghani had fled and had imposed a curfew, he said.

Zhirnov said the Taliban had already taken control of the security perimeter of the Russian Embassy, which has over 100 staff and that he would hold detailed security talks with them on Tuesday.

The Taliban had promised, in line with earlier agreements, to protect Russian diplomats, he said, saying Western fears about their behaviour had so far not been borne out.

He said schools in Kabul, including those for girls, had started functioning again.

Russia's embassy in Britain has said Washington's Afghan exit shows its geopolitical star is on the wane.

"The objective reality is that Washington’s comfortable position of U.S. hegemony is receding into the past against the backdrop of the strengthening political positions of Russia and China,” the embassy said on Twitter on Sunday.

Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, said on Monday that Moscow's long campaign to build ties with the Taliban appeared now to be paying off.
"It's not for nothing that we've been establishing contacts with the Taliban movement for the last seven years," Kabulov told Ekho Moskvy.

"We saw that this force would in the end if not completely come to power would play a leading role in the future of Afghanistan in any case."

News Network
August 21,2021

modisisodia1.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 21: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the names of 15 people with Delhi Police, CBI and ED and asked them to "conduct raids and file fake FIRs" against those on the list.

During an online briefing, Sisodia claimed that many of the names on the list are from the Aam Aadmi Party.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP or the central government.

"We have learnt from reliable sources that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a list of 15 people to the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police asking them to conduct raids and file fake FIRs against them (people on the list) in order to ruin them before the next elections," Sisodia alleged.

He claimed that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has promised to get the job done.

"Rakesh Asthana is Modiji's 'brahmastra'. He has promised that come what may, he will get the job done," he said.

Sisodia said the AAP does politics of truth and honesty.

"You can send the CBI and the ED, we will welcome them," he said.

