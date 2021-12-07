  1. Home
  2. India among most unequal nations; top 1% population holds 22% of national income

News Network
December 8, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 8: India stands out as a poor and very unequal country, with the top 1 per cent of the population holding more than one-fifth of the total national income in 2021 and the bottom half just 13 per cent, according to a report. 

The report, titled 'World Inequality Report 2022', has been authored by Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Lab, and coordinated by several experts, including French economist Thomas Piketty.

It further said India is now among the most unequal countries in the world.

 The report pointed out that the average national income of the Indian adult population is Rs 204,200. While the bottom 50 per cent earns Rs 53,610, the top 10 per cent earns more than 20 times (Rs 1,166,520).

"While the top 10 per cent and top 1 per cent hold respectively 57 per cent and 22 per cent of total national income, the bottom 50 per cent share has gone down to 13 per cent.

 "India stands out as a poor and very unequal country, with an affluent elite," it said.      

According to the report, average household wealth in India stands at Rs 983,010.

It observed that the deregulation and liberalisation policies implemented since the mid-1980s have led to "one of the most extreme increases in income and wealth inequality observed in the world". 

It also said gender inequalities in India are very high.  

"The female labor income share is equal to 18 per cent. This is significantly lower than the average in Asia (21 per cent, excluding China)," the report said, adding that this value is one of the lowest in the world, slightly higher than the average share in Middle East (15 per cent).

The world map of inequalities reveals that national average income levels are poor predictors of inequality -- among high-income countries, some are very unequal (such as the US), while other are relatively equal (Sweden).

"The same is true among low- and middle-income countries, with some exhibiting extreme inequality (Brazil and India), somewhat high levels (China) and moderate to relatively low levels (Malaysia, Uruguay)," it said.

The report noted that income and wealth inequalities have been on the rise nearly everywhere since the 1980s, following a series of deregulation and liberalisation programs which took different forms in different countries.

"The rise has not been uniform: certain countries have experienced spectacular increases in inequality (including the US, Russia and India) while others (European countries and China) have experienced relatively smaller rises," it said.

The report pointed out that in 2021, after three decades of trade and financial globalisation, global inequalities remain extremely pronounced.

"They are about as great today as they were at the peak of Western imperialism in the early 20th century," it said. 

Lucas Chancel, lead author of the report, said the Covid crisis has exacerbated inequalities between the very wealthy and the rest of the population.

"Yet, in rich countries, government intervention prevented a massive rise in poverty, this was not the case in poor countries. This shows the importance of social states in the fight against poverty," he said.

News Network
December 1,2021

The World Health Organization has warned blanket travel bans will not prevent the spread of Omicron, as more countries rushed to impose curbs and the first cases of the new Covid strain were detected in Latin America.

In the week since the new virus strain was reported by South Africa, dozens of countries around the world have responded with travel restrictions -- most targeting southern African nations.

But the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that "blanket" travel bans risked doing more harm than good, just as Canada expanded its restrictions.

In a travel advisory, the WHO warned the bans could ultimately dissuade countries from sharing data about the evolving virus.

But it did advise that unvaccinated people vulnerable to Covid-19, including over-60s, should avoid travel to areas with community transmission of the virus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was understandable for countries to seek to protect their citizens "against a variant we don't yet fully understand".

But he called for the global response to be "calm, coordinated and coherent", urging nations to "take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures".

The likely futility of broad travel restrictions was underscored as Dutch authorities reported that Omicron was present in the country before South Africa officially reported its first cases on November 25.

The new variant -- whose high number of mutations the WHO believes may make it more transmissible or resistant to vaccines -- was found in two Dutch test samples from November 19 and 23, with one having no travel history.

So far, well over a dozen countries and territories have detected cases, including Australia, Britain, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy and Portugal.

Latin America reported its first two cases Tuesday -- in people who travelled from South Africa to Brazil -- and a first case was confirmed in Japan, one day after it barred all foreign arrivals.

However, US President Joe Biden said the travel bans on just the southern African nations would stay in place, without referencing the other places where Omicron has been detected.

Asked how long travel restrictions that took effect Monday on South Africa and seven other southern African countries would remain, Biden said it "kind of depends".

"We're going to learn a lot more in the next couple weeks about the lethality of this virus, about how much it spreads, what we have to control it, etcetera," he told reporters.

Asked if any expansion of the travel restrictions to other countries could be made suddenly, as happened under former president Donald Trump, Biden said: "Unlike Trump I don't shock our allies."

In Asia, governments continued Wednesday to expand restrictions, including with Indonesia adding Hong Kong to its travel ban list alongside various African nations.

Hong Kong also added three more countries - Japan, Portugal and Sweden -- to its highest travel restriction category after Omicron cases were discovered in those nations.

While much is still unknown about the Omicron variant -- it could take weeks to determine whether and to what extent it is vaccine-resistant -- it has highlighted that the global fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

Omicron has emerged as much of the northern hemisphere was already bracing for a new winter wave of the pandemic -- leaving even nations with high vaccination rates struggling to contain rising infection numbers and prevent health services from being overwhelmed.

Governments, particularly in Western Europe, have already reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews or lockdowns -- leaving businesses fearing another grim Christmas.

Greece went ahead Tuesday in making vaccines compulsory for over-60s, while Norway will offer booster shots to all adults before Easter, as preferable to a lockdown.

Britain has set a target of delivering third jabs to all adults within two months.

While the European summer of fleeting Covid freedoms may be over, in the southern hemisphere, the Pacific island of Fiji ended 615 days of international isolation on Wednesday and reopened to tourists.

Traditional dancers in grass skirts welcomed waving holidaymakers from Sydney, the first of an expected flood of desperately needed tourists in the coming weeks.

Fiji Airways chief executive Andre Viljoen said it was a "momentous" occasion, where tourism accounts for about 40 percent of the economy.

"The international border reopening will reignite Fiji's economy," he told reporters.

News Network
December 3,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Amid rising concerns over Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state government banned all events, functions in educational Institutes as more clusters are being identified in these places.

The government said that only 500 people will be allowed in marriage functions until further orders. 

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with experts following the detection of two cases of the new Covid-19 variant in Karnataka. 

Revenue minister R Ashoka said that citizens would be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they are vaccinated with two doses of vaccine. 

The guidelines also state the parents of students who are attending schools and colleges, shall also have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The minister said that the government has not taken any decision on regulating New Year celebrations yet. The government will take a suitable decision after taking stock of the unfolding developments, he added.

News Network
November 27,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 27: Taluk panchayat and Zilla panchayat polls are likely to be held in Karnataka in February 2022 as the committee formed for delimitation of panchayat constituencies is expected to submit its report in January, according to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa.

Speaking to media persons in Davangere on Saturday, he said, the Congress party has fielded people who have no link with the party as its nominee in the legislative council polls. "It has given tickets to people in many constituencies only because they have money. This is harmful to democracy."

He said, "JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy stated that the party would take a call on supporting the party in constituencies where JD(S) has not fielded candidates a few days before the polls.

"I expect JD(S) to back BJP in such constituencies as Congress is the major political rival for it in Karnataka." 

