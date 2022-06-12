  1. Home
  India logs 8,582 new covid-19 cases; active cases increase

June 12, 2022

New Delhi, June 12: India logged 8,582 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,32,22,017, while the active cases increased to 44,513, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,761 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprises 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,52,743, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 195.07 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The four new fatalities include three from Kerala and one from Maharashtra. 

June 4,2022

Jamia-Masjid-Srirangapatna.jpg

Mandya, June 4: Karnataka's historical town Srirangapatna has turned into a police fortress on Saturday against the backdrop of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) "Srirangapatna Chalo" call to chant Hanuman Chalisa in Jamia Masjid.

The district administration has clamped curfew from Friday evening till Sunday morning in the town.

District Superintendent of Police Yathish N stated that action will be initiated against those who violate the prohibitory orders.

The police have sealed off roads leading to Jamia Masjid and 400 police personnel have been deployed around the mosque.

The police have conducted the flag march in the Srirangapatna town. SP Yathish, who led the flag march, said all necessary measures are undertaken to maintain peace in the town.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has given directions to the police to take appropriate measures to maintain a law and order situation.

He has also stated that Hindutva activists can voice out their rights and demands in a democratic way.

Bajrang Dal leader Kallahalli Balu stated that they are all set to enter Srirangapatna town.

"We will voice out our demands that a survey of Jamia Masjid should be conducted on lines of Gyanvapi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh. As the Home Minister has stated, we will voice out our demand peacefully," he said. "If the police will use force, we will not be bogged down with lathi charge," Balu said.

Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik slammed the ruling BJP government, stating that measures should have been taken to prevent Muslims from running madrasas inside the masjid instead of stopping Hindus from conducting prayers in the masjid.

"I condemn the ruling BJP government. The masjid is an Archaeological department building," he said.

However, Waqf Board secretary Irfan said: "There will be a reaction for every action. If someone tries to come to Jamia Masjid and pray, we will not sit quietly. Our people are also ready. We have told them that the police have taken care of security. There is no dispute here and it can't be seen along the lines of the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy. Outsiders are trying to create trouble here."

ADGP Alokkumar (Law and Order) stated that the police will not let anyone violate the law and order situation.

Jamia Mosque was built by the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru Tipu Sultan. Hindutva groups have also sought a nod from authorities to conduct prayers in the mosque. The issue has become a hot topic in the state.

Jamia masjid also called as Masjid-i-Ala, is located inside the Srirangapatna fort. It was built in 1786-87, during the rule of Tipu. The mosque has three inscriptions that mention nine names of Prophet Mohammad. 

Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, an anti-Muslim group, claimed that Jamia masjid was built after razing down the Hanuman temple.

May 31,2022

New Delhi, May 31: India’s economy probably grew slower than previously estimated last year, with virus curbs in the final quarter seen as a drag on activity while the war in Europe has added a new inflation hurdle to recovery.

Data due Tuesday is likely to show gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That’s slower than the 8.9% expansion projected by the Statistics Ministry three months ago.

In the January-March quarter, the economy likely expanded 3.9%, according to the survey, a performance that will mark the low point of the year.

The pace of growth eased amid the surge in omicron infections and temporary activity restrictions, said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist for Barclays Plc. “While the movement restrictions were short-lived, other headwinds from global supply shortages and higher input costs also impeded the pace of expansion.”

Asia’s third largest economy had just begun recovering from the pandemic-induced slump when a surge in Omicron cases in January brought back some of the virus-related restrictions. The war in Ukraine, in February, further added to its woes, pushing up commodity prices and squeezing supplies further.

Earlier this month, elevated prices forced India’s central bank to hike rates by 40 basis-points in an off-cycle meeting. Governor Shaktikanta Das, who is due to next review monetary policy June 8, has signaled more hikes to tame inflation, a move that may hurt demand further.

“Elevated commodity prices, slowing global growth and monetary policy tightening across most markets are likely to weigh on growth prospects,” said Teresa John, an economist with Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt in Mumbai. “We continue to expect contact-intensive services to lead the economic recovery even as high commodity prices weigh on manufacturing margins.” 

June 12,2022

Bengaluru, June 12: The JD(S) has issued show-cause notices to two MLAs from the party - Srinivas Gowda and Gubbi Srinivas - for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections held recently.

While Srinivas Gowda had admitted to voting for the Congress candidate, Gubbi MLA Srinivas has denied allegations that he had violated the party's instruction, saying, “If I had to (cross-vote), I would have voted for the Congress.”

JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said that the party would expel the two.

“Not only that, we will ensure that the duo cannot contest elections for the next six years,” he said, referring to the provisions of the anti-defection law.

The party will also file a complaint with the Legislative Assembly Speaker against the MLAs for defying the party directions.

The JD(S) will stage a silent protest at Freedom Park on Sunday, condemning the Congress for not backing their candidate Kupendra Reddy in the polls held on Friday.

“We didn’t want your first preference votes. But you didn't give us at least your second preference votes,” he said, accusing the Congress of allying with the BJP for the elections.

“The Congress and BJP have proved that they are two faces of the same coin,” he said, adding that the 'deal' between the two parties now stood exposed.

BJP won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, with Congress winning one seat.

Following the results, the Congress and JD(S) have accused each other of being the 'B team' of the BJP.

The party was ready for the upcoming BBMP elections, he said, adding that they would announce candidates as soon as the polls are notified. 

