  2. India to reopen embassy in Kabul as Jaishankar lauds Taliban’s cooperation, announces new projects

October 10, 2025

New Delhi: India on Friday announced the upgrading of its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy and pledged to renew its development works in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also appreciated the Taliban set-up for showing sensitivity towards New Delhi's security concerns.

Jaishankar made the twin announcements during his wide-ranging talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who landed in New Delhi on Thursday on a six-day visit.

India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital by deploying a "technical team".

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar listed cross-border terrorism as a shared threat for both the countries and said India and Afghanistan must coordinate efforts to combat the menace.

On his part, Muttaqi assured India that Afghanistan will not allow any element to use its territory against New Delhi's interests and identified the Daesh terror group (ISIS) as the main challenge for the region. He added that Kabul is at the frontlines of this struggle.

Since the Taliban came to power, New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

"Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan," Jaishankar told Muttaqi in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress," he said.

India's longstanding partnership that has seen so many Indian projects in Afghanistan stands renewed, the external affairs minister announced.

Jaishankar said both India and Afghanistan have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity.

"However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

"We appreciate your sensitivity towards India's security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy," the minister added.

Jaishankar said India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan.

"Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of embassy of India," he said.

The external affairs minister said India is now ready to commit to six new projects, the details of which can be announced soon.

"A gift of 20 ambulances is another gesture of goodwill and I would like to hand over five of them to you personally as a symbolic step," he said.

Jaishankar also appreciated Kabul inviting Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan and said the proposal can be discussed further.

"We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce. I am glad to note the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi," he said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar described as a matter of deep concern the plight of "forcibly repatriated" Afghan refugees and said their dignity and livelihood is important.

"India agrees to help construct residences for them and continue providing material aid to rebuild their lives," he said.

In his comments, Muttaqi described India as an important country of the region and one that has always stood by Afghan people and assisted them in many areas.

"We will not allow any (element) to threaten anyone else or use the territory of Afghanistan against others. Daesh is a challenge for the region and Afghanistan is at the frontlines of this struggle," he said.

"Luckily, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, its forces and its strong struggle against it has eradicated it from Afghanistan. The need of our region is that we combat this menace together and this is a need for the common prosperity of both nations," he said.

October 4,2025

Kasaragod: Aster DM Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, has inaugurated Aster MIMS Kasaragod, a 264-bed multispecialty hospital designed to transform healthcare access and quality across Northern Kerala.

The hospital was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, in the presence of Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. The ceremony was graced by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

Spanning 2.1 lakh sq. ft. and housing 31 specialties, Aster MIMS Kasaragod will serve as a regional hub for advanced medical and surgical care. The facility will also generate over 600 employment opportunities and feature a team of 60+ globally trained doctors, reinforcing Aster’s commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare.

“It is heartening to see Aster take another important step in Kerala,” said Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon’ble Chief Minister. “Aster has earned the trust of the people through its decades of service, and I’m confident Kasaragod will now benefit from the same standards of excellence.”

“Aster’s new hospital brings world-class healthcare closer to the people of this region,” said Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka. “It continues to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in both Kerala and Karnataka.”

“Our mission is to deliver affordable, quality healthcare to every community we serve,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. “With Aster MIMS Kasaragod, we bring advanced technologies, expert care, and compassion to Northern Kerala.”

The hospital is the first in the region to introduce 1.5 Tesla MRI and 160-Slice CT technology. It also offers advanced cardiac and vascular interventions, ECMO/ECLS support, and specialized snakebite and Hemadsorption therapy.

Equipped with 44 ICU beds, 16 NICU beds, 7 major operation theatres, and a 24/7 Emergency Department with 20 dedicated beds, Aster MIMS Kasaragod ensures comprehensive, round-the-clock care for patients of all ages.

With this launch, Aster DM Healthcare strengthens its presence in Kerala, reaffirming its legacy of trust, innovation, and compassionate care for communities across the region.

October 9,2025

The Israeli military has warned Palestinians not to return to northern Gaza, as it carries out fresh airstrikes across the blockaded territory despite a newly announced ceasefire meant to halt the genocidal war.

In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that the area north of Wadi Gaza - the valley dividing the central and northern regions of the war-torn territory- remains “a dangerous combat zone.”

He stressed that Israeli troops continue to encircle Gaza City, warning that returning to the area poses a severe risk as the area is “still considered a dangerous combat zone.”

Adraee further urged Palestinians to stay away from northern Gaza and from locations where Israeli forces are active across the territory, including its southern and eastern parts, until further official guidance is issued.

“For your safety, refrain from returning north or approaching areas where [Israeli forces] are stationed and operating throughout the sector, including in the south and east of the sector, until official instructions are issued,” he stressed.

Despite reports of a ceasefire deal, Israel continues its military assaults across the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli airstrikes targeted western Gaza City, hitting at least one home in the Shati refugee camp, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. Furthermore, Israeli forces detonated an explosive-laden armored vehicle near residential areas in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas reached a deal on Wednesday evening through indirect negotiations in Egypt. The agreement is aimed at ending two years of genocide in the Gaza Strip based on a proposal forwarded by US President Donald Trump.

The Gaza civil defense agency also reported several strikes on the territory after the announcement of the peace deal.

“Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza,” said one of the agency’s officials, Mohammed al-Mughayyir, citing “a series of intense airstrikes” on Gaza City.

The regime launched the genocide on October 7, 2023, after a historic operation staged by Gaza’s resistance fighters against the occupied Palestinian territories. Al-Aqsa Flood saw the fighters storm Israeli bases and take hundreds of Zionists captive.

 More than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since then. 

October 1,2025

Mangaluru: The protracted wait for a consistent, direct air link between Coastal Karnataka and Kuwait has finally ended, bringing a wave of relief and joy to the vast expatriate community in the Gulf nation. As the new winter schedule takes effect in the last week of October, the Mangaluru-Kuwait sector will see its weekly direct flights jump from a solitary Sunday service to three, operating on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The increase, spearheaded by Air India Express, marks the re-establishment of a crucial tri-weekly connection that was drastically cut to just one flight in 2023. The previous higher frequency was immensely popular, with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showing that roughly 1,700 expats from Kuwait utilised the service every month.

The restoration is a major victory for the Karnataka diaspora, which has tirelessly campaigned for better connectivity.

A Difficult Journey Now Eased

For years, the reduced schedule forced many travellers from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and surrounding districts to undertake inconvenient and time-consuming journeys, often involving layovers in major metropolitan hubs.

Kuwait-based expat Mohandas M. Kamath, who was a leading voice in the campaign for more flights, expressed his profound happiness at the news. "It was truly difficult to travel to my hometown with only one flight option. I often had to land in Mumbai or Bengaluru and then take a domestic flight to reach Mangaluru," he said. "The increase in flights will undoubtedly help the hundreds of expats here."

Kamath revealed that the community had to resort to a robust social media campaign to urge both the air carrier and the Government of India to resume the services.

Catering to the Expat Crowd

The expat community in Kuwait, which includes approximately 24,000 individuals from Karnataka—with an estimated 14,000 hailing from the coastal belt—stands to be the biggest beneficiary.

"This service will help them all," Kamath highlighted. He did, however, offer one suggestion to further optimise the schedule for the working population: operating one of the flights from Kuwait on Thursday evening. "This would allow expats to reach home on Friday morning, which is a holiday in Kuwait," he explained.

The convenience of a direct route is a game-changer, according to many. Patricia Alphonso, a former Kuwait resident who recently moved back to her hometown, stressed how inconvenient the alternative was. "I have travelled via other airports to reach home. It wasn't a convenient journey at all. A direct flight is a much-needed relief," she pointed out.

The boost in frequency is expected to significantly improve travel for families and professionals, solidifying Mangaluru International Airport's role as a vital gateway for Coastal Karnataka's global workforce.

