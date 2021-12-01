India reports 9,765 fresh covid-19 cases and 477 fatalities; active caseload falls to 99K

  1. Home
News Network
December 2, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 2: India on Thursday reported 9,765 fresh Covid-19 cases and 477 deaths linked to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health MInistry.

As many as 8,548 recovered from the disease. The active coronavirus caseload in the country currently stands at 99,763.

Kerala alone reported 5,405 new COVID-19 cases and 403 related deaths in past 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, 307 deaths were added to the daily numbers in accordance with the new guidelines of the central government. The death toll in the state stands at 40,535. The state has 44,124 active cases.

November 27,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 27: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Congress will face the MLC elections solo and will not ally with any political party.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah alleged an alliance between JD(S) and BJP not only in MLC elections but in the recently concluded bypolls, too. BJP has fielded Lakan Jarkiholi from Belagavi.

Congress workers work for Congress but there is confusion among BJP members, he commented.

For a query about Kodagu polls, he said, BJP and Congress will face each other. It is noteworthy that BJP leader A Manju's son Mantargowda is the Congress candidate in Kodagu. Siddaramaiah also denied Manju joining Congress. "We will not take him into the party."

November 29,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 29: The government of Karnataka has clarified that there would be no lockdown in the state in the wake of renewed concerns over a fresh covid wave. Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday said that contact tracing is underway for all travellers coming from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, and the travellers are being surveyed and contacts are also being tracked.

“There is no such proposal to impose a lockdown. Fake news is being spread on social media. There will be a meeting held with the Technical Advisory Committee, doctors and future guidelines on COVID-19 precautions will be discussed. We should not do anything that creates tension, false information should not be spread on social media. Many have already suffered during the pandemic and now panic should not be spread. People should follow precautions and follow appropriate COVID-19 norms to protect themselves from the virus,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government issued new guidelines for international travellers coming into the state. As per the circular released by the Department of Health, travellers coming from 12 at-risk countries will have to undergo RT-PCR tests on arrival. Home isolation is being made mandatory for seven days, and the travellers will also have to undergo re-testing on the eighth day.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that international passengers can step out from airports only with a negative COVID-19 test report. The World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines will be followed in connection with the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which was recently discovered in South Africa. The Prime Minister and Union Health Minister have also recommended precautionary measures to be followed.

According to the guidelines, international travellers, if tested positive, the sample will be sent for genomic sequencing and they will be admitted to a separate isolation facility. They will be discharged at the discretion of the treating physician if the genomic sequencing is negative for B.1.1.529, the Omicron variant.

For travellers coming from countries excluding those enlisted as at-risk countries, a random sample of 5% of travellers with negative results will undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival. If tested positive, their samples will be sent for genomic sequencing.

Countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival include all countries in Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

November 30,2021

Udupi, Nov 30: A mechanical diploma student of Dr TMA Pai Polytechnic, Manipal, Udupi has ended his life by hanging himself in the paying guest accommodation.

The deceased has been Sunil Kumar (18), a native of Byndoor. He was staying at Charvik PG in Manipal for last one month.

Victim’s paternal uncle Shivaraya Poojary in his complaint said that Sunil was not interested to stay in the PG but his parents had advised him to stay put in the PG for a year as he was expected to get hostel accommodation in the next year.

Manipal police have registered a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code and launched investigation.

