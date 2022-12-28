  1. Home
  2. India to restart 'Air Suvidha' portal for 6 Asian countries

News Network
December 28, 2022

New Delhi, Dec 28: India plans to re-start the “Air Suvidha” portal for Covid-negative declaration for passengers coming from six Asian countries, including China, from next week after 39 passengers tested positive in random screening at the airports in the last two days, Union Health Ministry sources said on Wednesday, noting that the government was apprehending a rise in the Covid-19 cases over the next few weeks.

The portal would be operational for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore, sources said. The next few days would be utilised to improve the screening and logistics facilities at airports and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would visit Delhi airport on Thursday for a review.

In the last two days, more than 6,000 people were screened at the airports, of which 39 tested positive. The Centre, however, is unlikely to introduce the universal mask mandate and no decision has been taken on the fourth booster dose for doctors, nurses and frontline workers.

The Air Suvidha portal was launched in August 2020 for international passengers to share their negative RT-PCR test results details before they embark on the journey, but it was discontinued in November this year. Once it restarts, travelers from these six countries would have to upload their RT-PCR negative certificates before boarding.

The random screening at airports would continue.

Sources said the ministry would closely watch the Covid-19 scenario for the next 40 days as it would be critical to determine whether BF-17 – the SARS-CoV-2 variant causing havoc in China – would cause a surge in India.

The health ministry sources, however, didn’t respond to queries on whether the government plans to increase the level of testing to pick up the early signals of a surge. So far, the government only ordered random sampling of 2 per cent of international passengers besides asking the states to send more samples for genetic sequencing.

A nationwide dry-run of India’s Covid-19 preparedness on Tuesday has revealed availability of more than 2.79 lakh isolation beds and nearly 2.45 lakh oxygen-supported beds. In addition, there are nearly 65,000 ICU beds and 50,000 ICU beds with functional ventilators. “But even with a surge, the number of hospitalisations would be less this time,” the sources said. 

News Network
December 22,2022

Beltangady, Dec 22: The incident of two students being suspended for allegedly hugging and kissing at a book release function attended by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah came to light on Thursday.

The matter has taken a communal turn as the boy is a Muslim and the girl student is a Hindu. The incident took a communal turn after the matter was discussed on social media.

Alleging 'love jihad', the Hindutva activists were reported to be giving life threats to the boy. They are questioning the boy for romancing with the Hindu girl.

As the matter took a communal turn, the management of a private college lodged a complaint with the Beltangady police station and demanded action against those who were carrying out campaigns online about the students.

The college had stated that after the incident had come to their knowledge both the students have been suspended from the college. Sources said that the students indulged in romance when opposition leader Siddaramaiah attended a book release function in Belthangady town last week.

However, the Hindutva activists were falsely alleging that only the Hindu girl student was suspended from the college. The police have taken up further investigation.

News Network
December 18,2022

Lionel Messi 'completed football' by winning his maiden FIFA World Cup title as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied 3-3 in extra-time. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for France while Messi scored a brace. Angel di Maria was the only other scorer for Argentina.

Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, following a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

France had come from two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Kylian Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

The France striker completed his hat-trick in the 118th with another spot-kick after Argentina's Lionel Messi had tapped in for a 3-2 lead in the 109th.

Argentina had gone 2-0 up in the first half with Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converting a 23rd-minute penalty.

They struck again with a sublime four-pass counter-attack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria and he finished well. 

News Network
December 14,2022

Lionel Messi has confirmed he will play his last World Cup game when Argentina take on France or Morocco in Sunday's final in Qatar.

Messi lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semi-final on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.

"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

"It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all," Messi added. "We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time."

Tuesday's victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team's sixth World Cup final appearance.

France meet Morocco in the other semi-final later on Wednesday. 

