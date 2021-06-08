  1. Home
India witnessed 33% decline in covid cases in a week

News Network
June 8, 2021

Meanwhile, 15 states reported a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

Overall recovery has increased to 94.3 per cent (both home isolation and medical infrastructure) and the positivity rate has decreased by 6.3 per cent overall between June 1 and June 7. 

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new Covid-19 cases, which is an almost 79 per cent fall in the figure as compared to the peak of May 7.

India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases was registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in 47 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

News Network
May 31,2021

New Delhi, May 31: Even as India reels from a devastating wave of coronavirus, petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday, literally adding (expensive) fuel to the fire.

In Delhi petrol is priced at Rs 94.23 per litre whilst diesel is Rs 85.15 a litre after the 16th hike in fuel prices in May.

The fresh hike amounts to an increase of 29 paise for petrol and 56 paise for diesel.

Petrol costs Rs 100.47 and diesel Rs 92.45 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol will cost Rs 102.34 and diesel Rs 93.37 for a litre of each in Bhopal. Petrol and diesel cost Rs 94.25 and Rs 87.74 per litre respectively in Kolkata.

News Network
June 8,2021

New Delhi, June 8: After two particularly gruelling months, India finally saw its daily infections fall below the 1-lakh mark on Tuesday.

The country recorded 86,498 new infections as 2,123 individuals passed away due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

India's recovery rate stood at 94.29 per cent while active cases were 13,03,702, falling by nearly 1 lakh from Monday. Since Monday, several states relaxed curbs and allowed a gradual unlocking of public services after a steady decline in cases even as some states extended lockdown-like restrictions. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a key announcement, on Monday declared free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 from June 21.

In an address to the nation, Modi also announced that the Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, while private sector hospitals can continue to procure the remaining 25 per cent but cannot charge more than Rs 150 per dose over the pre-fixed price.

As India's Covid-19 cases see a dip and vaccinations pick up pace albeit in a lopsided mannerm worries over the real situation in rural areas, where access to healthcare facilities and actual testing rates and severity of infections remains unknown, prevail.

