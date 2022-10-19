Indian Rupee hits a new record low of 83.12 against US dollar

  1. Home
News Network
October 20, 2022

The rupee hit a new record low of 83.08 against a resurgent dollar early on Thursday, October 20, after breaching the 83-mark for the first time ever in the previous session as investor concerns about an impending recession reduced risk appetite.

Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 83.0925 per dollar after opening at 82.9825 and hitting a new record low of 83.1212.

PTI reported that the rupee fell 6 paise to a new all-time low of 83.06 against the US dollar in early trade.

In the previous see-saw session, the domestic currency had reversed sharp gains from earlier on Wednesday to close at its weakest level of 83.02 per dollar, driven by the Reserve Bank of India likely buying dollars at about 82 in currency futures to buffer up its capacity to intervene. 

"After consolidating in the range of 82 to 82.70 for 8 trading sessions, the rupee all of sudden jumped to 83 levels, making the uneventful day an eventful one. The show began in the last one and a half hours when it depreciated by 60 paise from 82.43 to 83.03," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director of CR Forex Advisors.

The rupee's slide was amplified by broad dollar strength and stop losses at 72.40, a level the RBI probably wanted to protect.

"Yesterday, the rupee's weakness was caused by probable dollar buying at 82.02 by the RBI in currency futures and outflows of large size of about $500 million from Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"The RBI did not protect 82.40, and short covering of the pair took it to 83.00, with stop losses triggered between 82.40 to 83.50," he added.

Reuters quoting traders reported that a sell-off in the currency had occurred in the last 1.5 hours of trading on Wednesday due to significant corporate dollar and custodian outflows.

The domestic currency's "saving grace" following "yesterday's disaster" is that it stayed largely unchanged at about the 83 levels after regular trading hours, a Currency Dealer at a Mumbai-based bank told Reuters.

"In initial trades, traders will be looking to assess how sticky this new big figure proves," added the trader.

Separately, more indications that elevated inflation will keep major central banks in rate-hike mode after British inflation rose to 40-year highs boosted the dollar's appeal.

A rise in US Treasury yields on predictions that the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates aggressively hurt global risk assets' recent rebound rally.

The scorching inflation data released this week by Canada, Britain, and New Zealand also showed that central banks throughout the world are still struggling to rein in decades-high inflation, even at the cost of stunting economic growth, fanned recession worries, and rising demand for safe-haven assets.

The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday and the yen fell to a new 32-year low on Thursday, keeping markets on high alert for any indications of an intervention.

"You still can't write off the US dollar, I'm still not convinced that we've necessarily seen the highs for this cycle," Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB), told Reuters.

The Japanese yen hit a fresh trough of 149.96 per dollar, with the brittle Japanese currency losing ground for 11 successive sessions, including 32-year lows six times.

"Looks like it's the rabbit caught in the headlights at the moment," said NAB's Mr Attrill.

"Given that Treasury yields have moved decisively above 4 per cent, were it not for the threat of intervention, then I think dollar/yen would already be trading north of 150."

News Network
October 10,2022

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82. 

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the passing away of his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Yadav died on Monday in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment.

Mulayam, 82, was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since. 

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said.

Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8.16 am after a prolonged illness.

"The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On Oct 11, he will be cremated at around 3 pm," Samajwadi Party said.

News Network
October 15,2022

Lagging behind most south Asian countries, India has ranked 107th on Global Hunger Index 2022 out of 121 countries ranked. With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been rated as ‘serious’ by European NGOs, Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, the publishers of the Global Hunger Index.

India slipped six places from its 2021 ranking of 101 among 116 countries. Last year, the country’s score was 28.2.

The Global Hunger Index scores are determined based on the values of four component indicators – child mortality, child stunting, child wasting and undernourishment. The Index, published annually, tracks hunger globally as well as by region and country. The publishers sourced the data for the indicators from various multilateral agencies, including the UN, UNICEF, World Bank, and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Almost all of India’s neighbours fared well with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar ranking 99, 64, 84, 81, and 71, respectively. With a score of less than five, China has topped the chart with 16 other countries.

Those who ranked below India are Afghanistan, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Niger, Haiti, Central African Republic, Yemen, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Timor-Leste, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.

The Global Hunger Index 2022 could not determine the ranks of 15 countries, including Uganda, Zimbabwe, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Guinea, Burundi, and Mozambique, due to the lack of data, the report said.

Following the report, Opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led Central government, saying that the country’s score has worsened since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that 22.4 crore people in India were undernourished.

“When will the Hon'ble PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children?” he wrote on Twitter.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP aims to create a five trillion economy but ranks 107 on the hunger index.

“Even 106 countries, up to Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, are better than us in providing bread for two times,” he tweeted in Hindi.

News Network
October 14,2022

Lucknow, Oct 14: A Varanasi district court Friday rejected a plea by four Hindutva women seeking carbon dating of a stone inside the Gyanvapi Mosque during the videography survey of the premises earlier this year, saying that it could 'damage' it. The Hindutva outfits are claiming it to be shivling.

The court, which had earlier reserved its ruling on the petition, said that it would be a violation of the Supreme Court's directive of preserving the alleged 'shivling', if it suffered damage owing to the use of ground penetrating radar during carbon dating.

The court, delivering its ruling before a packed courtroom, also said that it (possible damage to the Shivling) could also ''hurt religious sentiments'' of the people. Thereby, it deemed it improper to issue a directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for carbon dating.

One of the lawyers for the petitioners Madan Mohan Yadav said that they had the option of challenging the ruling in the higher court. ''We have the option of approaching the high court. We will put forth our contention before it,'' he added.

Another lawyer for the Hindu petitioners, Vishnu Jain, said that he would challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court but declined to elaborate.

Upon the women's petition seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling' a few months ago, the court had sought clarifications on whether it could order for a scientific investigation and also if the 'Shivling' could be made part of the case. The court had also heard the Muslim parties, which had opposed the plea for carbon dating.

The Hindu lawyers had claimed that a 'Shivling' was found at a small pond after which the court had ordered the sealing of the place. Lawyers representing the Muslim parties, however, refuted the claim and said that what was being called a 'Shivling' was in fact a 'fountain'. 

The premises had been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades but there was renewed clamor to ''take back'' the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises by the saffron outfits after the favourable decision of the apex court in the Ram Temple case.

Hindu petitioners contended that a part of the temple had been demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. The Muslim side contended that the mosque existed before the reign of Aurangzeb and also claimed that the same had also been mentioned in the land records.

