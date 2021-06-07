  1. Home
India's daily covid cases finally fall below 1-lakh mark: 86,498 new cases; 2,123 deaths

News Network
June 8, 2021

New Delhi, June 8: After two particularly gruelling months, India finally saw its daily infections fall below the 1-lakh mark on Tuesday.

The country recorded 86,498 new infections as 2,123 individuals passed away due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

India's recovery rate stood at 94.29 per cent while active cases were 13,03,702, falling by nearly 1 lakh from Monday. Since Monday, several states relaxed curbs and allowed a gradual unlocking of public services after a steady decline in cases even as some states extended lockdown-like restrictions. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a key announcement, on Monday declared free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 from June 21.

In an address to the nation, Modi also announced that the Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, while private sector hospitals can continue to procure the remaining 25 per cent but cannot charge more than Rs 150 per dose over the pre-fixed price.

As India's Covid-19 cases see a dip and vaccinations pick up pace albeit in a lopsided mannerm worries over the real situation in rural areas, where access to healthcare facilities and actual testing rates and severity of infections remains unknown, prevail.

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 26,2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Weeks after 17 Muslim boys lost their jobs in the South Zone War Room after being falsely accused of being part of a bed allocation scam, only one has been deputed back to work. 

The development occurred after BJP MP LS Tejaswi Surya, along with other BJP leaders on May 4 stormed into the South Zone War Room and read out a list of 16 Muslim boys, and demanded to know why they were appointed. Ayesha Sheikh, a BBMP staffer had out of the war room in solidarity with the 16 victims. 

In fact Surya had read selectively read out the names of 16 Muslims out of the 205 staff in the war room. 

After the accusation, the boys were promptly dismissed from their positions at the War Room. They also faced questioning in the Jayanagar police station. The investigation into the matter showed that none of the boys had any relation with the bed allocation scam. 

However, the whole incident created a social media storm, and the firm that had hired the staff, Crystal Infosystems and Services stated that they would rehire them after they were cleared by the police. 

Despite this, and the fact that the boys have been fully cleared, only one of the 17 has been returned to work at the South Zone War Room. Out of them, six have given in their resignation, feeling like they had been targeted based on their religion and unwilling to continue working there. The rest of them have the intention to continue, but are not being appointed. 

According to the staff at the South Zone War Rooms, there are many reasons why they were not deputed their older positions, none of which have anything to do with the allegations. The positions they vacated when they were dismissed had to be filled at the earliest since the War Room has to be working at full capacity. 

In addition to this, the BBMP is in the process of reducing the number of workers, as a fall in infection and new triage centers lessen the workload of the war room. Further, the downsizing of the staff is also in relation to new systems being put in place for home isolation and discharge, two tasks looked after by the War Room staff.

The war room staff state that they are not withholding the jobs, but appointing them whenever vacancies come in. This includes offers to appoint them in other War Rooms. However, they have declined these offers as the locations are too far away or there is a decrease in the pay they would receive. 

While the young men are unable to earn their bread, the War Room staff insist that they will, eventually, be appointed.

News Network
June 2,2021

Bengaluru, June 2: All export-oriented businesses in Karnataka will be allowed to operate from Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, even as he indicated that strict Covid-19 regulations will continue after June 7, when the current lockdown is scheduled to end. 

“The export-oriented businesses will be allowed from Thursday,” Yediyurappa said. Asked if the lockdown will end, he said: “No, no. We will extend (the lockdown) and take some strict measures.”

He added that he had meetings lined up to discuss what should be done going forward. 

“On the whole, coronavirus has not come under complete control. It’s still high in rural areas,” Yediyurappa said. “Today evening, I’m discussing with everybody. Today or tomorrow, we will take a call (on lockdown). I’m discussing this with senior officials today,” he added. 

He also said that he would announce another Covid-19 relief package “in another two days”. 

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the lockdown be continued in Karnataka after June 7. The opinion seems divided among Yediyurappa’s Cabinet colleagues.

News Network
May 29,2021

Mumbai, May 29: Fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday taking petrol price in f Mumbai beyond Rs 100/per litre while diesel rates stood at Rs 92.17, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

The fresh increase marks the 15th time the prices have gone up this month. Petrol witnessed a hike of 26 paise and diesel was up by 30 paise in metros across the country.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 93.94 and diesel is priced at Rs 91.87 per litre.

Kolkata's petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 93.97 and Rs 87.74 respectively.

