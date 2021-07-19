India's single-day covid deaths fall below 500

  1. Home
July 19, 2021

New Delhi, July 19: India saw a single-day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 104 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to   3,11,44,229.

The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprise 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

Also, 14,63,593 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 44,54,22,256, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at  2.61 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,08,456 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23. 

News Network
July 15,2021

Chennai, July 15: Stoking a row, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has said, “we will take control of the media” in six months to “put an end to fake news” as no media outlet can keep “spreading lies” for long.

Annamalai, who will formally assume charge as President of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit on Friday, made the controversial remarks while addressing a roadshow.

“Forget about the media... Just forget about them... We can take control of the media in the next six months. We can take them into our hands. The reason is no media can continue to spread false news for a long time,” Annamalai said.

He went on to remind the cadres that former TN BJP chief L Murugan is now the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting under whom “all media will come.”

“They cannot keep doing the same mistake. They cannot keep spreading wrong news. You cannot keep doing politics with false news for long,” Annamalai said.

This is not the first time that Annamalai has stoked a row – during the election campaign in Aravakurichi in Karur district, he had threatened Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

Annamalai’s comments triggered a political slugfest with DMK calling it an “open threat to media.” 

“This is nothing but intimidating the media and giving an open threat. We condemn Annamalai’s statement,” Information Technology minister Mano Thangaraj told reporters.

News Network
July 18,2021

Mumbai, July 18: At least 26 persons were killed and several injured in rain-related incidents as cloudburst triggered heavy downpour in Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday.

The rail, road and air services were affected in Mumbai because of the intense rains.

The intense rains resulted in water-logging because of water gushing into the ground floor of several buildings in low-lying areas and slowing down the road traffic.

The Western Railway and Central Railway services within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were affected, however, being Sunday, the impact was not much felt.

There was severe water-logging on WR’s Vasai-Nalasopara-Virar stretch while CR’s Main and Harbour line services were affected as water gushed into the tracks at Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Tilak Nagar and Chunabhatti.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations between 0042 hrs and 0524 hrs past midnight because of heavy rains and poor visibility - diverting nine flights.

While 17 were reported dead after a retaining wall collapsed in Vashi Naka at Mahul off Chembur, in another incident at Suryanagar in Vikhroli where five to six hutments caved in because of a landslide killing 6 persons. A youth died in a wall collapse in Bhandup.

More than half a dozen persons are in the hospital undergoing treatment.

The NDRF joined the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Fire Brigade in the rescue operations that are still continuing.

The twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts received 150 to 300 mm plus rainfall in the last 36 hours.

The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre and Pune-based Climate Research and Services have forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the North Konkan belt on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with top officials even as his son and state’s Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban, visited the spots.

Thackeray Sr announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and free treatment to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

News Network
July 15,2021

Madinah, July 15: Dr Muḥammad Muḥsin Khan, the famous translator of the Quran into English (who co-translated it along with the erudite Dr. Muḥammad Taqī al-Dīn al-Hilālī), and the first person to translate the Ṣaḥīh of Imām al-Bukhārī into English, passed away today morning in the city of Madinah. He was 97.

His funeral prayer will be in the Ḥaram al-Madanī, followed by a burial in the most blessed cemetery of Baqī.

Dr Muhsin was born in 1927 in Afghanistan. Muhsin Khan obtained a degree in Medicine from the University of Lahore, Pakistan and also, he worked in the same university hospital. Then, he travelled to United Kingdom to obtain a diploma in Chest Disease from University of Wales. 

Later, he worked in Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health department for 15 years. After, he worked as Chief of Department of Chest Diseases in Madinah. Lastly, he worked as the Director of Islamic University clinic in Madinah.

In Madinah, he reportedly saw the Prophet in a very vivid dream; he asked Sh. Bin Bāz, who was the Rector of the University, the interpretation of that dream, and the Shaykh replied that his dream meant he would somehow benefit the Sunnah.

Dr. Muḥsin remarked, "I was shocked - I was no scholar and my training was in medicine. I didn't know how I could benefit the Sunnah, until I realized that I was fluent in English and the most important works had not yet been translated into the English language." He therefore decided to dedicate his life to translate what he could.

He understood that he needed some scholarly help, so Sh. Ibn Bāz assigned him Dr. Taqī al-Dīn al-Hilālī (d. 1986) , another very important and interesting figure (he was of the first batches of scholars who studied Islamic Studies in the West, having completed his PhD in Germany under Nazi rule).

Although Dr. Hilālī was more fluent in French and German than English, he knew enough English to help Dr. Muḥsin, and together they embarked on the translation of the Quran, after which Dr. Muḥsin continued onwards to translate the Ṣaḥīḥ on his own. 

With inputs from Dr Yasir Qadhi

