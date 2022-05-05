Jignesh Mevani, 9 others jailed for 3 months in 2017 unlawful rally case

  1. Home
News Network
May 5, 2022

A magisterial court in Mehsana, Gujarat, on Thursday, 5 May, sentenced Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others to three months' imprisonment for holding a rally from Mehsana in July 2017 without prior police permission. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Reshma Patel was also among those convicted. All the convicts were also fined Rs 1,000 each.

This comes days after an Assam court granted bail to Congress' Mevani in a 'manufactured' assault case. The Gujarat MLA had first been arrested in connection with a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JA Parmar, who passed the judgment, said, "It is not an offence to hold a rally, but it is an offence to hold a rally without permission," reported The Indian Express. The court further said that "disobedience can never be tolerated."

The court said while pronouncing the judgment that the 10 accused could have challenged the order of the executive magistrate before appropriate higher authorities and then held the rally after receiving due permission.

Mevani and his associates had taken out an 'Azadi Kooch' from Mehsana to Dhanera in the neighbouring district of Banaskantha on 12 July 2017 to mark one year of the public flogging of some Dalits in Una.

Kaushik Parmar, one of Mevani's associates, had sought permission for the rally from the Mehsana executive magistrate under the banner of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch. The permission was initially granted but revoked by the authorities later. However, the rally was still held by the organisers.

After the rally, the Mehsana Police registered a case under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for unlawful assembly against Mevani and others as they hadn't been granted permission to hold the march. The police had also submitted a charge sheet against 12 people in the case.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is now part of the Congress party, had also attended the rally.

The framing of charges by the court had taken place in April 2021. However, Kumar was absent during the same. The court had passed an order to hold a separate trial against him when he appeared before the court.

The trial against the 10 accused began in April 2021. It excluded Kumar and another accused, who had died.

Agencies
April 30,2022

New Delhi, Apr 30: India’s severe heatwaves are expected to stretch into early next month, meaning millions of people will have to endure more days of dangerous temperatures and hours-long power cuts.

The South Asian nation is bracing for temperatures to rise to a record high, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The agency is working with states and the union government’s disaster management arm to get early warnings to those on the ground, he said in an interview in New Delhi.

Thermometer readings have already reached 46 degrees Celsius in central and northern India, with two months to go before the monsoon season that typically brings cooling rains. They hit the highest since 1901 last month. The heat has tested power grids as air conditioners run on full blast and threatened wheat crops. Local authorities are implementing action plans to manage health risks and even deaths, Mohapatra said.

 “Why is it exceptionally warm this year? The only reason is global warming,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. “We have looked at data for seventy years and at the intensity, the number of heatwaves is directly in response to global warming.”

India is expected to suffer more frequent and intense heatwaves, extreme rainfall and erratic monsoons in the coming decades as the planet warms, according to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. McKinsey estimates that work hours lost to heatwaves could cause losses of as much as $250 billion, or 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product, by the end of the decade.

For India, the world’s poorest super-emitter, adapting to a hotter Earth is as urgent a task as cutting planet-warming emissions. A recent study showed a 62 per cent rise in heat-related deaths in the last 20 years. An official assessment of climate change published in 2020 showed that the frequency and intensity of droughts and cyclones had significantly increased in the last six decades. The number of days of intense rainfall and the pace at which sea levels are rising have more than doubled over that period.

The disasters underscore how countries like India, which are responsible for relatively little of the greenhouse gases accumulated in the atmosphere, often bear the brunt of climate impacts. That means spending billions to protect themselves instead of investing in economic development that could lift millions out of poverty. These countries, especially in Africa, also tend to lack resources to monitor and forecast the weather so they can better prepare for extreme events.

India is investing to improve its observational data and computing capabilities to build better climate models, said Mohapatra. The IMD managed to cut the number of deaths caused by cyclones to six in 2021 from 10,000 a year in 1999 by making more accurate short-term predictions.

Still, the country is racing against the clock as more erratic weather becomes harder to forecast. “Worsening climate change is limiting predictability of events,” said Mohapatra.

For now, local governments may have to consider a range of measures to keep people safe from the heat, Mohapatra said. They could restrict school hours to the cooler morning hours of 7 am to 11 am, advise against farm and construction work in the afternoon and provide extra support to street vendors, outdoor workers, police and to those living in city slums without access to cooling devices.

On Thursday evening, the meteorological department issued an orange alert for the next five days for northwest and central India. The region, home to some of the world’s most polluted air, hasn’t received the light summer rain that usually comes in April and May to lower temperatures and wash away dirty particulate matter.

“IPCC projections clearly show that the heat intensity is increasing and encroaching on our daily lives, and the impact is on vulnerable people who have little resources in regions where we don’t even have observations,” said Koll from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. “We need higher resolution data and, more importantly, we need long-term policies.”

News Network
May 5,2022

Siliguri, May 5: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented as soon as Covid tapers off, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today in Bengal, making it clear that the controversial citizenship law is back on the Centre's agenda.

Addressing a public rally in Siliguri, Amit Shah accused Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "spreading rumours" that the new citizenship law would not be enforced.

"I have come to North Bengal today. I want to make it clear that the Trinamool Congress is spreading rumours that the CAA will not be implemented. I want to say that as soon as the Covid wave abates we will implement CAA on the ground," Amit Shah said.

"CAA was a reality and it will remain a reality and the Trinamool cannot do anything about it," added the Home Minister.

The CAA was at the heart of massive protests in parts of the country in late 2019 and early 2020, months before the Covid outbreak spurred lockdowns and other restrictions.

Mamata Banerjee reacted instantly to Amit Shah's statement. "This is their plan. Why are they not bringing the bill to Parliament? They are not coming in 2024, I am telling you. We don't want any citizens rights to suffer. Unity is our strength. He has come after one year. Har baar aate hain ganda baat karte hain (Every time they come they talk rubbish)," the Chief Minister said.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 30,2022

attacker1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 30: A miscreant, said to be having links with a Hindutva outfit, was arrested by police after he barged into a Masjid and indecently behaved with woman devotees during post-midnight prayers at Thokkottu on the outskirts of the city. 

The arrested has been identified as Sujith Shetty (26), a resident of Nitte, Karkala.

The incident occurred when special prayers were going on at Huda Jumma Masjid in Thokottu in the wee hours of Friday, April 29 due to the fasting month of Ramadan. 

As per the complaint lodged at Ullal police station by the three victims, at around 2 a.m., the miscreant entered the women’s prayer room in the Masjid and pulled hands of the women and flashed his private parts.

The police swung into action and arrested the miscreant. He was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody. 

