Justice D Y Chandrachud formally takes oath as new Chief Justice of India

November 9, 2022

New Delhi, Nov 9: Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud on Wednesday took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of Office of the Chief Justice of India to Justice Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

His father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

Justice Chandrachud succeeds Justice UU Lalit. Justice Lalit on October 11, had recommended Justice DY Chandrachud's name as his successor to the Centre in accordance with the convention. President Murmu had appointed him as the next CJI on October 17.

The Union Law Ministry had recently initiated the process for the appointment of the next CJI, asking the outgoing CJI to recommend his successor.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the process of appointment of judges in the higher judiciary, the outgoing CJI initiates the process of naming the successor after getting a communication from the Law ministry.

The MoP states that the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court is considered fit to hold the office of the CJI and the views of the outgoing head of the judiciary have to be sought at the appropriate time.

The MoP, however, does not specify the time limit for the initiation of the process of recommending the name of the successor CJI.

October 31,2022

Gautam Adani's wealth surged as Indian stocks have rallied for two weeks in a row and outperformed Wall Street shares, and as a result, he has now jumped back to the third spot on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos again.

A $314 million rise on Monday pushed Gautam Adani's wealth to $131.9 billion, making him the third richest in the world on the Forbes list, behind Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault, who remains at the second spot with a net worth of $156.5 billion.

Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Monday, extending their gains into the third week on expectations of major central banks adopting a less hawkish approach and retreating oil prices.

The Forbes list also reflected a sharp fall in Jeff Bezos' wealth after Amazon predicted weak holiday sales last Thursday, sending shares of the world's largest retailer plummeting in after-hours trading.

Still, while Mr Adani overtook Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stood at $126.9 billion, the rankings on the Forbes list have been swinging back and forth between gains and losses in recent weeks, mirroring the turbulence in the larger global equities markets.

The position of Gautam Adani on the list has fluctuated between second, third, and most recently fourth, based on the change in Bernard Arnault's and Jeff Bezos' wealth see-sawing driven by stock markets performance, with about $30 billion the differentiating factor between the three billionaires.

Despite the readings similar to a game of musical chairs between Gautam Adani, Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos for the second, third and fourth richest spot in recent weeks, Elon Musk has remained miles ahead and is the world's richest, with a net worth of 223.8 billion.

Adani Group To Invest Over $150 Billion In Pursuit Of $1 Trillion Valuation

A report showed Gautam Adani's group would invest over $150 billion across industries like green energy, data centres, airports, and healthcare as it chases the dream to join the elite global club of companies with $1 trillion valuations.

The group's market capitalisation has increased by more than 16 times in just seven years, from about $16 billion in 2015 to around $260 billion in 2022.

November 4,2022

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday, November 3, when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Pakistan has a history of political coups and unrest. Here are some details.

2007 - Two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in Rawalpindi. A few months before her death, she survives a suicide bomb assassination attempt in Karachi, where at least 139 people are killed in one of the country's deadliest attacks.

1999 - Former army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a bloodless coup. He is sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001. He resigns in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, takes over as president.

1988 - Military ruler President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq is killed when the Hercules C-130 aircraft carrying him crashes in mysterious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists have suggested a case of mangoes put aboard the plane shortly before takeoff contained a timer device that released gas that knocked out the cockpit crew.

1979 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, is hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq.

1977 - Zia ul-Haq seizes power after a coup against the Bhutto government. He puts Bhutto under house arrest, imposes martial law, suspends the constitution and bans political parties

1973 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto elected as prime minister, taking over from General Yahya Khan.

1958 - In Pakistan's first military coup, Governor-General Iskander Mirza enforces martial law with General Ayub Khan as chief martial law administrator. Ayub Khan later assumes the presidency and sacks Mirza, who is exiled.

1951 - Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, is shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi. 

November 6,2022

French model and reality TV star Marine El Himer has converted to Islam, saying these moments mark the "happiest day" of her life.

Himer on Saturday, November 5, shared her photos in hijab near the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site in Makkah, two days after she announced she had accepted Islam.

"There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions experienced at this very moment. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshaallah," she posted on Instagram.

She added that this was "a choice of soul, heart, and reason."

In another post where she was seen touching Kaaba, Marine said: "There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions I'm experiencing right now. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshallah." 

The model added: "I can't thank you enough for your valuable support and kindness. Many thanks to all of you!"

Himer featured on reality television Show Les Princes et les Princess de l’Amour (The princes and princesses of love) in France.

The popular influencer also thanked her followers for their support and kindness.

French media reported that Himer grew up with her stepfather, made some researches about her real father and where they originally came from for a long time, and met Islam during this period. 

