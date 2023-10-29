Kerala: 1 killed, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre during Christian prayer

  1. Home
News Network
October 29, 2023

Kochi: One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religion group in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said.

TA Sreekumar, regional spokesperson, Jehovah's Witnesses said that three explosions took place inside the convention hall at around 9:45 a.m. 

"The explosion occurred seconds after the end of a prayer as part of the day's event. The first blast took place in the middle of the hall. Seconds later, two more explosions rocked simultaneously on either sides of the hall," said TA Sreekumar.

An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed. State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service.

Rajeev said that reportedly few of the injured have suffered serious burns. He said that all medical aid and facilities are available at the Kalamassery Medical College and if required, the injured can be shifted to other hospitals.

The minster said that information about the nature of the blast or if anyone was behind it was not known presently.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged government healthcare professionals to report for duty in the wake of the blast.

Another person present at the centre said there were over 2,000 people inside the hall when the incident occurred. According to Police, a call was received around 9 am about the blast, seeking police assistance.

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site. Disturbing visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people and children were heard screaming in fear.

The video also showed some people trying to quell the fires as the hall was littered with scattered and damaged chairs. Hundreds of people were seen outside the convention centre post the explosion. 

News Network
October 21,2023

London, Oct 21: Senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal has said the resistance movement was aware of the ramifications of its Oct. 7 attack on the bloodthirsty Israeli regime, and added that they were ready to sacrifice their lives in order to win liberation.

Speaking in a fractious interview with Al-Arabiya host Rasha Nabil, Mashal praised the ingenious Hamas attack and called it “legitimate resistance” to Israeli occupation.

Nabil challenged the former political leader of Hamas and questioned whether the group could call its “transgressions against Israeli civilians” in southern Israel true resistance, saying it was “more like a declaration of war” decided upon without the backing of the Palestinian people.

She also noted that in the Western media Hamas was now being compared to Daesh, and pressed Mashal on how he had expected to encourage sympathy for the Palestinian cause by carrying out the attacks, which killed nearly 1,400 Israelis (including soldiers and illegal settlers).

She also highlighted the fact Hamas likely expected the response such an attack would prompt from the Israeli military and must therefore hold responsibility for the “great human tragedy” unfolding in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed or wounded and more than 1 million internally displaced.

“We know very well the consequences of our operation on Oct. 7,” Mashal said.

He added that sacrifices had to be made for liberation and cited examples of the Soviet Union in the Second World War, the Vietnamese during their war with the US, Afghan resistance to Soviet and American occupation, and the Algerian battle for independence.

He said: “The Palestinian people are just like any other nation: No nation is liberated without sacrifices. Israel will kill us, whether we resist it or not.”

Mashal was asked if treating civilians in such a way was part of Hamas’ ideology, and he responded by saying the group only focused its resistance on “occupation forces, on the soldiers.”

He added: “In all wars, there are some civilian victims.”

Mashal was asked if he wanted to apologize for civilian deaths in the attacks. He replied: “Apologies should be demanded from Israel. Hamas does not kill civilians on purpose. It focuses on the soldiers. Period.”

The Hamas official urged Egyptian leaders to do more to assist Hamas, while thanking those he said were resisting with Palestinians in Gaza, naming Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He said: “Outside of Palestine, we are grateful to whoever is standing by us.”

Nabil asked Mashal why Arab nations who “did not participate in making the decision” to attack Israel should be asked do more. He said: “When people are under occupation, they have a natural right to do so. Nobody has the right to ask us why we did this and whether we consulted with anyone.”

He said he hoped to use hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attack to “empty Israeli prisons” of “our sons and daughters from all the factions.” 

News Network
October 19,2023

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda today announced the party has expelled Karnataka JD-S president CM Ibrahim. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will take over as the interim state president.

For past few days, Ibrahim was vocal against the party's decision to join Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA. The party high command was upset with his rebellious attitude against the party leadership for joining hands with the BJP.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at Ibrahim for raising a banner of revolt against the party for partnering with BJP and indicated that stringent action will be taken against him.

"If his (Ibrahim's) party is original then let him put up a board that he is the original one. Who has stopped him? Let him do whatever he wants. He is free to do it. It is left to him," Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing a meeting of some party leaders convened by him on Monday, Ibrahim had said there was no question of him quitting the party as he was the "real JD(S)".

Seemingly outraged to even talk on the matter, the son of JD (S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda added, "Why should I take his (Ibrahim's) statements seriously? Please don’t discuss silly things with me. This is not a matter to be answered. Our party leaders will make a decision. We will set right whatever is needed."

Ibrahim, a former Union Civil Aviation Minister and a key member of the party, said he would soon convene a meeting of the "core committee" which would meet Gowda to convey the decision taken in the meeting convened by him that the JD(S) should not become an alliance partner of the BJP.

