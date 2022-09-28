  1. Home
Kerala HC directs PFI to pay Rs 5.20cr to KSRTC for damages caused during ‘hartal’

News Network
September 29, 2022

PFI.jpg

The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed it would be directing banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) to deposit with the state government over Rs 5 crore in compensation sought by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for causing damages during the statewide ‘hartal’ , PTI reported.

Several state-run buses were damaged during the 12-hour hartal called by the Kerala unit of PFI on September 23 against the nationwide NIA raids and subsequent arrests of PFI cadre, leaders and office-bearers, a day earlier.

A division bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohammed Nias C P ordered that the amount of Rs 5.20 crore be deposited within two weeks.

Advocate Deepu Thankan, who appeared for KSRTC, said that the court also ordered that the outfit’s former state general secretary, Abdul Sattar, be made a party in all the criminal cases registered across the state in connection to the hartal and the destruction of properties.

The bench also said that none of the accused will be granted bail until they deposit the cost of the damages allegedly caused by the banned outfit.

In its pleas, the KSRTC contended that the hartal was called without any prior notice, which is in violation of the Kerala High Court’s 2019 order which made flash hartals/strikes illegal, and had said that a seven days prior notice must be given ahead of calling any hartals.

The transport authority claimed that about 58 buses were damaged, and 10 employees and a passenger were injured in the violence.

The plea further said that while it was already in severe financial crisis, the repair cost of its buses, the loss due to their inoperability during repairs and the reduction in service on September 23 due to the hartal has caused it an overall pecuniary loss of Rs 5,06,21,382.

“It is submitted that the massive loss incurred by the KSRTC is liable to be recovered from the perpetrators as the same was a result of their highly illegal and terrorizing act against the hapless general public. The KSRTC is entitled to get its loss from those who called for the hartal and they cannot wash their hands from the responsibility of payment of damages to KSRTC,” the plea read, as quoted by PTI.

On September 23, the Kerala High Court had initiated a suo motu case against the PFI and Sathar, who called for the state-wide hartal.

Multi-agency teams, spearheaded by NIA, along with the Enforcement Directorate, on September 22, carried out raids at 93 locations in 15 state, and arrested over 100 PFI leaders for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala accounted for the maximum arrests at 22.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday, banned the PFI and eight of its affiliates or fronts under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) alleging “terror links”. The PFI Kerala state general secretary Sathar, later in the evening, informed that the outfit has been dissolved in view of the central government’s decision to declare it illegal, and that they will abide by the decision.

News Network
September 28,2022

PFI.jpg

The Popular Front of India is the 43rd organisation to be banned in India. Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned 42 organisations and their affiliates under the UAPA on charge of links to terror-related activities.

The affiliates of PFI that were also banned under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Here's a list of organisations banned under the UAPA by MHA:

1. Babbar Khalsa International

2. Khalistan Commando Force

3. Khalistan Zindabad Force

4. International Sikh Youth Federation

5. Lashkar-E-Taiba/Pasban-E-Ahle Hadis

6. Jaish-E-Mohammed/Tahrik-E-Furqan

7. Harkat-Ul-Mujahideen or Harkat-Ul-Ansar or Harkat-Ul-Jehad-E-Islami or Ansar-Ul-Ummah (AUU)

8. Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen/ Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Pir Panjal Regiment

9. Al-Umar-Mujahideen

10. Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front

11. United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)

12. National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in Assam

13. People’s Liberation Army (PLA)

14. United National Liberation Front (UNLF)

15. People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK)

16. Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)

17. Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL)

18. Manipur People’s Liberation Front (MPLF)

19. All Tripura Tiger Force

20. National Liberation Front of Tripura

21. Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

22. Students Islamic Movement of India

23. Deendar Anjuman

24. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) -- People’s War, all its formations and front organizations

25. Maoist Communist Centre (MCC), all its formations and Front Organisations

26. Al Badr

27. Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen

28. Al-Qaida/Al-Qaida in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and all its manifestations

29. Dukhtaran-E-Millat (DEM)

30. Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA)

31. Tamil National Retrieval Troops (TNRT)

32. Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj (ABNES)

33. Organisations listed in the Schedule to the U.N. Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism (Implementation of Security Council Resolutions) Order, 2007 made under section 2 of the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1947 and amended from time to time

34. Communist Party of India (Maoist) all its formations and front organizations

35. Indian Mujahideen, all its formations and front organizations

36. Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), all its formations and front organizations

37. Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all its formations and front organizations

38. Islamic State/Islamic State of Iraq and Levant/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria/Daish/Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and all its manifestations

39. National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN(K)], all its formations and front organisations

40. The Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and all its manifestations

41. Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and all its manifestations

42. Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations

43. Popular Front of India and its associates [Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala] 

News Network
September 28,2022

praveensood.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 28: Following the Union government imposing a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood on Wednesday warned strict action on any protests or activities against the decision and in favour of the banned organisations.

The state's Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) said the police and district authorities will be taking necessary action to implement the ban, as per the government orders.

"Following the Centre's ban, the action to be taken by the state government has been delegated through a notification, and an order has been issued. Now, the state government will be issuing an order shortly on action to be taken by the District Magistrates and Commissioner of Police on the ground," Sood said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the police department and deputy commissioners of various districts will accordingly be taking actions against the banned organisation.

Suggesting that considerable information and evidence gathered by the Centre led to the PFI being outlawed, the DGP said the state police is keeping a strict vigil and is gathering information to take strict action against those who oppose the ban.

"If anyone protests against the government decision on the ban and in favour of the banned organisation, they will have to face the consequences, because they too can be considered legally as part of the banned outfit," he added.

Sood said the police will be taking action against the banned organisation and its affiliates that are active in the state, as per law, and some of which have already been initiated.

No untoward incidents have taken place in the state, since this morning, after the news of the ban came out, he said, adding that all precautionary measures have been taken over the last two days, and proper bandobast have been made.

The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The Central government's action came days after a countrywide crackdown on the 16-year-old PFI, arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

On September 22, the NIA along with the state police conducted raids, during which the agency had arrested seven and police 15 people, and produced them to court which granted them to 11 days police custody.

From evidences gathered and based on credible information, Sood said the police on Tuesday took 101 people under preventive detention from across the state after presenting them before the tahsildar.

"While some have been remanded for 15 (days), some are for 10 days and a few for seven. Based on their bail bond for good behaviour, they will be released," he said. 

News Network
September 28,2022

pfi.jpg

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India on Wednesday, September 28, banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its seven affiliates for five years charging it of being involved in "several criminal and terror cases" and having links with the terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the notification at 5:43 am based on recommendations from BJP-ruled states Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat. The move comes days after multi-agency raids led by NIA led to the arrest or detention of over 350 activists and leaders.

Besides PFI, the affiliates that were banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 are Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab India Foundation.

The Centre justified its ban in the notification, saying that if there is "no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the PFI and its affiliates or fronts, the PFI and its associates, it will use the opportunity to "continue its subversive activities" disturbing the constitutional set up of the country.

If there is no ban, the notification said, it will also encourage and enforce terror based regressive regime, allow propagating anti-national sentiments and radicalise a particular section of society with the intention to create disaffection against the country and aggravate activities which are detrimental to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The PFI and its affiliates "operate openly as socio-economic, educational and political organisations but they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and showing sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country", it said.

With funds and ideological support from outside, it said, it has become a "major threat" to internal security. The PFI’s founding members were the leaders of banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The notification cited a number of incidents of "violent and subversive acts" carried out by the PFI, including that of chopping off the hands of Prof TJ Joseph in Kerala and cold blooded killings of a college student Abhimany in Kerala and youths Sharath, R Rudresh, Praveen Pujari and Praveen Nettaru, all from Karnataka between 2016 and 2022.

"Criminal activities and brutal murders have been carried out by PFI cadres for the sole objective of disturbing public peace and tranquility and creating reign of terror in public mind," the notification said.

The MHA also spoke about PFI's links with global terrorist groups and instances of its activists joining ISIS and participating in terror acts in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. Some of these PFI cadres linked to ISIS have been killed in these conflict theaters and some have been arrested by state police and central agencies while the PFI also has links with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a proscribed terrorist organization.

The leaders and cadres of the PFI are also accused of conspiring and raising funds from within the country and abroad through the banking channels, and the hawala, donations, etc. as part of a "well-crafted criminal conspiracy, and then transferring, layering and integrating these funds through multiple accounts to project them as legitimate and eventually using these funds to carry out various criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities".

The notification also said the sources of deposits on behalf of PFI were not supported by the financial profiles of the account holders and the activities of PFI were not being carried out as per their declared objectives. It noted that the Income Tax Department had cancelled the registration granted to PFI and Rehab India Foundation.

