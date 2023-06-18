  1. Home
  2. Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada

Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada

News Network
June 19, 2023

nijjar.jpg

New Delhi, June 19: Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, one of the most-wanted terrorists in India who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in the north American country, officials here said on Monday.

A resident of Bharsinghpur village in Punjab's Jalandhar, Nijjar was found dead inside a car with bullet wounds in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the head, in Surrey around 8:27 pm (local time) on Sunday, they said.

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said Nijjar was shot by two unidentified assailants and died on the spot.

When his body was being moved from the scene by the Canadian police, a group of Sikhs raised pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans, according to the officials.

Nijjar was one of the most-wanted terrorists in India for his alleged involvement in terror activities in the country.

In July last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on information leading to Nijjar's arrest in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Jalandhar in 2021.

The reward announcement came nearly three weeks after the NIA filed a charge sheet against him and three others in connection with the attack.

According to the NIA, Nijjar was also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of pro-Khalistan group 'Sikhs for Justice' in India.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 5,2023

wrestlers.jpg

Wrestler Sakshi Malik on Monday denied reports of her along with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia withdrawing from the wrestlers' protest. Sakshi said that she and the other two wrestlers have resumed their respective jobs, but have not withdrawn from the protest.

She clarified this on Twitter after multiple reports claimed that Phogat, Punia and Sakshi on Monday withdrew from the wrestlers' protest in order to join back their respective jobs.

Sakshi along with Punia and Phogat had met Home Minister Amit Shah in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

"This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," Sakshi tweeted.

According to Hindustan Times, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have also resumed work in the Railways.

Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the WFI chief. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is accused of sexually harassing several female grapplers, including a minor.

"They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But koi decision nhi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)," a source close to the wrestlers said.

Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh were leading the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April accusing the sidelined president of the WFI.

The protesting wrestlers were manhandled and detained by Delhi Police and their arrangements at the protest site were dismantled.

The wrestlers had gone to Haridwar claiming that they want to drop their medals in the river Ganga. With many people requesting them, they decided to hand over the medals to the farmers' leaders to take a call.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2023

jCB.jpg

Raichur, June 14: Three migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were crushed to death after a JCB vehicle ran over them in Karnataka's Raichur district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Vishnu (26), Shivaram (28) and Balram (30).

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Neelavanji village.

According to the police, the victims were part of a team that came to the village to drill a borewell at a farm.

After the drilling, they slept on the mud road used to commute into the farm.

Unaware of their presence, the driver of the JCB vehicle mowed them down.

Devadurga police have visited the spot and taken up the investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 5,2023

khargemallikarjun.jpg

New Delhi, Jun 5: Days after nearly 290 people were killed and over 1,000 injured after two passenger trains derailed near Odisha’s Balasore, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising several questions on the tragedy and asked for accountability from the BJP government

In his four-page letter, Kharge said, “…consistently flawed decision making has made travelling by rail unsafe and has in turn compounded the problems of our people”.

Hitting out at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for not wanting to admit the problems, Kharge asked why the latter called for a CBI probe into the accident. “The CBI is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents. The CBI, or any other law enforcement agency, cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures. In addition, they lack the technical expertise in railway safety, signalling, and maintenance practices,” he said.

Terming the accident in Balasore as “one of the worst in Indian history,” Kharge said that instead of making the railways more effective, advanced, and efficient, “it is instead being meted out with step-motherly treatment”.

With the latest audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) stating that nearly three in four “consequential train accidents” across the country between 2017-18 and 2020-21 were caused by derailments, Kharge asked, “…why were these grave red flags ignored?”

The Congress president also asked why the Indian Railways has over 3 lakh posts vacant. “It’s the same story of apathy and negligence even in the case of senior positions, where both the PMO and the Cabinet Committee play a crucial role in appointment…why have such high number of vacancies not been filled over the last 9 years?

Kharge called the Odisha accident an “eye-opener” for all and said that the “empty safety claims” of the Railway Minister have now been “exposed”. He asked the government to take steps to bring to light the issue in the Railways.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.