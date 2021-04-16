  1. Home
  2. Kumbh Mela returnees will spread covid like 'prasad': Mumbai Mayor

Kumbh Mela returnees will spread covid like 'prasad': Mumbai Mayor

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17, 2021

Mumbai, Apr 17: As India is struggling with the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar expressed concern that people returning from Kumbh Mela will further add to the woes.

Drawing comparison with the Tablighi Jamaat incident last year wherein only a few hundred covid positive cases were found, Kishori said that the Kumbh Mela returnees will spread Covid-19 across the country like "prasad".

“I don’t know who has gone and who is coming back from the Kumbh Mela. But just like the event of our Muslim brothers in Delhi last year, those who are returning will spread the disease like prasad in every state and the situation will become worse,” she said.

The Mumbai Mayor further said that all those returning from Kumbh Mela should be mandatorily quarantined and tested at their own expenses.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 4,2021

As the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls draws to a close, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave a further push to his 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (NYAY) to reach out to the voters, promising that every poor person in Kerala will get Rs 6,000 every month "without fail", if the UDF is voted to power.

"The UDF is proposing something revolutionary. Something that has never been tried in any Indian state before," Gandhi told a UDF meeting organised at Vellamunda in Mananthavady.

Gandhi, who reached the venue after offering prayers at the ancient Lord Mahavishnu Temple in Thirunelli, said the idea of NYAY was very simple.

"The idea is that we are going to put money directly into the hands of the poorest people in Kerala. And not a small amount of money. Every poor person in Kerala is going to get Rs 6,000 a month -- Rs 72,000 a year -- without fail every month into his bank account," the Congress leader, who represents Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha, said.

Gandhi has given an increased focus on the NYAY scheme in his poll meetings, apparently in a bid to counter the ruling Left which is relying heavily on the welfare schemes implemented by it in the last five years to win votes in the crucial polls.

In the last five years, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government has substantially increased the welfare pension for the elderly.

The welfare pension was Rs 600 when the UDF rule came to an end in 2016. It is now Rs 1,600 per month, with the left government increasing the amount in multiple phases.

The government has also ensured that the pension amount reaches the beneficiaries every month without fail.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 13,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there is no question of imposing lockdown right now while urging the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister also called an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.

"I have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has suggested that positive cases will increase here till May 2. Hence, people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed 'corona curfew' (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal till April 20 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said if the number of positive cases does not come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 14,2021

Lucknow, Apr 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He had on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus.

"After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually," Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, he had said, "The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally."

Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.