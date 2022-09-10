  1. Home
  L-G allows CBI probe into buying 1,000 low-floor buses by Delhi AAP govt

L-G allows CBI probe into buying 1,000 low-floor buses by Delhi AAP govt

News Network
September 11, 2022

kejrival.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 11: Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved a proposal to forward a complaint to the CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC, official sources said on Saturday.

A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year had highlighted the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC in a “premeditated manner”.

It had also claimed that the appointment of DIMTS as bid management consultant for this tender was done with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing.

The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses, and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses, the sources said.

The complaint was forwarded to the Chief Secretary on July 22 to seek comments from the departments of the Delhi government and consequently their recommendations.

The report, which was submitted by the Chief Secretary on August 19, had pointed out certain “irregularities”, following which Saxena has now forwarded the complaint to the CBI, they said.

The CBI is already conducting a preliminary inquiry in the matter, they added.

Saxena has approved the clubbing of the current complaint with the complaint already being inquired into by the central probe agency.

A committee headed by retired IAS officer OP Aggrawal (retd) constituted to look into the charges of corruption in the procurement of buses in June 2021, in its report submitted in August 2021, had clearly indicted the AAP government for “procedural deviations in the entire tendering and procurement procedure”, the sources said.

"Criminal misconduct by public servants in this tender exercise will be ascertained by the investigating agency, ie the CBI.

"On the basis of this, the Chief Secretary recommended to refer the matter to the CBI, which was approved by the LG," said a source.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government on the matter. 

News Network
September 5,2022

swami.jpg

Belagavi, Sept 5: A Lingayat swamiji has ended his life by hanging in the premises of the mutt at Negiongal village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district. The incident came to the fore on Monday.

He has been identified as Basavsiddhling Mahaswamiji of Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Neginhal. He was found hanging in his room on the premises of mutt.

Bailhongal police rushed to the spot and were investigating.

The reason behind such an extreme step was yet to be known. In a death note, the seer has clarified that no one is responsible for his extreme step. 

According to sources, he was deeply depressed and saddened after the alleged Murugha Mutt sex scam came to light recently.

News Network
September 10,2022

cash.jpg

Kolkata, Sept 10: A search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has led to the recovery of at least ₹ 17 crore from the premises of a businessman in Kolkata. The anti-money laundering agency has raided six locations in Kolkata including one in Garden Reach area, where the ED has brought in cash-counting machines to count the amount recovered.

The search started this morning and counting of cash is still underway at the premises of Aamir Khan, who ED officials say is not cooperating with the agency. The ED had taken up the investigation of the mobile gaming app fraud based on a case registered by the Kolkata Police.

Visuals of the raids show stacks of currency notes mostly in the ₹ 500 denomination. There are ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 200 notes as well.

The probe agency said the raids are connected to a mobile gaming application, which has been cheating people and the money recovered is what the accused amassed after duping the public.

The gaming app called "E-Nuggets" is promoted by the accused, Aamir Khan, the probe agency said in a statement.

The case stems from a first information report, or FIR, of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

Officials of the agency were accompanied by personnel from the central forces to ensure law and order during the raids. Bank officials also accompanied the ED officers.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other "Chinese controlled" apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates and trapping people in a debt trap.

News Network
September 2,2022

modification.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government is focusing on improving infrastructure and with the new projects worth Rs 3800 crore the New Mangalore Port is being upgraded.

After launching projects worth Rs 3800 crore at Goldfinch City at Bangrakulru in Mangaluru, PM Modi said that the double engine government in the centre as well as the state is helping build the economy of India and uplifting the lives of the people.

"The new projects will ease business and create employment opportunities in Karnataka. I have commissioned India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard. Now in Mangaluru, several new projects have been launched. The historic Mangalore port is upgraded and with this, the lives of fishermen also will witness growth. Under the One district, One product scheme, fishermen will be able to take their products to international markets," said the PM.

He added that the manufacturing sector needs to be expanded. "Our products, competition and imports will not grow without proper logistics. In the last eight years, infrastructure has been developed in the country. Coastal infrastructure is getting straightened with the Sagarmala project. Business activities have doubled at Mangalore port in the last eight years due to the efforts of the government. With the launch of new projects, the capacity and efficiency of Mangalore port will increase. Our refinery is dependent on the river but now its dependence will come down. Karnataka is one of the most benefited states of Sagarmala project."

The PM also said that the government has focussed on the electrification of railway lines and is giving basic amenities to the people. We have built three crore houses for the poor in India and more than eight lakh houses have been approved in Karnataka.

As many as 30 lakh rural families are getting piped water. Our women and daughters are the beneficiaries. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has helped 4four crore, poor families, with free treatment and in Karnataka 30 lakh poor have benefitted.

PM Swanidhi has helped two lakh street vendors. The number of cities connected with the metro has doubled. Also, a six lakh kilometre optical fibre internet connection has been provided at the rural level. Tourism development will help artisans, auto-rickshaw taxi drivers etc.

The PM mentioned that "NMPT helps to promote tourism on the coast through cruises. We could do 670 billion dollars or Rs 50 lac crore worth total export despite so much global disruption."

