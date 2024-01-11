  1. Home
  2. Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattles much of Pakistan, parts of Afghan; tremors felt in North India 

January 11, 2024

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled much of Pakistan and parts of neighboring Afghanistan on Thursday, sending panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices and frightening people in remote villages, Pakistani officials and the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake triggered panic among people in parts of North India. Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced earthquake tremors. The National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, also felt the earthquake tremors. 

The tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and other parts of northern India.

People in parts of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also experienced tremors.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The epicenter was 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) from Jurm village in northeastern Afghanistan and was centered at a depth of 206 kilometers (128 miles), the U.S.G.S. said.

There were no immediate reports of damage in either country.

The temblor was felt in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, and in the major cities of Lahore, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad in the Pakistan-administered, disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Sahiba Bibi, a woman who lives on the outskirts of Islamabad, said she was preparing for prayers when she suddenly felt the ground shaking. “We quickly came out of our home and we saw some other people also standing outside their houses,” she said.

Residents in the northwestern city of Peshawar also said they went out of their homes and offices after feeling the earthquake.

“I knew that it should not be less than magnitude 6 when I felt the earthquake as we have felt strong earthquakes in the past,” said Mohammad Khan, 65, in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s emergency services in the northwest, told The Associated Press that police and rescue officials were ordered to alert the emergency services about any damage caused by the earthquake.

“So far, there has been no reported damage from the earthquake, though the earthquake was so strong that it terrified many people who came out of their offices and houses in Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” he said.

Authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said the earthquake caused no damage, but some panicked people came out of their homes and offices protectively.

Pakistan and the region, which sits along an active continental plate boundary, are often hit by earthquakes.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir

January 9,2024

Mangaluru: Prof. Dr Anjana Devi, who hails from south Indian city of Mangaluru and an alumnus of Mangalore University and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has been appointed director of the Institute for Materials Chemistry at the Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research (IMF), Dresden, in Germany. 

She is the first alumnus from these institutions to be appointed to the post in Germany. She took over on January 1, 2024. She was also appointed as Chair of Materials Chemistry in the Faculty of Chemistry and Food Chemistry at the Technical University of Dresden. She is currently involved with Fraunhofer Institute in Duisburg.

Daughter of late K B Bhasker and Vajrakshi Bhasker couple from Kulshekar, Mangaluru, Prof Anjana Devi is married to Dr Harish Parala from Ujire, who is also a scientist based in Germany. The couple has a daughter, Anouksha who is studying in Germany.

Anjana says that Germany is becoming the next Silicon Valley, giving competition to the United States of America. 

“There is a lot of scope for students in Germany, especially Indian students. There is a big boom, with demand in the field of semiconductors for students to do their Masters and postgraduation. Many universities are also signing MoUs with Indian universities,” she said. 

Speaking of her role, she said she would encourage more independent research and draw more Indian students for higher studies and research programmes. 

Anjana said Indian students are very strong and good with theory knowledge, but have limited practical experience, and lack laboratory experience. She noted that there is a stigma among many students. “They fear their lecturers and are worried if things in the lab go wrong or break. But nowadays, young professors are different. Students need to break out of it, have an independent opinion and think out of the box. This is being encouraged in foreign universities,” she said.

Anjana (55) studied Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Materials Science at Mangalore University till 1991. She completed PhD in Materials Science at the Materials Research Centre, IISc. 

She was awarded a fellowship by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and moved to Ruhr University Bochum (RUB) as a PostDoc in 1998. She was a junior professor at RUB since 2002 and Professor of Inorganic Materials Chemistry since 2011. 

In 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate in science and technology by Aalto University in Finland in recognition of her contribution to the field of precursor chemistry for CVD and ALD applications. In 2021, Anjana received the Attract grant from the Fraunhofer Society for researching 2D materials for innovative sensors using ALD technology. 

Since then, she has been leading the Nanostructured Sensor Materials (NSM) research group at the Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems in Duisburg.

January 2,2024

The Israeli military says it is withdrawing thousands of forces from the Gaza Strip in the first significant troop pullback since the devastating war began nearly three month ago.

There is growing pressure on the Tel Aviv regime to move to a more low-intensity war amid mounting death and humanitarian toll of the genocidal war.

In a statement on Monday, the regime’s army said, “The move is expected to significantly alleviate economic burdens and enable troops to gather strength for upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will persist and their services will be needed.”

The announcement came as fighting has tapered off in the northern areas of Gaza, though clashes continue to rage in the south.

Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the regime’s army was making adjustments to its deployment in Gaza, in anticipation of a long war ahead.

“The goals of the war require lengthy fighting, and we are prepared accordingly,” he noted.

Meanwhile, an unnamed Israeli official claimed that some of the five brigades withdrawn will prepare for a potential second front against the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

‘Gradual shift to lower intensity operations’

A US official said that Israel’s drawdown of troops from Gaza signifies a potential beginning of operations with reduced intensity in the territory’s north, stressing, however, that the conflict in that area persists.

“This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging... I’d caution though there is still fighting in the north and this does not reflect any changes in the south,” the official said.

A few days ago, the Israeli army’s much-hyped Golani Brigade was forced to withdraw from Gaza to “reorganize its ranks” after suffering huge losses at the hands of resistance fighters.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, almost three months into the war, Tel Aviv has failed to achieve its declared objective of eliminating Hamas and finding Israeli captives in Gaza, despite killing at least 21,978 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 57,697 others.

Israeli ministers call for Palestinians’ expulsion from Gaza

Speaking on Monday, Israel’s far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the regime “will permanently control the Gaza Strip to ensure security”.

He stressed that the objective would be achieved through the “permanent presence of Israeli forces” along with “establishing Jewish settlements,” adding that he would present the plan soon to the regime’s war cabinet. 

“Those who think that the solutions in the Gaza Strip will be similar to those tried in the past are mistaken,” he said.

Similarly, Israel’s extremist security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the war presents an “opportunity to concentrate on encouraging the migration of the residents of Gaza,” branding such a policy as “a correct, just, moral and humane solution.”

Veteran Arab lawmaker at the Israeli parliament Ahmad Tibi condemned Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, saying their rhetoric was “inciting genocide.”

“A day will come and these two senior ministers in the Israeli government will stand before an international tribunal for war crimes,” he stated. 

January 2,2024

Jerusalem: Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down a law limiting its own powers, a momentous step in the legal and political crisis that gripped the country before the war with Hamas, and pitted the court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

The court’s 8-7 ruling has the potential to throw Israel’s national emergency government, formed after the Oct. 7 attacks, into disarray and reignite the grave domestic turmoil that began a year ago over the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul plan. Mass protests brought the country to a near-standstill at times, in one of the deepest political upheavals Israel had faced in its 75 years, and led to warnings of possible civil war.

The court, sitting with a full panel of all 15 justices for the first time in its history, rejected the law passed by parliament in July that barred judges from using a particular legal standard to overrule decisions made by government ministers.

The much-anticipated decision did not come as a total surprise to Israelis. A television station last week reported on a leaked draft of the ruling. But it heralds a potential showdown that could fundamentally reshape Israeli democracy, pitting the power of the government against that of the judiciary.

Netanyahu’s political allies and their supporters want to make Israel into a more communal and nationalist state. Their opponents, who hold mildly secular vision of the country, accused the government of undermining democracy by lowering the barriers to a majority doing whatever it pleases.

Yariv Levin, the Israeli justice minister widely seen as the architect of the judicial overhaul, vowed to resume efforts to pass the package of controversial bills that included the newly overturned measure. He accused the high court of sowing divisiveness at a time when the nation is in danger.

Opponents of the judicial overhaul feared it would make the court much less able to prevent government overreach, and also make it much easier for the government to end the prosecution of Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges.

The timing of the decision was crucial: two retiring justices would have been ineligible to participate in the decision had it been delivered after mid-January. Legal analysts have calculated that without those justices, the court would have ruled to uphold the law, 7-6.
 

