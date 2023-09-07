  1. Home
  2. 'Modi & Co' using Sanatan ploy to divert attention from Adani, Manipur: Udhayanidhi Stalin

News Network
September 7, 2023

Chennai, Sept 7: Under intense attack from the BJP over his alleged anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday accused the saffron party leaders of 'twisting' his statements and vowed to face all cases in this connection legally.

He also launched a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was 'globe-trotting', afraid of facing questions over the Manipur violence.

"For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against an unarmed, fascist BJP government. It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as 'inciting genocide'. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves," he said. "What is surprising is that those like Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were demanding action against him based on 'fake news'," Udhayanidhi said.

"In all fairness, I should be the one filing criminal cases and other court cases against them for spreading slander while holding respectable positions. But I am aware that this is their mode of survival. They don’t know how else to survive, so I decided not to do that," he said.

Udhayanidhi said that he is one of the political heirs of Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai, the founder of the DMK. "Everyone knows that we are not enemies of any religion. I would like to quote Anna’s comment on religions which remains relevant even today. If a religion leads people towards equality and teaches them fraternity, then I too am a spiritualist. If a religion divides people in the name of castes, if it teaches them untouchability and slavery, I would be the first person to oppose religion," he said quoting Annadurai.

He said DMK respects all religions that teach all lives are born equal.

"But without an iota of understanding about any of these, Thiru Modi and Co are solely dependent on such slanders to face the Parliamentary elections. On the one hand, I can only feel sorry for them. For the last 9 years, Modi has been doing nothing. Occasionally he demonetises money, builds wall to hide huts, builds new Parliamentary building, erects a Sengol (scepter) there, plays around by changing the name of the country, standing at border and making the white flag work," he lashed out.

Has there been any progressive scheme from the Union government in the last nine years like the DMK's 'Pudhumai Penn' or the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme or the Kalaignar's women's rights scheme, he asked.

"Have they built the AIIMS in Madurai? Did they take forward any knowledge movement like the Kalaignar centenary library. Afraid of having to face questions about Manipur in India, he is globe-trotting along with his friend Adani. The fact is, the ignorance of the people is the capital of their theatrical politics."

"Thiru Modi and co are using the Sanatan ploy to divert the attention from the facts including the killing of more than 250 people in the riots incited in Manipur and the Rs 7.5 lakh crore corruption," he charged.

There was a lot of work for the party workers, including preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said and asked them to focus on that.

"I would like to inform that I will face the cases filed against me legally with the guidance of our party president (TN CM MK Stalin) and on the advice of our party high command," he added. 

News Network
August 31,2023

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir any time now.

The statement was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, in response to petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state.

The apex court was also informed that the Assembly elections are likely to be held after the panchayat and municipal polls.

More details awaited

News Network
August 29,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Police have arrested an alleged associate of Mohammad Junaid, the alleged absconding kingpin of terrorist group that allegedly wanted to carry out disruptive acts in the IT city, police said on Tuesday.

The detained person has been identified as Mohammad Arshad Khan. The authorities say that the development is going to be a major breakthrough and they could get vital clues on Mohammad Junaid, who had conspired to carry out terrorist activities and is suspected to be operating from the border areas of Afghanistan.

Khan was absconding for four years and he is also the main accused in the kidnap and murder case of one Noor Ahmad in 2017.

A special team headed by Police Sub Inspector Vinod Nayak attached to R.T. Nagar police station was formed to nab the accused. The police got a tip off on Mohammad Arshad staying at his residence in the early hours.

The police team surrounded the house, broke the door open and arrested the accused. Mohammad Arshad Khan had attempted to kill himself with a knife and also tried to jump off from the second floor of his house.

However, the police team managed to control him and took him into custody.

The police said that Mohammad Arshad was into criminal activities at an early age. There are 17 cases against him include serious criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder, theft and others.

Mohammad Junaid, the mastermind behind the terror plot, was supplying arms and ammunition to the local group. The police had seized live grenades sent to the local group by him.

The CCB wing had arrested Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammad Faizal Rabbani, Mohammad Umar, Muddassir Pasha and Zahid Tabrez in July andbusted a terror module operating in Bengaluru. They hadseized a large cache of explosives, weapons and equipment.

The police investigating the case also found that the terror group had links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They have further found that T. Nazir, a terror suspect in the Bengaluru serial blasts of 2008 lodged in the Central Prison of Bengaluru, had brainwashed the arrested youths to carry out a major terror strike in IT city.

He delivered orders to the accused persons and controlled the gang of terrorists through Mohammad Junaid, the prime kingpin. Nazir, hails from Kerala, allegedly gave instructions from the prison.

The arrested suspected terrorists came in contact with Nazir, while they were in prison through Junaid.

The probe also revealed that Nazir helped Junaid to cross the Indian borders. The special wing CCB sources said that Nazir will be taken into custody on a body warrant. All the arrested accused have confessed that they were tutored in the central prison by Nazir to carry out terror strikes, sources explained.

The police have gathered information on Junaid having links in Baku city, the capital of Azerbaijan. The probe has revealed that he went to the Middle East on original passport in 2021. The police had not seized his passport as the murder case in which he was involved did not have any international connection. The Karnataka Police have issued a lookout notice in this to track Junaid.

News Network
August 31,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Following the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government on Thursday increased the quantum of release of water from the KRS Dam in Mandya district amid protests by farmers.

Sources confirmed that 7,279 cusecs of water is being released from the KRS dam by lifting more than 80 gates of the dam. Farmers’ organisations have decided to continue the protest and hold an important meeting to devise future strategy. The leaders are likely to announce the decision on Thursday.

The farmers have erected tents near the KRS dam and are staging a protest. Mandya District Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi has given a call for agitation. Melukote MLA Darshan Puttanaiah, from Sarvodaya Karnataka Party is also staging an indefinite strike. He launched the protest on Wednesday and sat with the farmers and supporters throughout the night.

The protest would also be staged near the District Commissioner’s office in Mandya city. Kannada organisations have also extended their support to the agitation. The farmers and activists attached to Bhoomitaayi Horata Samithi in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district have decided to stage a shirtless protest march from the Cauvery River to the Taluk office.

Karnataka has been asked to release five cusecs of water for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is reaching New Delhi on Thursday to hold a meeting with legal experts regarding the Cauvery issue.

