Modi govt gives clean chit to Ukrainian army after Russia alleges Indian students are being forced to remain in conflict zone

News Network
March 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India has dismissed Russia’s allegation that the Ukrainian Army had forcibly stopped some Indians from leaving Kharkiv in the East European nation and took them hostage to be used as human shields to resist the advancing Russian Army.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said early on Thursday that the Embassy of India in Kyiv is in continuous touch with Indians in Ukraine. The MEA note noted that many Indian students had left Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday with the cooperation of the local authorities.

“We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student,” he said, contradicting the allegations made not only by a spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Government but also by the office of President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

New Delhi has requested support from the Ukrainian Government in arranging special trains for taking students out of Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country, the MEA spokesperson said.

“We have been coordinating effectively with the countries in the region including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova,” said Bagchi.

“A large number of Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days. We appreciate the help extended by the Ukrainian authorities to make this possible,” he added, dismissing Moscow’s allegation against Kyiv.

India got hundreds of its citizens to leave Kharkiv and move to three nearby towns on short notice on Wednesday, apparently for evacuating them through the territory of Russia.

Moscow, however, alleged that the Ukrainian Army had taken some Indian students hostage and forced them to remain in Kharkiv to be used as human shields in a press release issued after Putin had a phone call with Modi.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Government also alleged that the Ukrainian Army and local authorities forcibly kept a large group of Indian students in Kharkiv, although they had wanted to leave and cross the Ukraine-Russia border to go to Belgorod in Russia. “In fact, they (Indians) are being held as hostages (by the Ukrainians) and offered to leave the territory of Ukraine via Ukrainian-Polish border (though areas of active hostilities),” a spokesperson of the Russian Government said. “Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens, and send them home from the Russian territory with its own military transport planes or Indian planes,” they added.

Kyiv on the other hand stated that the citizens of India, Pakistan and China could not leave Kharkiv and Sumy due to indiscriminate shelling and barbaric missile strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on the residential areas and civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Ukrainian Government also said that it was ready to assist foreign students to relocate from Kharkiv and Sumy if Russia committed to a ceasefire.

Modi spoke to Putin and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv. They discussed the safe evacuation of the citizens of India from the conflict zones in Ukraine, according to a press-release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi. Putin told Modi that all necessary instructions had been given and the Russian Army had been doing everything possible to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone and their return to their homeland, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin.

Hundreds of Indians – mostly students – have been stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other cities in eastern Ukraine ever since the country came under attack from Russia early on February 24. A 21-year-old medical student, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, was killed in front of the grocery store due to shelling by Russian Armed Forces on Tuesday.

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an “urgent advisory” at around 1:30 p.m. (Ukraine Time) on Wednesday, asking the stranded Indians – mostly students – to immediately leave Kharkiv and, in case of unavailability of vehicles, start walking towards Pesochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka, three settlements located nearly 11-16 kilometres away. “Proceed immediately. Under all circumstances, Indians must reach these settlements by 6 p.m. (Ukraine Time) today,” the embassy asked students in the advisory.

It stated that all Indians must leave Kharkiv “immediately, repeat immediately” in the light of the “deteriorating situation” and “for their own safety and security”.

Majority of Indians stranded in the city did leave after the advisory was issued and they either reached or were on their way to the designated destinations, according to the latest report received in New Delhi.

Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, told journalists in New Delhi on Wednesday that India had issued the advisory and asked its citizens stranded in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine to leave immediately on the basis of inputs received from Russia. He, however, declined to elaborate on the nature of the inputs India received from Russia.

A source in New Delhi, however, told DH that the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Government had alerted the Embassy of India in Moscow about the possibility of a major military operation being launched soon to fully wrest control of Kharkiv from Ukraine.

New Delhi has been asking Moscow to ensure urgent safe passage for Indians stranded in eastern Ukraine. After the death of Naveen, a 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka, in Kharkiv due to shelling by the Russian Army on Tuesday, the Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla once again called in Russia’s ambassador-designate to India, Denis Alipov, and reiterated the demand. He also called in Kyiv’s envoy to New Delhi, Igor Polikha, and asked him to ensure the safe exit of the citizens of India from eastern Ukraine.

Kharkiv has been witnessing intense fighting between the Russian Army advancing from the east and the Ukrainian Army trying to hold on to the second largest city of the East European nation. The paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces purportedly landed in and around Kharkiv early on Wednesday. Besides, Russia is also sending additional troops towards eastern Ukraine, apparently preparing for a major offensive to take the city.

India had a large number of citizens – mostly medical students – stranded in eastern Ukraine.

Though the Modi Government in New Delhi over the past few days evacuated a large number of Indians from western Ukraine through neighbouring Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovak Republic, it could not help the ones stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other places in the war-torn eastern region of the country, due to intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

It was after the death of Naveen in Kharkiv on Tuesday that the Government of India decided to prioritize evacuation of citizens from the city.

News Network
February 21,2022

Shivamogga,  Feb 21: Violence broke out in Shivamogga town after a 26-year-old hardline Hindutva activist was hacked to death by unidentified persons near Kamat petrol bunk around 9.30pm on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Harsha, a tailor from Seegehatti in Shivamogga district.

Though police have not ruled out old personal enmity, they suspect his communal online posts could be the trigger. 

He is said to have received threats earlier. Schools and colleges will be shut on Monday to prevent any untoward incidents.

According reports, miscreants belonging to saffron outfits started pelting stones targeting properties of a particular community after the incident.

In Malnad town, four vehicles were torched in the communally-sensitive Seegehatti area. The Shivamogga district administration has also ordered commercial establishments and cinema halls to close by 9pm.

Police have tightened security across the town and the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday to prevent any untoward incidents. Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders.

News Network
February 27,2022

Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Sunday.

The talks, the first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasion of Ukraine last week, would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelenskyy and the Belarusian president, Zelenskyy said.

"We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River," he said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, Western world announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.

Russian forces blew up a natural gas pipeline in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, while Russian-backed separatists said Ukraine had blown up an oil terminal in the breakaway Luhansk province. Russia continues to supply Europe with gas via Ukraine.

News Network
March 3,2022

Russia has demanded the demilitarization of Ukraine, saying there should be a list of specified weapons that the nation could never possess, as a second round of conflict-resolution talks between Moscow and Kiev is underway.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the remarks in an interview with Al Jazeera on Wednesday, saying, "Specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created."

The remarks came a few hours after Lavrov said Russia would face a "real danger" if Kiev acquired nuclear weapons, warning that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons.

Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain the weaponry, the top Russian diplomat said, adding that the ongoing military offensive aims to keep Ukraine away from such a scenario.

The latest development came as a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was scheduled on Wednesday. Previous talks failed to produce any breakthrough.

Lavrov further said Russia recognized President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Ukraine's leader and welcomed as a "positive step" the fact that Zelenskiy wanted to receive security guarantees.

"Our negotiators are ready for the second round of discussing these guarantees with Ukrainian representatives," he said.

Zelenskiy said in an interview on Tuesday that Russia needed to halt its bombing of Ukraine before further talks could take place. He called for security guarantees, but from NATO and not from Russia.

Russian troops in streets of Kherson

Meanwhile, the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Igor Kolykhayev, has said Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building.

Kolykhayev urged Russian soldiers not to shoot at civilians and publicly called on people to walk through the streets only in daylight and in ones and twos.

"We don’t have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to LIVE here!" he said in a statement.

This comes as Ukraine's government had earlier denied the claim that Kherson had fallen into Russian hands, saying fighting was still occurring around the port city.

On Wednesday, Russia announced that its forces had taken control of Kherson on the Black Sea, as Moscow's large-scale military offensive against its neighbor entered its seventh day.

Kherson, a city of nearly a quarter million people just north of Crimea, is the biggest city to fall to Russian forces so far.

Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive against Ukraine. Russian forces have been advancing towards Kiev and seizing control of a number of towns and cities along the way. Authorities in Moscow have denied claims made by Ukrainian and Western officials of civilian areas being targeted by the Russian military.

Zelenskiy has said almost 6,000 Russians have lost their lives, a claim that has not been verified. 

Russia's Defense Ministry has said 498 Russian troops have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the military offensive. The ministry has also said more than 2,870 Ukrainian soldiers and "nationalists" have been killed and about 3,700 wounded. 

