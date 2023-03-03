  1. Home
  2. Modi govt has unleashed attack on basic structure of Indian democracy: Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge

News Network
March 3, 2023

Cambridge, Mar 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during a lecture at Cambridge University, alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy while also claiming that Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to snoop into his phone.

Mr Gandhi revealed that he had been warned by the intelligence officers to be "careful" while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

Congress leader and ex-advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sam Pitroda shared the YouTube link of Rahul Gandhi's address to MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic of 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century', on Twitter.

"I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, 'Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff. So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases on the Opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases. That's what we are trying to defend," the Congress leader said in his address. 

In August last year, the Supreme Court-appointed committee, set up to look into the allegations of the government allegedly using Pegasus for snooping, had concluded that the spyware was not found in the 29 mobile phones examined by it, but the malware was found in five mobile phones.

Reading the report of the committee, the bench had said, "We are concerned about the technical committee report... 29 phones were given and in five phones some malware was found but the technical committee says it cannot be said to be Pegasus."

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that constraints were being put on the Parliament, press and the Judiciary in the country.

"Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy -- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around -- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," the Congress MP alleged.

Sharing a picture of himself in the presentation slide in which he is seen being held by the police personnel, the Congress leader claimed that the Opposition leaders were "locked up" in jail for "just standing" in front of the Parliament House to talk about some issues, while also alleging that such incidents have happened "relatively violently".

"In the Constitution, India is described as a Union of States, and that Union requires negotiation and conversation. It is that negotiation that is under attack and threat. You can see the picture which is taken in front of Parliament House. The Opposition leaders were just standing there talking about certain issues, and we were put in jail. That's happened 3 or 4 times. It has happened relatively violently. You have also heard of the attacks on minorities and the press. You get a sense of what is going on," Mr Gandhi claimed.

News Network
March 2,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 2: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said more leaders and legislators may quit the party, ahead of Assembly polls in Karnataka, even as the party's Arsikere MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda announced that his next move is towards the Congress.

The former Chief Minister also said that the Karnataka Assembly poll schedule is expected to be announced by the Election Commission, later this month.

"It was said that JD(S) is in ICU, it does not have strength, and may win 10-15 seats with a great difficulty, along with that it was said that many will quit JD(S) giving it a shock. Some leaders had kept both their legs out of JD(S) for the last two years now, but were in the party for the sake of it, among them two-three people may quit in the next couple of days," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, he is not giving priority to such things and was concentrating on strengthening the party with a target of winning 123 out of 224 seats and forming a government with absolute majority in the State.

Further noting that time is close for election dates to be announced, Kumaraswamy said, on any of the dates probably between March 20 to 30, the Election Commissioner may declare the dates for Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Hassan, Shivalinge Gowda today announced that he will be joining the Congress in the coming days. "I had said I will abide by the decision of leaders in my constituency and well wishers, accordingly about three thousand people met last night and said looking at the developments in the constituency and in JD(S) it was good for me to join Congress, as BJP is not an option," he said.

Stating that he will not resign until the term ends, Gowda said, "my next move after this term ends is towards Congress, this is the opinion of our leaders too....after discussing with Congress leaders I will decide on the joining date and other things." Another disgruntled JD(S) MLA A T Ramaswamy from Arkalgud too has said that he will definitely contest the upcoming Assembly elections, but is yet to decide which party he should join. 

P A Hameed Padubidri
February 22,2023

You may come across social media messages requesting for the financial helps and other philanthropic gestures for the victims of recent Turkey - Syria earthquake that claimed thousands of human lives, injured hundreds of thousands and left millions homeless. 

In countries like Saudi Arabia, wherein government has launched official channel to help the quake victims, any such unauthorized messages (by the citizens or residents including NRIs) might land you in serious legal trouble as it goes outside the framework of the KSA's laws and rules.

People in their personal capacities are not allowed to engaging in raising funds publicly or secretly for such cause that crosses the parameter of the Saudi government. 

We can't deny the any possibility of the situation in Syria and Turkey is being misused by some people. Such funds or charities might also reach the wrong hands or into the accounts of extremist organisations. 

Commission of any such act by citizens or residents even in good faith or out of innocence will trigger serious legal consequences as per the provisions of the Saudi Arabian law. None is allowed to give and collect money in the KSA in an unauthorised manner. 

A simple advertisement through emails or messages on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, or fake websites with bank accounts etc showing the pictures of the victims might be used by the wrongdoers to grab the attention of the people and to swindle their money. 

Both fundraisers and donors will be held responsible for such unlawful act unless they prove of their blamelessness.  

The government of Saudi Arabia has agreed on more than 183 million riyals ($48.8 million) worth of projects to help Syria and Turkey after this month’s devastating earthquakes. 

The government also went an extra mile to involve both citizens and residents to donate for this cause through its App named ‘Sahem’. The ‘Sahem’ (or ‘contribute’ in English) online campaign launched by King Salman intends to raise public funds to help the rescue and relief work for the people in Syria and Turkey.

News Network
February 20,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 20: The brutal murder of two young men at Doddabelavangala village on the outskirts of Bengaluru has shone light on sports tournaments sponsored by politicians. 

Bharath Kumar (23), an engineering graduate working for a private firm, and Prateek N (17), a PUC student, were fatally stabbed by a five-member gang during violence that erupted after a fight over car parking around 3.10 pm on February 17. 

Vinay, 27, the son of a former president of Hulikunte gram panchayat, his younger brother Anil, and three others had tried to drive into the Karnataka Public School playground where the cricket tournament was being played. Organisers and participants asked them not to park there. 

An argument ensued, and the crowd at the ground smashed the car and forced the group to leave. 

The brothers and their three friends, Trimurthy, Kori and Deepu, later got into a fight with local residents — Channappa, Kitty, Chikka Ramaiah and Nagaraju — who gave them an earful for causing disturbance. The group attacked them with pepper spray. They also pulled out cricket bats, wickets, hockey sticks, daggers and rods, and went on a  rampage. 

They attacked Kumar and Prateek, assuming that they were also part of the crowd as they wore T-shirts provided by the tournament organisers. Prateek was stabbed with a dagger that remained stuck in his private parts while Kumar was knifed in the lower abdomen. 

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi, Bengaluru Rural, said that the murders were "spontaneous" but they were investigating whether or not the victims were part of the crowd that had smashed the car. 

On Sunday, police shot Vinay and Trimurthy in the right leg after they allegedly tried to attack constables Qarar Hussain and Sunil Basagi with a knife and stones. Anil, Kori and Deepu remain at large. 

The tournament was sponsored by Dheeraj, a local BJP leader who aspires to contest the Assembly election from Doddaballapur. 

Following the murders, police have banned all sports tournaments sponsored by politicians until the elections get over. 

Vinay and Anil's mother Parvathamma was the president of Hulikunte gram panchayat. She was an independent but received support from the Congress party. 

Doddaballapur's Congress MLA, T Venkataramanaiah, said that the tournament's organisers hadn't taken permission from the school principal or the police. 

"They submitted a written request to the police, who acknowledged the letter but didn't give permission," he said.

"Had the organisers taken police permission, the cops would have provided security at the school ground and averted the fight over parking. These unfortunate murders over parking wouldn't have occurred." 

