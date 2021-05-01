  1. Home
  2. Muslim League’s Ashraf leads in Manjeshwar

Muslim League’s Ashraf leads in Manjeshwar

coastaldigest.com news network
May 2, 2021

Manjeshwar, May 2: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s AKM Ashraf is facing competition from Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) K Surendran and Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s VV Rameshan.

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala. Trends suggest that Ashraf is leading Surendran by 1,355 votes in Manjeshwar assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway

IUML’s PB Abdul Razak had defeated BJP’s Surendran by a narrow margin of just 89 votes in the 2016 Assembly elections in Kerala. Abdul Razak had polled 56,870 votes in 2016 as against K Surendran’s 56,781 votes. After Razak passed away, by-polls were held and UDF had managed to retain the seat.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Surendran, who is the Kerala BJP president, is facing IUML’s Ashraf, who is representing the United Democratic Front.

Notably, Manjeshwaram is considered an IUML stronghold; LDF had won the seat once in 2006.

A total of six candidates contested from the Manjeshwaram Assembly constituency, including Ashraf and Surendran. The remaining four are VV Rameshan of the Communist Party of India CPI(M), Praveen Kumar S of the Anna Democratic Human Rights Movement Party of India, and independent candidates John D Souza and Surendran M.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

K Surendran trailing in both constituencies

BJP State president KSurendran who contested from Manjeshwaram and Konni, is trailing in both seats. The saffron party hoped for positive results from Konni as it was majorly impacted by the Sabarimala protests in 2018. The BJP had also made significant gains from the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sabarimala was a focus point in campaigning in Kerala by all parties.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2021

New Delhi, Apr 18: Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the National Testing Agency (NTA), on the advice of Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, postponed the April session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) on Sunday.

Fresh dates will be announced at least 15 days before the exam, Pokhriyal said.

The JEE(Main) April session was earlier scheduled for April 27, 28 and 30.  

 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 23,2021

Mumbai, Apr 23: Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, who died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday, had attended the Kumbh Mela, his son said. Rathod was 66.

"Father was admitted last week after he started showing symptoms... He attended Kumbh Mela. But I wouldn't put my hand on it and say he caught the virus there. I don't know how it happened or where exactly he contracted it. One way to look at it could also be that our souls find peace in God after death, but someone at his age got to visit a holy place and then surrendered to God," Sajeev said.

Sanjeev Rathod said his brother Darshan Rathod collected the musician's body from the hospital for the last rites but he and mother Vimla are Covid-19 positive and in the hospital.

"Me and my mother are Covid positive too and are in Seven Hills Hospital for the treatment. My symptoms are mild. This is my second day in the hospital," he added.

Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for Covid-19 and passed away on Thursday.

The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days.

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like "Aashiqui" (1990), "Saajan" (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pardes" and "Raja Hindustani", headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan's "Do Knot Disturb" in 2009.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021

sinan.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 17: A 19-year-old Islamic seminary (dars) student, who had stayed in a mosque on the outskirts of the city after delivering a Ramadan related lecture there, passed away early today after ‘suhoor’, the predawn meal consumed before fasting. 

The deceased has been identified as Sinaan, son of Hasainar and Zuhra couple from Ajjavara near Sullia. He was a student of Karnataka Islamic Academy, Kumbra in Dakshina Kannada district. He was also perusing B.Com. 

The tragedy occurred at Marakada Juma Masjid near Kavoor, Mangaluru.

During the month of Ramadan some Islamic seminary students in coastal Karnataka and Kerala visit various mosques and deliver lectures as part of their training process. 

Sinaan had been to Marakada Juma Masjid last evening and delivered a lecture after night prayers. He had spent night in the same mosque. He collapsed after consuming suhoor. 

The people in the mosque immediately contacted his family members who informed them that he had epilepsy and other problems. As per family members suggestion, he was made to sleep there. Hover, when failed to wake up even after couple of hours, the cleric of the mosque tried to wake him up and realized that he had breathed his last. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.